Thomas, McKnight lift Coppin St. over East Carolina 85-75

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Koby Thomas scored 19 points to lead five Coppin State players in double figures as the Eagles topped East Carolina 85-75 on Tuesday night.

Ibn Williams scored a season-high 13 points in eight minutes coming off the bench for Coppin State (4-6). Kamar McKnight added 16 points, Andrew Robinson chipped in 14 and Aaron Robinson had 11.

Jayden Gardner scored 22 points for the Pirates (2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tyrie Jackson added 12 points and Brandon Suggs.

Tremont Robinson-White, playing just his second game after injury sidelined him for seven games, scored 10 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Coppin State plays Davidson on the road next Tuesday. East Carolina matches up against Campbell at home next Saturday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Jayden Gardner made dunk 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ibn Williams, stolen by Jayden Gardner 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Robinson 28.0
  Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Kamar McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Kamar McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White 35.0
+ 3 Tyrie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 39.0
+ 1 Ibn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Ibn Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White 48.0
Team Stats
Points 85 75
Field Goals 31-61 (50.8%) 27-72 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 7-30 (23.3%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 36 47
Offensive 2 14
Defensive 29 23
Team 5 10
Assists 15 18
Steals 7 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 1 0
10
K. Thomas G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
1
J. Gardner F
22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Coppin State 4-6 394685
home team logo East Carolina 2-7 314475
away team logo Coppin State 4-6 71.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo East Carolina 2-7 71.3 PPG 40.9 RPG 12.8 APG
10
K. Thomas G 8.8 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.8 APG 40.0 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 19.4 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.8 APG 57.4 FG%
10
K. Thomas G 19 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
1
J. Gardner F 22 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
50.8 FG% 37.5
34.5 3PT FG% 23.3
81.3 FT% 60.9
Coppin State
Starters
K. Thomas
K. McKnight
An. Robinson
B. Medley-Bacon
D. Clayton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Thomas 19 8 1 7/14 0/2 5/6 3 30 3 1 0 2 6
K. McKnight 16 6 6 6/13 1/3 3/4 3 34 0 0 5 0 6
An. Robinson 14 3 0 5/13 4/12 0/0 0 38 0 0 2 0 3
B. Medley-Bacon 6 6 5 3/5 0/1 0/0 5 31 1 2 0 0 6
D. Clayton 5 1 2 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
I. Williams
Aa. Robinson
R. James
J. Hardwick
G. Ring
N. Marshall
K. Sarvan
I. Gross
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Williams 12 1 0 3/3 2/2 4/4 1 8 1 0 3 0 1
Aa. Robinson 11 6 0 4/9 3/8 0/0 4 32 1 0 0 0 6
R. James 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 0 0
J. Hardwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ring - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sarvan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 31 15 31/61 10/29 13/16 17 200 7 4 11 2 29
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
T. Jackson
T. Robinson-White
B. Baruti
E. Luster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 22 8 3 8/14 0/1 6/9 3 34 2 0 1 6 2
T. Jackson 12 7 1 5/13 2/7 0/0 2 34 1 0 2 0 7
T. Robinson-White 10 4 4 2/7 1/5 5/6 5 25 2 0 5 1 3
B. Baruti 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 1
E. Luster 1 4 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 3 1
Bench
B. Suggs
C. Coleman
T. Newton
L. Curtis
M. James
S. LeDay
S. Strickland
J. Miles
L. Debaut
E. Umstead
I. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Suggs 10 5 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 1 4
C. Coleman 8 5 2 3/6 0/0 2/6 3 21 0 2 0 2 3
T. Newton 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
L. Curtis 3 2 1 1/8 1/6 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 1 1
M. James 2 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
S. LeDay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Debaut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Umstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 37 18 27/72 7/30 14/23 18 200 5 3 10 14 23
