Anim scores 19 to carry Marquette over Jacksonville 75-56
MILWAUKEE (AP) Sacar Anim had 19 points as Marquette, minus the nation’s leading scorer Markus Howard, beat Jacksonville 75-56 on Wednesday night.
Theo John had 11 points for Marquette (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, and Jamal Cain added 12 rebounds. The school announced before the game that Howard, who is averaging 26 points a game, was in concussion protocol.
Destin Barnes had 12 points for the Dolphins (4-6), who were held to 29.5% shooting and were outrebounded by 13. Bryce Workman added 10 points and Kevin Norman had seven rebounds.
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|75
|Field Goals
|18-61 (29.5%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-26 (57.7%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|49
|Offensive
|12
|12
|Defensive
|20
|33
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|1
|9
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|20
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jacksonville 4-6
|64.8 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Marquette 6-2
|74.0 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|12.3 APG
|29.5
|FG%
|42.4
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|57.7
|FT%
|66.7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Workman
|10
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|6/8
|5
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Wood
|7
|2
|1
|3/8
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|M. Arnold
|7
|4
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Flowers
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. McCallum
|4
|4
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Forte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Romich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nolan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|32
|8
|18/61
|5/20
|15/26
|20
|200
|8
|1
|13
|12
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Anim
|19
|4
|2
|7/15
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|37
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|T. John
|11
|7
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|5/10
|3
|17
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|K. McEwen
|7
|4
|4
|1/8
|1/8
|4/4
|5
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|G. Elliott
|7
|5
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|2/4
|2
|31
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|B. Bailey
|6
|5
|0
|2/9
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|8
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Cain
|8
|12
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|1
|2
|3
|9
|E. Morrow
|6
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|12
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|S. Torrence
|3
|0
|4
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akanno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|45
|17
|25/59
|7/23
|18/27
|23
|200
|10
|9
|13
|12
|33
