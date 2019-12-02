ILLCHI
Ahale lifts Illinois-Chicago past San Diego 89-83

  • Dec 02, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Jamie Ahale had a career-high 23 points and Tarkus Ferguson added 22 as Illinois-Chicago topped San Diego 89-83 on Monday in the Boca Raton Beach Classic.

Ahale hit all 11 of his foul shots and Ferguson had seven rebounds. Braelen Bridges had 14 points for UIC (3-6), and Godwin Boahen added six rebounds.

UIC posted season highs in points (89) and field-goal percentage (51.8). San Diego put up 53 points in the second half, a season high.

Jared Rodriguez had 22 points for the Toreros (3-7). Joey Calcaterra added 19 points and seven rebounds. Marion Humphrey had 17 points.

UIC faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. San Diego matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Ferguson
B. Hartfield
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
35.9 Field Goal % 40.2
25.0 Three Point % 21.6
76.9 Free Throw % 63.9
+ 3 Marion Humphrey made 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra 5.0
+ 2 Marion Humphrey made dunk 5.0
+ 1 Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Noel Coleman 11.0
+ 3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marion Humphrey 18.0
+ 1 Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 89 83
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 41
Offensive 2 10
Defensive 33 28
Team 0 3
Assists 12 9
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 0 0
20
J. Ahale G
23 PTS, 4 REB
20
J. Rodriguez F
22 PTS, 6 REB
FAU Arena Boca Raton, FL
away team logo Ill.-Chicago 3-6 62.4 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo San Diego 3-7 65.4 PPG 34.6 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
J. Ahale G 6.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.3 APG 41.0 FG%
J. Rodriguez F 6.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 0.3 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Ahale G 23 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
J. Rodriguez F 22 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
50.9 FG% 42.6
38.1 3PT FG% 29.4
79.3 FT% 76.9
Ill.-Chicago
Starters
J. Ahale
T. Ferguson
B. Bridges
M. Diggins
G. Boahen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ahale 23 4 0 5/7 2/4 11/11 1 29 0 0 1 0 4
T. Ferguson 22 7 3 8/19 4/10 2/2 3 40 1 0 1 1 6
B. Bridges 14 4 2 5/8 0/0 4/6 2 16 0 0 0 0 4
M. Diggins 6 3 1 2/8 0/3 2/2 5 27 1 0 0 0 3
G. Boahen 3 6 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 5 20 0 0 2 0 6
Bench
D. Ejim
B. Taylor
J. Wiley
T. Washington
J. Blount
M. Ottey
R. Howard
S. Ward
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ejim 8 6 1 4/4 0/0 0/2 3 13 2 0 1 0 6
B. Taylor 7 2 2 2/4 0/1 3/4 1 28 1 0 1 1 1
J. Wiley 3 2 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 18 0 1 2 0 2
T. Washington 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 0 1
J. Blount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ottey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 35 12 29/57 8/21 23/29 25 200 5 1 10 2 33
San Diego
Starters
J. Calcaterra
M. Humphrey
B. Hartfield
A. Floresca
J. Jean-Marie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Calcaterra 19 7 2 7/14 3/7 2/2 1 35 0 0 2 0 7
M. Humphrey 17 5 5 6/13 1/2 4/6 2 36 1 0 3 2 3
B. Hartfield 14 10 2 5/15 0/3 4/6 1 38 2 1 0 2 8
A. Floresca 6 2 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 4 10 0 0 1 0 2
J. Jean-Marie 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
J. Rodriguez
N. Coleman
F. Sullivan
M. Gjerde
S. Philip
V. Pinchuk
Y. Massalski
R. Parris
F. Doria
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rodriguez 22 6 0 7/14 1/3 7/9 4 34 0 1 1 2 4
N. Coleman 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 2 4 0 0 0 0 1
F. Sullivan 2 4 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 5 20 0 0 0 3 1
M. Gjerde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Philip - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinchuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Massalski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Parris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Doria - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 38 9 29/68 5/17 20/26 22 200 3 3 8 10 28
