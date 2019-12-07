Reynolds’ late 3 lifts Manhattan past Fordham in OT, 54-53
NEW YORK (AP) Tyler Reynolds hit a 3-pointer from the corner with four seconds left in overtime and Manhattan handed Fordham its first home-court loss, 54-53 in the 112th Battle of the Bronx on Saturday.
The lead was Manhattan's first since taking a 2-0 advantage after tip-off. Nick Honor, the Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year at Fordham last year, who is now sitting out the season after transferring to Clemson, hit the game-winner with four seconds left in last year's battle.
Jalen Cobb put the Rams up by four, 52-48 with 1:19 left in overtime, but the Jaspers cut the deficit to two on Christian Hinckson's layup with :22 left. Antwon Portley missed two free throws seconds later and Reynolds hit to take the lead. Fordham called timeout and Cobb got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that missed.
Samir Stewart hit a 3 with a minute left in regulation to tie the game at 43-43 and force overtime.
Elijah Buchanan scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed seven boards to lead Manhattan (4-3). Stewart finished with 12 points and Pauly Paulicap added 10 points and grabbed 11 boards.
Erten Gazi scored 16 points to lead the Rams (5-3, 4-1 at home), with Portley adding another 15.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|10.7
|Pts. Per Game
|10.7
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|31.8
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|26.3
|Three Point %
|39.4
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|73.9
|Defensive rebound by Manhattan
|1.0
|Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 3
|Tyler Reynolds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pauly Paulicap
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Buchanan
|15.0
|Antwon Portley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Antwon Portley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Samir Stewart
|14.0
|+ 2
|Christian Hinckson made layup
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Christian Hinckson
|26.0
|Samir Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jalen Cobb
|28.0
|+ 1
|Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|53
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|19-59 (32.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-33 (24.2%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|44
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|31
|28
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|10
|7
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
30
|E. Buchanan G
|6.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.0 APG
|34.9 FG%
|
4
|E. Gazi G
|6.9 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|45.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Buchanan G
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|E. Gazi G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|32.2
|
|
|24.2
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|52.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Buchanan
|15
|7
|1
|6/11
|2/3
|1/5
|2
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|6
|S. Stewart
|12
|2
|0
|4/12
|3/11
|1/1
|5
|29
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|P. Paulicap
|10
|11
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|33
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|T. Reynolds
|9
|5
|0
|3/13
|3/13
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Greene
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Buchanan
|15
|7
|1
|6/11
|2/3
|1/5
|2
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|6
|S. Stewart
|12
|2
|0
|4/12
|3/11
|1/1
|5
|29
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|P. Paulicap
|10
|11
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|33
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|T. Reynolds
|9
|5
|0
|3/13
|3/13
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Greene
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hinckson
|4
|10
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|37
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|N. Mack
|2
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Reid
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Lasko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ebube
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Glassman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Salis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Schreier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cisse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Scariolo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Parsons Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|42
|10
|19/57
|8/33
|8/14
|18
|225
|5
|2
|18
|11
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gazi
|16
|4
|1
|6/15
|4/7
|0/1
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Portley
|15
|5
|1
|6/12
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|41
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Cobb
|7
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|O. Eyisi
|7
|5
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|29
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|C. Ohams
|4
