Edwards scores 23 to lift Pepperdine past Idaho St. 77-65

  • AP
  • Dec 06, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Kessler Edwards had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Pepperdine defeated Idaho State 77-65 on Friday night.

Sedrick Altman had 11 points for Pepperdine (4-6), which ended its five-game losing streak. Colbey Ross added eight assists.

Pepperdine trailed 32-24 with 2:20 remaining in the first half before Edwards had a follow-dunk at the buzzer to draw the Waves within 34-33. Ross made a layup to open the second-half scoring and give Pepperdine the lead for just the second time in the game.

An 8-2 run in the middle of the second half helped the Waves build a 61-49 advantage and the lead remained in double-digits to the end.

Tarik Cool had 21 points for the Bengals (3-4). Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Chidi Udengwu had seven rebounds.

Pepperdine plays Central Arkansas at home on Dec. 14. Idaho State faces UC Santa Barbara at home on Dec. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

Key Players
C. Maker
C. Ross
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
38.8 Field Goal % 40.7
28.9 Three Point % 37.3
72.7 Free Throw % 92.0
  Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards 9.0
  Jared Stutzman missed floating jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Darryl Polk Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Darryl Polk Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Austin Smellie 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr. 13.0
  Jaxon Edelmayer missed driving layup 15.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Pepperdine 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Jade' Smith 52.0
  Chier Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Skylar Chavez 1:02
Team Stats
Points 65 77
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 30-65 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 1-17 (5.9%)
Free Throws 15-24 (62.5%) 16-17 (94.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 17 25
Team 9 2
Assists 10 15
Steals 7 10
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 0 1
2
T. Cool G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
15
Ke. Edwards F
23 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Idaho State 3-4 343165
home team logo Pepperdine 4-6 334477
Team Stats
away team logo Idaho State 3-4 72.8 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Pepperdine 4-6 78.2 PPG 32.3 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
2
T. Cool G 14.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.6 APG 39.7 FG%
15
Ke. Edwards F 15.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.0 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Cool G 21 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
15
Ke. Edwards F 23 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
41.5 FG% 46.2
30.0 3PT FG% 5.9
62.5 FT% 94.1
Idaho State
Starters
T. Cool
J. Stutzman
C. Rushin
C. Maker
M. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cool 21 1 3 7/17 3/7 4/6 1 33 4 0 6 1 0
J. Stutzman 13 1 2 3/5 1/1 6/8 4 20 0 0 0 0 1
C. Rushin 8 0 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 5 16 3 1 2 0 0
C. Maker 7 5 2 3/11 1/8 0/0 1 33 0 0 3 1 4
M. Porter 7 3 1 3/7 0/0 1/3 1 33 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
A. Smellie
C. Udengwu
N. Aguirre
J. Edelmayer
B. Mocsan
L. Sutton
H. Wahlen
D. Carr
L. Bowman
W. Reichelt
N. Huston
B. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Smellie 7 4 0 2/4 1/2 2/3 4 27 0 0 1 1 3
C. Udengwu 2 7 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 3 18 0 2 2 2 5
N. Aguirre 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Edelmayer 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 2
B. Mocsan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Sutton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Wahlen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reichelt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Huston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 23 10 22/53 6/20 15/24 21 200 7 4 19 6 17
Pepperdine
Starters
Ke. Edwards
C. Ross
D. Polk Jr.
S. Chavez
J. Zidek
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ke. Edwards 23 12 0 11/17 0/3 1/1 1 38 1 1 1 4 8
C. Ross 8 1 8 4/14 0/4 0/0 4 34 2 0 5 0 1
D. Polk Jr. 8 3 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 3 19 1 0 1 1 2
S. Chavez 8 4 1 2/6 0/2 4/4 0 27 0 0 2 2 2
J. Zidek 5 2 2 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
S. Altman
V. Ohia Obioha
J. Smith
J. Stormo
Ka. Edwards
K. Smith
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
E. Perrot
M. Deng
R. Skead
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Altman 11 3 2 3/7 0/1 5/6 2 22 3 0 2 0 3
V. Ohia Obioha 8 6 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 5 14 2 1 0 2 4
J. Smith 6 5 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 4 19 1 0 0 1 4
J. Stormo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0
Ka. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Skead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 37 15 30/65 1/17 16/17 21 200 10 2 13 12 25
NCAA BB Scores