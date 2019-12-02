Ahale lifts Illinois-Chicago past San Diego 89-83
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Jamie Ahale had a career-high 23 points and Tarkus Ferguson added 22 as Illinois-Chicago topped San Diego 89-83 on Monday in the Boca Raton Beach Classic.
Ahale hit all 11 of his foul shots and Ferguson had seven rebounds. Braelen Bridges had 14 points for UIC (3-6), and Godwin Boahen added six rebounds.
UIC posted season highs in points (89) and field-goal percentage (51.8). San Diego put up 53 points in the second half, a season high.
Jared Rodriguez had 22 points for the Toreros (3-7). Joey Calcaterra added 19 points and seven rebounds. Marion Humphrey had 17 points.
UIC faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. San Diego matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|35.9
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|25.0
|Three Point %
|21.6
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|63.9
|+ 3
|Marion Humphrey made 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Joey Calcaterra
|5.0
|+ 2
|Marion Humphrey made dunk
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Noel Coleman
|11.0
|+ 3
|Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marion Humphrey
|18.0
|+ 1
|Jamie Ahale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jamie Ahale made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|83
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|29-68 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|23-29 (79.3%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|41
|Offensive
|2
|10
|Defensive
|33
|28
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|25
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 3-6
|62.4 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|14.1 APG
|San Diego 3-7
|65.4 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|J. Ahale G
|6.5 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
20
|J. Rodriguez F
|6.3 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|0.3 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ahale G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Rodriguez F
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|79.3
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ahale
|23
|4
|0
|5/7
|2/4
|11/11
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Ferguson
|22
|7
|3
|8/19
|4/10
|2/2
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|B. Bridges
|14
|4
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Diggins
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Boahen
|3
|6
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ahale
|23
|4
|0
|5/7
|2/4
|11/11
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Ferguson
|22
|7
|3
|8/19
|4/10
|2/2
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|B. Bridges
|14
|4
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Diggins
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G. Boahen
|3
|6
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ejim
|8
|6
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|B. Taylor
|7
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Wiley
|3
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T. Washington
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Blount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ottey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|35
|12
|29/57
|8/21
|23/29
|25
|200
|5
|1
|10
|2
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Calcaterra
|19
|7
|2
|7/14
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|M. Humphrey
|17
|5
|5
|6/13
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|B. Hartfield
|14
|10
|2
|5/15
|0/3
|4/6
|1
|38
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|A. Floresca
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Jean-Marie
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Calcaterra
|19
|7
|2
|7/14
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|M. Humphrey
|17
|5
|5
|6/13
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|B. Hartfield
|14
|10
|2
|5/15
|0/3
|4/6
|1
|38
|2
|1
|0
|2
|8
|A. Floresca
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Jean-Marie
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rodriguez
|22
|6
|0
|7/14
|1/3
|7/9
|4
|34
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|N. Coleman
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Sullivan
|2
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|M. Gjerde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Philip
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pinchuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Massalski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Parris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Doria
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|38
|9
|29/68
|5/17
|20/26
|22
|200
|3
|3
|8
|10
|28
-
MIAMI
ILL54
36
2nd 17:48 ESP2
-
HIGHPT
UNF46
61
2nd 14:28
-
NCCU
WOFF46
50
2nd 11:57
-
LUTH
NIOWA36
79
2nd 10:40
-
REIN
TNTECH29
57
2nd 13:53
-
MANH
STNYBRK22
45
2nd 16:30
-
FURMAN
SFLA39
45
2nd 14:01
-
CLMB
DEL47
61
2nd 12:05
-
KENSAW
ELON33
32
2nd 17:05
-
NAVY
BRYANT20
22
1st 3:53
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA8
27
1st 9:07
-
CAMPBV
NICHST7
15
1st 13:00
-
STBON
FAU8
15
1st 13:25
-
FAMU
KSTATE8
10
1st 12:14 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXARL15
7
1st 13:39
-
MERCER
HOLY67
81
Final
-
CAN
HOFSTRA57
64
Final
-
ILLCHI
USD89
83
Final
-
CLEM
MINN0
0131 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TRNBPTST
LIB0
0
10:00pm
-
SDAK
22WASH0
0141.5 O/U
-13
10:30pm PACN