|12
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|29
|2
|0
|5
|4
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Gazi
|16
|4
|1
|6/15
|4/7
|0/1
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Portley
|15
|5
|1
|6/12
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|41
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Cobb
|7
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|O. Eyisi
|7
|5
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|29
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|C. Ohams
|4
|12
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|2/7
|1
|29
|2
|0
|5
|4
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Perry
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Soriano
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|I. Raut
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Colon
|0
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|38
|7
|19/59
|5/20
|10/19
|18
|225
|10
|4
|12
|10
|28
-
UTVALL
SUTAH72
73
2nd 0.0
-
WISGB
EILL73
89
2nd 3:44
-
GAST
MERCER60
49
2nd 4:43
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC53
81
2nd 0.0
-
IND
WISC57
76
2nd 3:46 BTN
-
JAXST
ALAM41
41
2nd 11:12
-
TXSA
TEXST53
48
2nd 10:17
-
UNF
PEAY48
48
2nd 15:31
-
CINCY
XAVIER35
47
2nd 13:10 FS1
-
CAL
SNCLRA37
48
2nd 13:11
-
CARK
UTAH44
67
2nd 15:10 PACN
-
ILL
3MD42
28
2nd 17:24 ESP2
-
NH
QUINN32
43
2nd 13:36
-
15MEMP
UAB15
33
1st 3:52 CBSSN
-
NCCU
CHARSO20
33
1st 2:12
-
BCU
JVILLE2
22
1st 13:10
-
FRESNO
25UTAHST12
9
1st 11:20 ATSN
-
SEMO
DRAKE11
5
1st 15:03
-
WVU
STJOHN68
70
Final
-
12ARIZ
18BAYLOR58
63
Final
-
FLA
24BUTLER62
76
Final
-
NJTECH
UCF65
78
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH97
63
Final
-
PSU
6OHIOST74
106
Final
-
LAFAY
CORN62
59
Final
-
MAINE
CCTST66
64
Final
-
IUPUI
BALLST54
102
Final
-
LIU
ARMY85
72
Final
-
CARVER
CIT40
108
Final
-
UMASS
HARV55
89
Final
-
STFRAN
MASLOW63
94
Final
-
FIU
KENSAW84
81
Final
-
STETSON
VMI61
88
Final
-
SFTRPA
UMBC63
60
Final
-
EMICH
DTROIT55
51
Final
-
INDST
WRIGHT84
77
Final/OT
-
PRESBY
SCST68
80
Final
-
NCST
WAKE91
82
Final
-
CHARLO
NCWILM76
57
Final
-
LONGWD
MORGAN65
73
Final
-
LSALLE
DREXEL71
63
Final
-
MANH
FORD54
53
Final/OT
-
YOUNG
WMICH64
66
Final
-
BU
BING79
84
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
EVAN87
101
Final
-
BC
ND73
72
Final
-
NEVADA
AF100
85
Final
-
CSBAK
MISS67
83
Final
-
QUIN
LOYCHI59
90
Final
-
NCAT
BRAD52
83
Final
-
NEB
CREIGH76
95
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON45
73
Final
-
ARKST
TULSA66
63
Final
-
UNLV
BYU50
83
Final
-
UCSB
TXARL72
68
Final
-
RICE
LAMAR60
73
Final
-
23NOVA
STJOES78
66
Final
-
NMEXST
WASHST54
63
Final
-
SILL
USM69
72
Final
-
OAK
BGREEN65
68
Final
-
NMEX
WYO79
65
Final
-
DEL
GWASH56
66
Final
-
LOYMD
MOUNT64
48
Final
-
NCASHV
WCAR77
78
Final
-
NCGRN
RADFRD60
58
Final
-
FDU
8UK52
83
Final
-
DAVID
NEAST70
63
Final
-
CONTX
TEXSO47
85
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI49
62
Final
-
ARKLR
NTEXAS0
0120.5 O/U
-5.5
6:25pm
-
NORFLK
HAMP0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:25pm
-
HAWAII
13OREG0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm PACN
-
UOP
LNGBCH0
0134 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
20COLO
2KANSAS0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
WOFF0
0133 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
ROBERT
FGC0
0127.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MOREHD
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
TOWSON
UVM0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BROWN
STNYBRK0
0135.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
AMER
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ALBANY
BUCK0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CLEVST
KENTST0
0133 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
YALE
LEHIGH0
0129.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
CSTCAR
WINTHR0
0143 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MARIST
NAVY0
0110.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MIZZOU
TEMPLE0
0127 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESPU
-
ARK
WKY0
0137 O/U
+2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
TRNTX
UIW0
0
8:00pm
-
NILL
UCDAV0
0131 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETNST
NDAKST0
0134 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
MTSU
MURYST0
0145 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
ODU
VCU0
0129 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DALCHRI
ABIL0
0
8:00pm
-
SAMFORD
HOUBP0
0165.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
SACST
CSFULL0
0121.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
WCLIFF
WEBER0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
UTEP0
0121.5 O/U
-26
9:00pm
-
COLOST
BOISE0
0141 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
MARQET
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESP2
-
LALAF
ARIZST0
0151.5 O/U
-16.5
9:30pm PACN
-
GTOWN
SMU0
0141 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPU
-
GRAM
LOYMRY0
0131.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
SIENA
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
CALBPTST
UCIRV0
0145.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
HOLY
USD0
0144.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
PORT
SEATTLE0
0132.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm