Ohams carries Fordham over Maryland-Eastern Shore 66-45

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Chuba Ohams tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 66-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday.

Jalen Cobb had nine points and six rebounds for Fordham (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, while three other Rams scored eight each.

The Shore Hawks (0-9) were led by Walter Prevost with nine points and Ty Gibson eight.

The Rams led 34-15 at halftime.

Key Players
G. Anderson
A. Portley
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
42.1 Field Goal % 40.7
57.1 Three Point % 41.4
33.3 Free Throw % 78.9
  Bad pass turnover on Kevon Voyles, stolen by Chris Austin 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Glen Anderson 22.0
  Ty Perry missed jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb 47.0
  Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevon Voyles 54.0
  Jalen Cobb missed layup 56.0
+ 3 Canaan Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Glen Anderson 1:34
  Jalen Cobb missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
+ 1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
Team Stats
Points 45 66
Field Goals 17-53 (32.1%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 46
Offensive 3 10
Defensive 20 31
Team 5 5
Assists 9 16
Steals 13 9
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
W. Prevost F
9 PTS
home team logo
1
C. Ohams F
18 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 0-9 153045
home team logo Fordham 5-2 343266
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 0-9 53.3 PPG 32.3 RPG 8.9 APG
home team logo Fordham 5-2 62.2 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
24
W. Prevost F 5.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.6 APG 50.0 FG%
1
C. Ohams F 12.2 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.8 APG 49.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
W. Prevost F 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
C. Ohams F 18 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
32.1 FG% 41.4
23.1 3PT FG% 35.0
50.0 FT% 84.6
Md.-E. Shore
Starters
C. Bartley
G. Anderson
G. Gyamfi
D. Phillip
A. Cheeseman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bartley 6 2 1 2/5 1/2 1/2 0 22 1 0 1 0 2
G. Anderson 6 3 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 29 4 0 2 0 3
G. Gyamfi 4 4 2 1/4 0/0 2/2 4 31 2 2 2 1 3
D. Phillip 4 3 0 2/8 0/5 0/0 1 16 2 0 1 0 3
A. Cheeseman 2 4 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 3
Fordham
Starters
C. Ohams
J. Cobb
A. Portley
O. Eyisi
E. Gazi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ohams 18 11 1 8/15 0/0 2/3 1 23 1 2 2 6 5
J. Cobb 9 6 5 2/8 2/4 3/4 2 32 1 0 4 1 5
A. Portley 8 3 2 2/5 2/4 2/2 2 25 1 0 3 0 3
O. Eyisi 8 3 0 3/7 0/0 2/2 1 23 0 2 1 1 2
E. Gazi 2 3 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 2 3 0 3
NCAA BB Scores