No. 20 Colorado tops Loyola-Marymount 76-64 to stay unbeaten

  • AP
  • Dec 05, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Colorado found out what it's like to get someone's best shot. Now the Buffaloes are ready to take theirs against a storied program.

D'Shawn Schwartz had a season-high 16 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer late, and No. 20 Colorado withstood another upset scare Wednesday night in a 76-64 win over Loyola Marymount.

McKinley Wright IV also scored 16 points and Tyler Bey had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes (7-0), who overcame 18 turnovers and a big performance from Lions junior Eli Scott to remain unbeaten.

It is the best start for a Colorado team since 1982, but getting an eighth straight victory will require winning at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.

''It's time to go to war. It's going to be a battle,'' Wright said. ''We're not going to go in there and roll over because they're No. 2 in the country. That's a great opportunity for us; we're going to make a name for ourselves.''

The Buffaloes scraped by Sacramento State on Saturday and then shrugged off 13 first-half turnovers Wednesday. Loyola Marymount (3-5) nearly turned those into a signature win as Scott finished with a career-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

''I just tried to stay aggressive and make plays,'' he said.

The Lions came close to pulling off a surprise but went cold down the stretch. Scott's layup with 4:17 left tied it at 61, but Loyola Marymount didn't make another field goal until Scott's dunk with eight seconds left. They missed nine straight shots from the field and three of four free throws.

''We took a good shot from them tonight and we handled it,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.

Loyola Marymount led by four at halftime and built a 43-34 advantage on a 3 by Scott early in the second half. Colorado rallied to get to 49-47 behind a trio of 3-pointers.

The Buffaloes took the lead on a 3, and the teams were tied at 59 when Wright hit a jumper from the wing. Scott tied it on a layup with 4:17 to go.

Schwartz hit his 3-pointer from the corner with 2:41 left and the Buffaloes used strong defense and sank 16 of their last 18 free throws to seal it.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola Marymount: Finished 1-2 against teams from Colorado, including a win at Air Force and a home loss to Colorado State. The Lions get five of their next six games at home before starting conference play against San Diego on Jan. 2.

Colorado: The 37 turnovers in the last two games is not a good sign heading into the showdown at Kansas. The Buffaloes have solid wins against Clemson, Arizona State and Wyoming, but need to clean up their ball security if they hope to pull an upset Saturday.

''If we go into Allen Fieldhouse and turn it over 18, 19 times like we have the last two games at home, it's going to be a long night,'' Boyle said.

TAKE ME HOME

Lions coach Mike Dunlap returned to Colorado, where he enjoyed a tremendous amount of success. Dunlap led Division II Metro State to national titles in 2000 and 2002 and later served as an assistant coach under George Karl with the Denver Nuggets.

Dunlap still has fond memories of his time in Colorado.

''There isn't a day I don't miss it, and there isn't a day I don't love coming back here,'' Dunlap said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Colorado squeezed by an inferior opponent for the second straight game before its daunting trip to Kansas. But even a close loss to the Jayhawks could keep the Buffaloes in the rankings.

THEY SAID IT

Loyola Marymount: ''I don't like losing at any time but I'm very encouraged by what I saw,'' Dunlap said. ''A lot of coaches will sell this cliche about there are no such things as moral victories. I've never believed in that.''

Colorado: ''Coach made that apparent, that he didn't want anybody looking forward. He made sure that we were locked in on this game,'' Schwartz said.

UP NEXT

Loyola Marymount: Hosts Grambling State on Saturday night.

Colorado: Plays at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Scott
0 G
T. Bey
1 G
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
55.0 Field Goal % 46.4
33.3 Three Point % 45.5
66.0 Free Throw % 78.8
+ 2 Eli Scott made dunk 6.0
+ 1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey 12.0
  Lazar Zivanovic missed jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Deovaunta Williams 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey 27.0
  Deovaunta Williams missed layup 29.0
Team Stats
Points 64 76
Field Goals 27-52 (51.9%) 22-53 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-17 (41.2%) 25-33 (75.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 21 23
Team 2 4
Assists 7 9
Steals 13 5
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 18 18
Fouls 30 16
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
0
E. Scott G
31 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
D. Schwartz G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo LMU 3-5 343064
home team logo 20 Colorado 7-0 304676
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 3-5 68.6 PPG 30.3 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 20 Colorado 7-0 69.0 PPG 41.4 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
0
E. Scott G 15.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 5.3 APG 55.0 FG%
25
M. Wright IV G 12.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.7 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
E. Scott G 31 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
25
M. Wright IV G 16 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
51.9 FG% 41.5
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
41.2 FT% 75.8
LMU
Starters
E. Scott
I. Alipiev
S. Sisoho Jawara
E. Johansson
K. Leaupepe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 31 10 1 12/20 1/2 6/9 3 37 2 1 4 3 7
I. Alipiev 5 1 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 3 0 1
S. Sisoho Jawara 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 2 0 0
E. Johansson 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 1 0 1
K. Leaupepe 0 5 1 0/1 0/1 0/1 2 25 1 0 2 1 4
Starters
E. Scott
I. Alipiev
S. Sisoho Jawara
E. Johansson
K. Leaupepe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 31 10 1 12/20 1/2 6/9 3 37 2 1 4 3 7
I. Alipiev 5 1 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 3 0 1
S. Sisoho Jawara 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 2 0 0
E. Johansson 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 1 0 1
K. Leaupepe 0 5 1 0/1 0/1 0/1 2 25 1 0 2 1 4
Bench
D. Williams
L. Zivanovic
P. Dortch
J. Bell
J. Dos Anjos
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
L. Nekic
R. Seebold
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 11 3 1 5/9 0/0 1/5 5 23 3 0 2 1 2
L. Zivanovic 8 0 0 4/6 0/0 0/1 3 17 1 0 2 0 0
P. Dortch 4 2 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 21 1 0 2 0 2
J. Bell 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 2 2 0 1 2
J. Dos Anjos 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2 13 0 1 0 1 2
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Seebold - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 28 7 27/52 3/9 7/17 30 200 13 4 18 7 21
Colorado
Starters
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
E. Battey
E. Parquet
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Schwartz 16 2 3 5/9 4/7 2/3 3 26 0 1 1 2 0
M. Wright IV 16 6 5 4/10 0/1 8/11 2 38 2 1 3 2 4
T. Bey 13 9 0 3/6 1/1 6/6 0 29 1 5 5 1 8
E. Battey 8 8 1 2/5 0/0 4/6 4 26 1 1 1 5 3
E. Parquet 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
D. Schwartz
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
E. Battey
E. Parquet
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Schwartz 16 2 3 5/9 4/7 2/3 3 26 0 1 1 2 0
M. Wright IV 16 6 5 4/10 0/1 8/11 2 38 2 1 3 2 4
T. Bey 13 9 0 3/6 1/1 6/6 0 29 1 5 5 1 8
E. Battey 8 8 1 2/5 0/0 4/6 4 26 1 1 1 5 3
E. Parquet 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Kountz
S. Gatling
L. Siewert
M. Daniels
D. Walton
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kountz 11 0 0 4/6 0/1 3/3 0 16 0 0 2 0 0
S. Gatling 8 2 0 3/8 1/5 1/2 3 18 1 0 1 0 2
L. Siewert 3 5 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 5
M. Daniels 1 1 0 0/4 0/3 1/2 0 14 0 0 1 0 1
D. Walton 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 1 2 2 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 35 9 22/53 7/21 25/33 16 200 5 9 18 12 23
