Williams leads Evansville past W. Illinois 90-86

  • Dec 04, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) DeAndre Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Western Illinois 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Jawaun Newton's 3-pointer with 1:07 left to play put the Purple Aces up for good, 88-86, and K.J. Riley iced it with two free throws.

Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and six rebounds and Riley added 10 points for Evansville (6-3), which made 15 3-pointers.

Kobe Webster had 19 points for the Leathernecks (2-6). Ben Pyle added 18 points and nine rebounds and C.J. Duff had 14 points.

Evansville takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Western Illinois plays Eastern Illinois at home next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Pyle
D. Williams
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
26.9 Field Goal % 60.5
25.0 Three Point % 37.5
100.0 Free Throw % 87.5
  Defensive rebound by Evansville 0.0
  Kobe Webster missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 K.J. Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 K.J. Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Ben Pyle 4.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley 4.0
  Kobe Webster missed layup 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Zion Young 16.0
  K.J. Riley missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot 18.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Kobe Webster 48.0
+ 3 Jawaun Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shamar Givance 1:08
Team Stats
Points 86 90
Field Goals 35-63 (55.6%) 30-60 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-12 (41.7%) 15-28 (53.6%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 27
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 27 22
Team 1 2
Assists 6 25
Steals 7 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 1 0
10
K. Webster G
19 PTS, 4 REB
13
D. Williams F
21 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
55.6 FG% 50.0
41.7 3PT FG% 53.6
78.6 FT% 71.4
W. Illinois
Starters
K. Webster
B. Pyle
C. Duff
J. Claar
Z. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Webster 19 4 0 8/13 1/2 2/4 1 16 0 0 4 0 4
B. Pyle 18 9 1 6/13 2/5 4/4 4 36 2 0 1 1 8
C. Duff 14 3 2 5/12 1/2 3/3 4 35 1 0 1 1 2
J. Claar 10 5 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 4 31 0 0 1 2 3
Z. Young 9 4 1 4/6 1/1 0/0 3 27 1 1 4 1 3
Bench
A. Jones
D. Allen
K. Arrington
R. Smith
K. Montague
J. Usiosefe
J. Weyhrich
J. Hallee
J. King
A. Brantley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Jones 8 4 2 3/4 0/1 2/3 3 27 0 0 2 0 4
D. Allen 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 19 2 0 2 0 2
K. Arrington 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
R. Smith 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 1 1 0
K. Montague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Usiosefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Weyhrich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hallee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 33 6 35/63 5/12 11/14 22 200 7 1 17 6 27
Evansville
Starters
D. Williams
S. Cunliffe
K. Riley
A. Labinowicz
N. Frederking
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 21 9 4 6/8 2/2 7/7 5 22 1 1 1 1 8
S. Cunliffe 15 6 2 6/11 2/5 1/2 3 30 0 0 4 0 6
K. Riley 10 2 5 3/7 1/2 3/3 0 26 1 0 3 0 2
A. Labinowicz 9 0 1 3/8 1/3 2/4 3 26 0 0 4 0 0
N. Frederking 9 1 3 3/6 3/6 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Hall
M. Henderson
J. Newton
S. Givance
E. Kuhlman
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
G. Bobe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hall 8 2 1 3/5 2/2 0/1 0 14 0 0 1 1 1
M. Henderson 6 2 4 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 2
J. Newton 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 1 0
S. Givance 5 2 3 1/3 1/1 2/2 0 18 2 0 0 0 2
E. Kuhlman 2 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 25 25 30/60 15/28 15/21 15 200 6 1 16 3 22
