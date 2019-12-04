BYU
Utah beats BYU in OT 102-95; 1st win over Cougars since 2015

  • Dec 04, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Rylan Jones found redemption Wednesday night as Utah defeated rival BYU 102-95 in overtime to claim its first victory over the Cougars since 2015.

With Utah down by one with 30 seconds remaining in regulation, Jones missed a layup that could have put the Utes ahead, but after Alex Barcello made two free throws Jones tied the game with a 3-pointer to force overtime.

�''I felt bad for Rylan at the end of the game,'' Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''He missed that layup, then he came right back and hit a big shot.''

Utah outscored BYU 16-9 in the extra period, led by eight points from Jones, who was a perfect 2-for-2 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

�Jones finished with 25 points, six assists and three rebounds. Timmy Allen added 27 points, five rebounds and five assists and Mikael Jantunen contributed 18 points.

''I was pretty mad (about the missed layup) for about 10 seconds and then Timmy told me, `Keep your head up, just worry about the next play,''' Jones said.

In his first game back from a nine-game suspension, Yoeli Childs scored 29 points and had seven rebounds for BYU but limped off the floor with 4:48 left in the second half and didn't return.

''We had a tough time in transition in the second half,'' BYU coach Mark Pope said. ''We had a tough time guarding the free throw line in the second half. The switching turned out to be really problematic for us.''

Following a Jake Toolson 3-pointer to put BYU up 74-65 with eight minutes left in regulation the Utes went on a 10-2 run led by Jantunen and Riley Battin. Battin made two three throws to cut the lead to one with just over five minutes left.

Childs sparked BYU in the first half, tying a career high for points in a half by scoring 18 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and a perfected 3-of-3 from the 3-point line.

Childs had 13 points as BYU raced to a 25-12 lead nine minutes into the game, including a run of seven straight points.

Utah answered with a 16-7 run of its own, but BYU extended its lead to 62-48 in the second period - thanks to 11 straight points from Childs.

UP NEXT

BYU: The Cougars begin a six-game homestand when they host Nevada on Tuesday.

Utah: The Utes wrap up their three-game homestand as they host Central Arkansas on Saturday.�

Key Players
J. Toolson
R. Jones
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
11.1 Pts. Per Game 11.1
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
46.5 Field Goal % 46.9
45.3 Three Point % 47.5
90.0 Free Throw % 92.3
  Turnover on Jake Toolson 13.0
  Offensive foul on Jake Toolson 13.0
+ 2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Timmy Allen 17.0
+ 2 Jake Toolson made layup 21.0
+ 1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Evan Troy 29.0
+ 1 Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
  Alex Barcello missed 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen 32.0
+ 1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
Team Stats
Points 95 102
Field Goals 35-65 (53.8%) 37-64 (57.8%)
3-Pointers 12-24 (50.0%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 24-31 (77.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 23 23
Team 4 1
Assists 16 15
Steals 4 10
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 20 11
Fouls 29 17
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 6-4 77.2 PPG 35.5 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Utah 6-2 84.0 PPG 44.8 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
23
Y. Childs F 29.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 75.0 FG%
1
T. Allen F 20.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.3 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
Y. Childs F 29 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
1
T. Allen F 27 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
53.8 FG% 57.8
50.0 3PT FG% 22.2
76.5 FT% 77.4
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
J. Toolson
A. Barcello
T. Haws
K. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Childs 29 7 1 12/16 3/3 2/3 1 25 2 0 5 1 6
J. Toolson 27 9 6 9/15 3/3 6/6 2 42 0 2 3 3 6
A. Barcello 11 3 2 4/9 0/3 3/4 3 26 1 0 2 1 2
T. Haws 5 0 3 2/7 1/2 0/0 5 26 0 0 5 0 0
K. Lee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Nixon
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
E. Troy
T. Knell
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Nixon 10 4 2 3/6 2/4 2/2 5 27 1 0 1 1 3
Z. Seljaas 8 2 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 4 27 0 0 1 0 2
C. Harding 5 2 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 0 2
E. Troy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Knell 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 2
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 29 16 35/65 12/24 13/17 29 225 4 2 20 6 23
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
R. Jones
R. Battin
B. Gach
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 27 5 5 12/20 0/2 3/5 3 42 1 0 1 0 5
R. Jones 25 3 6 9/15 3/7 4/4 3 41 3 0 3 0 3
R. Battin 14 1 0 5/6 1/2 3/4 2 25 3 0 0 0 1
B. Gach 6 3 3 2/6 0/2 2/4 1 32 1 0 1 0 3
B. Carlson 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 1 2 0 1
Bench
M. Jantunen
L. Thioune
J. Brenchley
A. Plummer
M. Reininger
B. King
B. Wenzel
M. Van Komen
B. Haddock
E. Ballstaedt
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jantunen 18 6 0 5/7 0/0 8/8 4 31 0 0 3 2 4
L. Thioune 4 5 0 2/2 0/0 0/2 1 15 0 0 1 2 3
J. Brenchley 4 1 0 0/3 0/2 4/4 0 18 1 0 0 0 1
A. Plummer 2 2 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 2
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ballstaedt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 27 15 37/64 4/18 24/31 17 225 10 1 11 4 23
