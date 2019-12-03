NWST
SMU

No Text

Mike, White carry SMU over Northwestern St. 77-51

  • Dec 03, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Isiaha Mike had 16 points to lead five SMU players in double figures as the Mustangs won their eighth consecutive game to open the season, romping past Northwestern State 77-51 on Tuesday night.

Mike also had six rebounds, three steals and a block. CJ White added 15 points for the Mustangs. Everett Ray chipped in 14 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Feron Hunt added 10 apiece. Kendric Davis chipped in nine points while dishing out eight assists.

SMU sprinted to a 35-17 lead at the break and won the second half 42-34.

Chudier Bile had nine points for the Demons (2-5).

SMU faces Georgetown at home on Saturday. Northwestern State matches up against LSU on the road on Sunday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Robert Chougkaz made layup, assist by Larry Owens 26.0
+ 1 Alex Tabor Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Alex Tabor Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Jacob Guest 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Youngkin 37.0
  John Norvel missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Larry Owens 50.0
  Alex Tabor Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Bad pass turnover on Larry Owens, stolen by Charles Smith IV 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Larry Owens 1:02
  Grant Youngkin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 51 77
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 47
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 18 31
Team 7 3
Assists 13 18
Steals 5 10
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
4
C. Bile F
9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
15
I. Mike F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo NW State 2-5 173451
home team logo SMU 8-0 354277
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo NW State 2-5 65.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo SMU 8-0 74.9 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
4
C. Bile F 11.2 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.5 APG 45.1 FG%
15
I. Mike F 15.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.9 APG 57.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Bile F 9 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
15
I. Mike F 16 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
33.9 FG% 42.6
22.7 3PT FG% 26.3
54.5 FT% 83.3
NW State
Starters
C. Bile
J. Roberson
T. Massner
B. White
J. Gregg
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bile 9 3 2 4/11 1/2 0/2 5 20 0 1 0 1 2
J. Roberson 7 0 0 2/8 1/5 2/3 0 23 0 0 0 0 0
T. Massner 4 4 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 1 3
B. White 3 1 4 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 25 0 0 2 0 1
J. Gregg 2 5 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 21 1 1 0 0 5
Bench
N. Chougkaz
L. Reed
R. Chougkaz
J. Guest
L. Owens
D. Williams
J. Zelenbaba
C. Jones
J. Norvel
G. Kueth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Chougkaz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Reed 6 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 3 0 0
R. Chougkaz 5 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Guest 2 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
L. Owens 2 5 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 2 3
D. Williams 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 4 0 0 0 1 1
J. Zelenbaba 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 10 1 0 2 1 1
C. Jones 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Norvel 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 0
G. Kueth 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 2 0 0
Total 51 25 13 20/59 5/22 6/11 22 181 5 4 14 7 18
SMU
Starters
I. Mike
E. Ray
F. Hunt
K. Davis
T. Jolly
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mike 16 6 1 6/11 1/2 3/4 1 26 3 1 2 1 5
E. Ray 14 7 1 5/6 1/1 3/3 1 21 0 0 2 4 3
F. Hunt 10 6 1 5/11 0/2 0/0 1 22 1 1 3 1 5
K. Davis 9 6 8 4/12 0/2 1/1 1 27 1 0 1 1 5
T. Jolly 2 7 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 27 0 0 0 3 4
Bench
C. White
E. Bandoumel
A. Tabor Jr.
G. Youngkin
W. Douglas
C. Smith IV
D. McNeill
E. Chargois
I. Jasey
J. Young Jr.
D. McBride
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 15 3 3 4/6 2/4 5/5 2 28 2 0 2 0 3
E. Bandoumel 10 5 0 1/3 1/1 7/9 1 18 0 0 1 2 3
A. Tabor Jr. 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Youngkin 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
W. Douglas 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
C. Smith IV 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 19 2 0 1 1 1
D. McNeill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chargois - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 44 18 26/61 5/19 20/24 12 200 10 2 12 13 31
NCAA BB Scores