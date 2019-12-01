Dortch carries Loyola Marymount past S. Utah 61-51
LOS ANGELES (AP) Parker Dortch came off the bench to score 17 points, leading Loyola Marymount to a 61-51 victory over Southern Utah on Sunday.
Dortch knocked down 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Lions (3-4), who came in having lost four of their last five games. Freshman Seikou Sisoho Jawara finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, Eli Scott totaled six boards and six assists.
John Knight III had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench to pace the Thunderbirds (4-4). Southern Utah shot just 34% from the floor and missed 20 of 26 from 3-point range.
LMU sank half of its 50 shots, including 4 of 14 from distance. SUU outrebounded the Lions 32-26.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|54.5
|27.3
|Three Point %
|25.0
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|+ 3
|Jarryd Hoppo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Oluyitan
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Jarryd Hoppo
|21.0
|Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|57.0
|Maizen Fausett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|+ 2
|Parker Dortch made dunk, assist by Jordan Bell
|1:12
|Bad pass turnover on Jakolby Long, stolen by Eli Scott
|1:19
|Offensive rebound by Southern Utah
|1:31
|Cameron Oluyitan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:33
|Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Dos Anjos
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|61
|Field Goals
|16-47 (34.0%)
|25-50 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|27
|Offensive
|12
|8
|Defensive
|15
|14
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|1
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|11
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Knight III G
|12.5 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
11
|P. Dortch F
|7.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Knight III G
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|P. Dortch F
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Oluyitan
|9
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|J. Long
|8
|4
|0
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|D. Marin
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|H. Butler
|5
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|34
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|D. Morgan
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Oluyitan
|9
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|J. Long
|8
|4
|0
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|D. Marin
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|H. Butler
|5
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|34
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|D. Morgan
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Knight III
|13
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/1
|5/8
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|J. Hoppo
|8
|4
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Fausett
|2
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Cornish
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Verdugo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. McEntire
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. N'Diaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Madunic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|27
|7
|16/47
|6/26
|13/18
|17
|200
|1
|1
|18
|12
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|11
|5
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|30
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|I. Alipiev
|9
|2
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|E. Scott
|6
|6
|6
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|E. Johansson
|5
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Leaupepe
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|11
|5
|1
|4/6
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|30
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|I. Alipiev
|9
|2
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|E. Scott
|6
|6
|6
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|E. Johansson
|5
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Leaupepe
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Dortch
|17
|2
|1
|8/11
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Williams
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Dos Anjos
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|L. Zivanovic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Seebold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|22
|10
|25/50
|4/14
|7/9
|17
|200
|4
|2
|11
|8
|14
-
ILLCHI
FAU70
70
2nd 0.0
-
PORTST
OREGST67
78
2nd 2:46 PACN
-
BCU
GATECH63
63
2nd 3:12
-
BING
LOYMD65
77
2nd 0.0
-
PROV
PEPPER61
52
2nd 8:14 ESPU
-
LSALLE
22NOVA36
50
2nd 14:35 FS1
-
HARV
USC58
75
2nd 1:16 ESP2
-
TEXAM
FAIR62
67
Final
-
NDAK
CAMP56
58
Final
-
MERCER
CAN66
76
Final
-
MAINE
UCONN40
64
Final
-
CCTST
MASLOW71
73
Final
-
5MD
MARQET84
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
PENN79
95
Final
-
STHRN
TULANE65
82
Final
-
GWASH
SC65
74
Final
-
UMES
FORD45
66
Final
-
PMC
SACHRT57
101
Final
-
RI
WVU81
86
Final
-
MNTNA
NMEX63
72
Final
-
UVM
YALE52
65
Final
-
HOFSTRA
HOLY91
69
Final
-
SUTAH
LOYMRY51
61
Final
-
NCWILM
STNFRD54
72
Final
-
SILL
STLOU60
69
Final
-
JACKST
AF52
76
Final
-
NIAGARA
NORFLK65
61
Final
-
TEMPLE
DAVID66
53
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF56
77
Final
-
UTVALL
COLOST61
92
Final
-
GASOU
FGC72
57
Final
-
NEBOM
MARYCA0
0135.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SJST
UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm PACN
-
UIW
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
WAKE
14ARIZ0
0149 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
USD
STBON0
0123.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
HIPAC
HAWAII0
0
10:00pm
-
TOWSON
CORN0
0