Ohams carries Fordham over Maryland-Eastern Shore 66-45
NEW YORK (AP) Chuba Ohams tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 66-45 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday.
Jalen Cobb had nine points and six rebounds for Fordham (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, while three other Rams scored eight each.
The Shore Hawks (0-9) were led by Walter Prevost with nine points and Ty Gibson eight.
The Rams led 34-15 at halftime.
---
---
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|11.2
|Pts. Per Game
|11.2
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|57.1
|Three Point %
|41.4
|33.3
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|Bad pass turnover on Kevon Voyles, stolen by Chris Austin
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Glen Anderson
|22.0
|Ty Perry missed jump shot
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|47.0
|Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevon Voyles
|54.0
|Jalen Cobb missed layup
|56.0
|+ 3
|Canaan Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|Defensive rebound by Glen Anderson
|1:34
|Jalen Cobb missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|+ 1
|Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|45
|66
|Field Goals
|17-53 (32.1%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|11-13 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|46
|Offensive
|3
|10
|Defensive
|20
|31
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|13
|9
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|17
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Md.-E. Shore 0-9
|53.3 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|8.9 APG
|Fordham 5-2
|62.2 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|W. Prevost F
|5.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.6 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
1
|C. Ohams F
|12.2 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|49.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Prevost F
|9 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|C. Ohams F
|18 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bartley
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Anderson
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|G. Gyamfi
|4
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|31
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|D. Phillip
|4
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Cheeseman
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Prevost
|9
|0
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Gibson
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Voyles
|5
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|16
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|B. Guy
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|11
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|A. Frost
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Adams
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Urrutia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|23
|9
|17/53
|6/26
|5/10
|14
|200
|13
|3
|17
|3
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ohams
|18
|11
|1
|8/15
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|23
|1
|2
|2
|6
|5
|J. Cobb
|9
|6
|5
|2/8
|2/4
|3/4
|2
|32
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|A. Portley
|8
|3
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|O. Eyisi
|8
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|E. Gazi
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Soriano
|8
|5
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Colon
|8
|1
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Perry
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Raut
|0
|3
|4
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Austin
|0
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|41
|16
|24/58
|7/20
|11/13
|13
|200
|9
|7
|17
|10
|31
