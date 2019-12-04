Lomax leads No. 15 Memphis past Bradley 71-56
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) With the young Memphis Tigers struggling from the field, sophomore reserve guard Alex Lomax brought stability.
Lomax scored a career-high 17 points and No. 15 Memphis survived a poor shooting performance to beat Bradley 71-56 Tuesday night.
''It was a terrible game for us,'' Lomax said, later adding: ''We don't look at this as a good game at all. This was a bad game for us.''
Memphis made 36.1% of its shots from the field, but the Braves (5-3) were considerably worse. They hit 26.8%, including just 2 of 23 tries outside the arc.
On a night of bad shooting performances, Lomax - a leader on the team with the top recruiting class in the country - was the one of only two Tigers to make more than half his shots, going 4 of 7 from the field while adding 9 of 12 free throws.
''I feel like I'm back to being myself,'' said Lomax, who struggled to adapt to the college game last season. ''I'm comfortable and trying to do my best to lead this team.''
Boogie Ellis scored 12 points for the Tigers, while Tyler Harris and DJ Jeffries added 10 points each for Memphis (7-1). Precious Achiuwa had an off-night scoring with only six points, but he grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots. Lomax also had three steals.
Elijah Childs led the Braves with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Danya Kingsby added 12 points.
''It was a struggle offensively for us all night,'' Bradley coach Brian Wardle said, adding ''we rebounded the ball well. We only had seven turnovers. We won the turnover war and rebounding war, and I never think we lose a game if we do that.
''But that's how poorly we shot the ball.''
Bradley's top offensive players had tough nights. Leading scorer Darrell Brown entered averaging 14 points per game but was limited to four. He missed all eight of his 3-point tries and was 1 of 16 from the field. Nate Kennell was held to two points a week after hitting 6 3-pointers in a win over Kansas State.
''We went into the game trying to contain Darrell Brown and Nate Kennell,'' Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. ''We did an excellent job on those two guys, but Elijah Childs had 21 points and 14 rebounds.''
Wardle said Brown ''just had an off-night offensively. That's all.''
BIG PICTURE
Bradley: The Braves struggled from the field throughout, missing 10 straight during the first half and coming out of halftime on a 1-of-13 skid. The misfiring, despite the Braves outrebounding Memphis, allowed the Tigers to build the lead to double-digits in the second half.
Memphis: The Tigers improved in the second half - only slightly. Eventually, Memphis' speed and ability to get out on the break overcame its poor shooting as Lomax provided a spark off the Memphis bench. But the Tigers gave up 23 offensive rebounds as the Braves won the boards 55-47.
BOOGIE DOWN
Ellis took a hard fall in the second half when he was fouled on a dunk attempt. Already facing the 12-game suspension of center James Wiseman and starting guard Lester Quinones out with a broken right hand, the Ellis spill worried Hardaway.
''It was an ugly fall because he hit like, all back on the floor. So, he's going to be really sore tomorrow. ... We don't need any more injuries.''
