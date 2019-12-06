Edwards scores 23 to lift Pepperdine past Idaho St. 77-65
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Kessler Edwards had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Pepperdine defeated Idaho State 77-65 on Friday night.
Sedrick Altman had 11 points for Pepperdine (4-6), which ended its five-game losing streak. Colbey Ross added eight assists.
Pepperdine trailed 32-24 with 2:20 remaining in the first half before Edwards had a follow-dunk at the buzzer to draw the Waves within 34-33. Ross made a layup to open the second-half scoring and give Pepperdine the lead for just the second time in the game.
An 8-2 run in the middle of the second half helped the Waves build a 61-49 advantage and the lead remained in double-digits to the end.
Tarik Cool had 21 points for the Bengals (3-4). Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Chidi Udengwu had seven rebounds.
Pepperdine plays Central Arkansas at home on Dec. 14. Idaho State faces UC Santa Barbara at home on Dec. 16.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|20.1
|Pts. Per Game
|20.1
|7.3
|Ast. Per Game
|7.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|38.8
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|28.9
|Three Point %
|37.3
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|92.0
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|9.0
|Jared Stutzman missed floating jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Darryl Polk Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Darryl Polk Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Austin Smellie
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|13.0
|Jaxon Edelmayer missed driving layup
|15.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Pepperdine
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Jade' Smith
|52.0
|Chier Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Skylar Chavez
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|77
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|30-65 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|1-17 (5.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|16-17 (94.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|39
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|17
|25
|Team
|9
|2
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Idaho State 3-4
|72.8 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Pepperdine 4-6
|78.2 PPG
|32.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Cool G
|14.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|39.7 FG%
|
15
|Ke. Edwards F
|15.8 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Cool G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|Ke. Edwards F
|23 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|5.9
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|94.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cool
|21
|1
|3
|7/17
|3/7
|4/6
|1
|33
|4
|0
|6
|1
|0
|J. Stutzman
|13
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/1
|6/8
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Rushin
|8
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|16
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|C. Maker
|7
|5
|2
|3/11
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|M. Porter
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|33
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Smellie
|7
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|2/3
|4
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Udengwu
|2
|7
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|N. Aguirre
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Edelmayer
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Mocsan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sutton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wahlen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reichelt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Huston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|23
|10
|22/53
|6/20
|15/24
|21
|200
|7
|4
|19
|6
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ke. Edwards
|23
|12
|0
|11/17
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|38
|1
|1
|1
|4
|8
|C. Ross
|8
|1
|8
|4/14
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|34
|2
|0
|5
|0
|1
|D. Polk Jr.
|8
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Chavez
|8
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|27
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Zidek
|5
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Altman
|11
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|V. Ohia Obioha
|8
|6
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|14
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|J. Smith
|6
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Stormo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ka. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Skead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|37
|15
|30/65
|1/17
|16/17
|21
|200
|10
|2
|13
|12
|25
