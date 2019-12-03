Thomas, McKnight lift Coppin St. over East Carolina 85-75
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Koby Thomas scored 19 points to lead five Coppin State players in double figures as the Eagles topped East Carolina 85-75 on Tuesday night.
Ibn Williams scored a season-high 13 points in eight minutes coming off the bench for Coppin State (4-6). Kamar McKnight added 16 points, Andrew Robinson chipped in 14 and Aaron Robinson had 11.
Jayden Gardner scored 22 points for the Pirates (2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tyrie Jackson added 12 points and Brandon Suggs.
Tremont Robinson-White, playing just his second game after injury sidelined him for seven games, scored 10 points with four rebounds and four assists.
Coppin State plays Davidson on the road next Tuesday. East Carolina matches up against Campbell at home next Saturday.
---
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jayden Gardner made dunk
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ibn Williams, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Robinson
|28.0
|Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Kamar McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Kamar McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|35.0
|+ 3
|Tyrie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|39.0
|+ 1
|Ibn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Ibn Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|75
|Field Goals
|31-61 (50.8%)
|27-72 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|7-30 (23.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|47
|Offensive
|2
|14
|Defensive
|29
|23
|Team
|5
|10
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Coppin State 4-6
|71.0 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|10.5 APG
|East Carolina 2-7
|71.3 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|K. Thomas G
|8.8 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|19.4 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Thomas G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|J. Gardner F
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.8
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|23.3
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Thomas
|19
|8
|1
|7/14
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|30
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|K. McKnight
|16
|6
|6
|6/13
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|An. Robinson
|14
|3
|0
|5/13
|4/12
|0/0
|0
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|B. Medley-Bacon
|6
|6
|5
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|31
|1
|2
|0
|0
|6
|D. Clayton
|5
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Williams
|12
|1
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|4/4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Aa. Robinson
|11
|6
|0
|4/9
|3/8
|0/0
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|R. James
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hardwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ring
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sarvan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|31
|15
|31/61
|10/29
|13/16
|17
|200
|7
|4
|11
|2
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|22
|8
|3
|8/14
|0/1
|6/9
|3
|34
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|T. Jackson
|12
|7
|1
|5/13
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Robinson-White
|10
|4
|4
|2/7
|1/5
|5/6
|5
|25
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|B. Baruti
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Luster
|1
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Suggs
|10
|5
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Coleman
|8
|5
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|2/6
|3
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|T. Newton
|5
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Curtis
|3
|2
|1
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. James
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. LeDay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Debaut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Umstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|37
|18
|27/72
|7/30
|14/23
|18
|200
|5
|3
|10
|14
|23
