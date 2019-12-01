SUTAH
Dortch carries Loyola Marymount past S. Utah 61-51

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Parker Dortch came off the bench to score 17 points, leading Loyola Marymount to a 61-51 victory over Southern Utah on Sunday.

Dortch knocked down 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Lions (3-4), who came in having lost four of their last five games. Freshman Seikou Sisoho Jawara finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, Eli Scott totaled six boards and six assists.

John Knight III had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench to pace the Thunderbirds (4-4). Southern Utah shot just 34% from the floor and missed 20 of 26 from 3-point range.

LMU sank half of its 50 shots, including 4 of 14 from distance. SUU outrebounded the Lions 32-26.

Key Players
C. Oluyitan
E. Scott
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
42.9 Field Goal % 54.5
27.3 Three Point % 25.0
80.0 Free Throw % 57.1
+ 3 Jarryd Hoppo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Oluyitan 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Jarryd Hoppo 21.0
  Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Eli Scott 57.0
  Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
+ 2 Parker Dortch made dunk, assist by Jordan Bell 1:12
  Bad pass turnover on Jakolby Long, stolen by Eli Scott 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Southern Utah 1:31
  Cameron Oluyitan missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
  Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Dos Anjos 1:41
Team Stats
Points 51 61
Field Goals 16-47 (34.0%) 25-50 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 15 14
Team 4 5
Assists 7 10
Steals 1 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Knight III G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
P. Dortch F
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo So. Utah 4-4 292251
home team logo LMU 3-4 332861
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo So. Utah 4-4 82.4 PPG 46.7 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo LMU 3-4 70.7 PPG 29.7 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
3
J. Knight III G 12.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.7 APG 47.2 FG%
11
P. Dortch F 7.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.8 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Knight III G 13 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
11
P. Dortch F 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
34.0 FG% 50.0
23.1 3PT FG% 28.6
72.2 FT% 77.8
So. Utah
Starters
C. Oluyitan
J. Long
D. Marin
H. Butler
D. Morgan
LMU
Starters
S. Sisoho Jawara
I. Alipiev
E. Scott
E. Johansson
K. Leaupepe
NCAA BB Scores