Williams leads Evansville past W. Illinois 90-86
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Western Illinois 90-86 on Wednesday night.
Jawaun Newton's 3-pointer with 1:07 left to play put the Purple Aces up for good, 88-86, and K.J. Riley iced it with two free throws.
Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and six rebounds and Riley added 10 points for Evansville (6-3), which made 15 3-pointers.
Kobe Webster had 19 points for the Leathernecks (2-6). Ben Pyle added 18 points and nine rebounds and C.J. Duff had 14 points.
Evansville takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Western Illinois plays Eastern Illinois at home next Monday.
---
---
|Defensive rebound by Evansville
|0.0
|Kobe Webster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Ben Pyle
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|4.0
|Kobe Webster missed layup
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Zion Young
|16.0
|K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot
|18.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Kobe Webster
|48.0
|+ 3
|Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|90
|Field Goals
|35-63 (55.6%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|15-28 (53.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|27
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|6
|25
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|16
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Illinois 2-6
|80.1 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Evansville 6-3
|76.9 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|K. Webster G
|16.3 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|4.4 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
13
|D. Williams F
|13.6 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|63.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Webster G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|D. Williams F
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|55.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|53.6
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|21
|9
|4
|6/8
|2/2
|7/7
|5
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|S. Cunliffe
|15
|6
|2
|6/11
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|K. Riley
|10
|2
|5
|3/7
|1/2
|3/3
|0
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Labinowicz
|9
|0
|1
|3/8
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|26
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|N. Frederking
|9
|1
|3
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