LAST WORD
''The effort was there. The competitiveness was there. Unfortunately, we could not buy a basket.'' Bradley coach Brian Wardle
UP NEXT
Bradley: Host North Carolina A&T on Saturday
Memphis: Plays at UAB on Saturday
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|9.0
|Darrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 3
|Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
|16.0
|+ 3
|Danya Kingsby made 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 2
|Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Tyler Harris
|45.0
|Lost ball turnover on Danya Kingsby, stolen by Tyler Harris
|51.0
|Offensive rebound by Bradley
|58.0
|Darrell Brown missed layup, blocked by Alex Lomax
|1:00
|+ 2
|D.J. Jeffries made alley-oop shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
|1:10
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|+ 1
|Darrell Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|71
|Field Goals
|22-82 (26.8%)
|22-61 (36.1%)
|3-Pointers
|2-23 (8.7%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|55
|47
|Offensive
|19
|10
|Defensive
|30
|35
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|2
|10
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|26.8
|FG%
|36.1
|
|
|8.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|80.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|21
|14
|1
|9/22
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|38
|1
|1
|1
|9
|5
|J. Henry
|7
|9
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|D. Brown
|4
|4
|0
|1/16
|0/8
|2/5
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|N. Kennell
|2
|5
|3
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Bar
|0
|3
|0
|0/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Childs
|21
|14
|1
|9/22
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|38
|1
|1
|1
|9
|5
|J. Henry
|7
|9
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|D. Brown
|4
|4
|0
|1/16
|0/8
|2/5
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|N. Kennell
|2
|5
|3
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Bar
|0
|3
|0
|0/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Kingsby
|12
|2
|0
|4/11
|2/5
|2/3
|4
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Boya
|4
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|A. Thomas
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V. Tahvanainen
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|S. Gabriel
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nolan Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Burger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Houpt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|49
|8
|22/82
|2/23
|10/18
|19
|200
|3
|2
|7
|19
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellis
|12
|5
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|4/6
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Jeffries
|10
|9
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|D. Baugh
|8
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|17
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|P. Achiuwa
|6
|14
|2
|3/13
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|5
|0
|1
|13
|I. Maurice
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellis
|12
|5
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|4/6
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Jeffries
|10
|9
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|D. Baugh
|8
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|17
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|P. Achiuwa
|6
|14
|2
|3/13
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|5
|0
|1
|13
|I. Maurice
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lomax
|17
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|9/12
|2
|27
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T. Harris
|10
|3
|1
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|L. Thomas
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|M. Dandridge
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Hardaway
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Quinones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|45
|11
|22/61
|6/18
|21/26
|16
|200
|7
|10
|10
|10
|35
-
NDAKST
INDST60
71
Final
-
EKY
USCUP67
79
Final
-
STPETE
STJOHN69
79
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR77
87
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY46
63
Final
-
OAK
WMICH72
62
Final
-
BCU
STETSON67
72
Final
-
WKY
WRIGHT74
76
Final
-
IOWA
CUSE68
54
Final
-
24BUTLER
MISS67
58
Final
-
RICH
HAMP80
63
Final
-
NWEST
BC82
64
Final
-
STAND
APPST58
90
Final
-
LAFAY
STJOES94
71
Final
-
COKER
GWEBB59
73
Final
-
BUCK
RIDER69
89
Final
-
HOUBP
19DAYTON68
99
Final
-
COPPST
ECU85
75
Final
-
UVM
CINCY73
82
Final
-
LOYCHI
BALLST70
58
Final
-
UMBC
AMER61
85
Final
-
QUINN
FDU77
78
Final
-
VALPO
EMICH79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARLO83
75
Final
-
NKY
MIAOH76
54
Final
-
DTROIT
KENTST57
92
Final
-
JAXST
GMASON60
67
Final
-
DART
GAST80
83
Final/OT
-
AUBMONT
SAMFORD64
97
Final
-
CLU
MTSU38
86
Final
-
UMES
18BAYLOR46
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT75
80
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE61
107
Final
-
4MICH
1LVILLE43
58
Final
-
UAB
TEXAS57
67
Final
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA86
90
Final/2OT
-
BUFF
VANDY76
90
Final
-
NEBOM
ARKST73
78
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA67
89
Final
-
SELOU
LALAF81
98
Final
-
PEAY
ARK61
69
Final
-
MILW
DRAKE53
56
Final
-
CHARSO
MIZZOU68
60
Final
-
NWST
SMU51
77
Final
-
MURYST
MOST69
71
Final
-
ORAL
CREIGH60
72
Final
-
17FSU
IND64
80
Final
-
NORL
LSU54
90
Final
-
RUT
PITT60
71
Final
-
ILLST
TCU69
81
Final
-
BRAD
15MEMP56
71
Final
-
JACKST
DENVER58
67
Final
-
MOUNT
GC67
75
Final/OT
-
UTEP
NMEXST56
59
Final
-
10DUKE
11MICHST87
75
Final
-
UIW
SEATTLE60
81
Final
-
UCSB
CSBAK64
60
Final
-
UCMERCED
SACST36
72
Final
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN71
67
Final