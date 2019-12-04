JVILLE
Anim scores 19 to carry Marquette over Jacksonville 75-56

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Sacar Anim had 19 points as Marquette, minus the nation’s leading scorer Markus Howard, beat Jacksonville 75-56 on Wednesday night.

Theo John had 11 points for Marquette (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, and Jamal Cain added 12 rebounds. The school announced before the game that Howard, who is averaging 26 points a game, was in concussion protocol.

Destin Barnes had 12 points for the Dolphins (4-6), who were held to 29.5% shooting and were outrebounded by 13. Bryce Workman added 10 points and Kevin Norman had seven rebounds.

---

Key Players
A. Santos
K. McEwen
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
11.1 Pts. Per Game 11.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
38.8 Field Goal % 33.3
39.6 Three Point % 37.8
78.9 Free Throw % 90.0
+ 3 Derrick Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diante Wood 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Forte 18.0
  Ed Morrow missed layup 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Ed Morrow 24.0
  Jayce Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Jayce Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Workman 24.0
+ 2 Bryce Workman made layup 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Workman 38.0
  Diante Wood missed layup, blocked by Ed Morrow 40.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Diante Wood 46.0
Team Stats
Points 56 75
Field Goals 18-61 (29.5%) 25-59 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 15-26 (57.7%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 49
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 20 33
Team 4 4
Assists 8 17
Steals 8 10
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
D. Barnes G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
S. Anim G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Jacksonville 4-6 233356
home team logo Marquette 6-2 462975
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Jacksonville 4-6 64.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Marquette 6-2 74.0 PPG 41.9 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
23
D. Barnes G 9.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.0 APG 34.3 FG%
2
S. Anim G 11.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.4 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
23
D. Barnes G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
2
S. Anim G 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
29.5 FG% 42.4
25.0 3PT FG% 30.4
57.7 FT% 66.7
Jacksonville
Starters
D. Barnes
D. Bell
K. Norman
A. Santos
T. Sides
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Barnes 12 2 1 4/10 1/2 3/5 1 28 1 0 0 1 1
D. Bell 6 6 0 2/6 0/0 2/3 5 21 0 1 2 3 3
K. Norman 4 6 1 1/8 0/3 2/2 0 28 2 0 1 3 3
A. Santos 0 2 1 0/4 0/2 0/1 3 19 0 0 2 1 1
T. Sides 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/2 3 17 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
B. Workman
D. Wood
M. Arnold
D. Flowers
D. McCallum
D. Forte
C. Romich
K. Nolan
T. Owen
T. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Workman 10 4 1 2/5 0/1 6/8 5 21 0 0 0 2 2
D. Wood 7 2 1 3/8 0/1 1/1 1 11 1 0 1 2 0
M. Arnold 7 4 3 3/10 1/4 0/1 1 25 2 0 2 0 4
D. Flowers 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/1 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
D. McCallum 4 4 0 1/6 1/3 1/2 1 20 2 0 2 0 4
D. Forte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Romich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 32 8 18/61 5/20 15/26 20 200 8 1 13 12 20
Marquette
Starters
S. Anim
T. John
K. McEwen
G. Elliott
B. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Anim 19 4 2 7/15 2/4 3/3 1 37 2 1 3 0 4
T. John 11 7 1 3/6 0/0 5/10 3 17 2 2 1 3 4
K. McEwen 7 4 4 1/8 1/8 4/4 5 20 1 0 3 0 4
G. Elliott 7 5 3 2/7 1/3 2/4 2 31 1 1 2 3 2
B. Bailey 6 5 0 2/9 2/7 0/0 3 28 2 1 1 1 4
Bench
J. Johnson
J. Cain
E. Morrow
S. Torrence
M. Howard
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 8 3 0 3/3 0/0 2/4 1 14 0 1 0 1 2
J. Cain 8 12 3 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 27 2 1 2 3 9
E. Morrow 6 5 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 12 0 2 1 1 4
S. Torrence 3 0 4 1/1 1/1 0/0 4 14 0 0 0 0 0
M. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 45 17 25/59 7/23 18/27 23 200 10 9 13 12 33
NCAA BB Scores