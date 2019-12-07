MANH
FORD

No Text

Reynolds' late 3 lifts Manhattan past Fordham in OT, 54-53

  • AP
  Dec 07, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Tyler Reynolds hit a 3-pointer from the corner with four seconds left in overtime and Manhattan handed Fordham its first home-court loss, 54-53 in the 112th Battle of the Bronx on Saturday.

The lead was Manhattan's first since taking a 2-0 advantage after tip-off. Nick Honor, the Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year at Fordham last year, who is now sitting out the season after transferring to Clemson, hit the game-winner with four seconds left in last year's battle.

Jalen Cobb put the Rams up by four, 52-48 with 1:19 left in overtime, but the Jaspers cut the deficit to two on Christian Hinckson's layup with :22 left. Antwon Portley missed two free throws seconds later and Reynolds hit to take the lead. Fordham called timeout and Cobb got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that missed.

Samir Stewart hit a 3 with a minute left in regulation to tie the game at 43-43 and force overtime.

Elijah Buchanan scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed seven boards to lead Manhattan (4-3). Stewart finished with 12 points and Pauly Paulicap added 10 points and grabbed 11 boards.

Erten Gazi scored 16 points to lead the Rams (5-3, 4-1 at home), with Portley adding another 15.

Key Players
S. Stewart
A. Portley
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
10.7 Pts. Per Game 10.7
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
31.8 Field Goal % 42.3
26.3 Three Point % 39.4
60.0 Free Throw % 73.9
Team Stats
Points 54 53
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 19-59 (32.2%)
3-Pointers 8-33 (24.2%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Total Rebounds 46 44
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 31 28
Team 4 6
Assists 10 7
Steals 5 10
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
E. Buchanan G
15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
E. Gazi G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Manhattan 4-3 14291154
home team logo Fordham 5-3 22211053
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Manhattan 4-3 63.2 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Fordham 5-3 62.7 PPG 39.3 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
30
E. Buchanan G 6.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.0 APG 34.9 FG%
4
E. Gazi G 6.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.6 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
30
E. Buchanan G 15 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
4
E. Gazi G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 32.2
24.2 3PT FG% 25.0
57.1 FT% 52.6
Manhattan
Starters
E. Buchanan
S. Stewart
P. Paulicap
T. Reynolds
T. Greene
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Buchanan 15 7 1 6/11 2/3 1/5 2 34 2 0 5 1 6
S. Stewart 12 2 0 4/12 3/11 1/1 5 29 0 0 5 0 2
P. Paulicap 10 11 1 3/7 0/0 4/6 4 33 0 1 0 3 8
T. Reynolds 9 5 0 3/13 3/13 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 5
T. Greene 2 6 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 25 0 0 2 2 4
Starters
E. Buchanan
S. Stewart
P. Paulicap
T. Reynolds
T. Greene
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Buchanan 15 7 1 6/11 2/3 1/5 2 34 2 0 5 1 6
S. Stewart 12 2 0 4/12 3/11 1/1 5 29 0 0 5 0 2
P. Paulicap 10 11 1 3/7 0/0 4/6 4 33 0 1 0 3 8
T. Reynolds 9 5 0 3/13 3/13 0/0 1 29 0 0 2 0 5
T. Greene 2 6 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 25 0 0 2 2 4
Bench
C. Hinckson
N. Mack
W. Williams
R. Reid
E. Lasko
E. Ebube
J. Boyce
M. Glassman
K. Salis
D. Schreier
M. Okafor
A. Cisse
A. Scariolo
D. Parsons Jr.
T. Hastings
B. Cama
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hinckson 4 10 4 2/8 0/3 0/0 2 37 3 1 2 5 5
N. Mack 2 1 4 0/1 0/1 2/2 3 23 0 0 1 0 1
W. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
R. Reid 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
E. Lasko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ebube - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Glassman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Salis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Schreier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Scariolo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Parsons Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 42 10 19/57 8/33 8/14 18 225 5 2 18 11 31
Fordham
Starters
E. Gazi
A. Portley
J. Cobb
O. Eyisi
C. Ohams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gazi 16 4 1 6/15 4/7 0/1 2 40 1 0 0 0 4
A. Portley 15 5 1 6/12 1/4 2/4 3 41 2 0 2 0 5
J. Cobb 7 3 2 3/8 0/3 1/1 3 34 1 1 2 0 3
O. Eyisi 7 5 0 2/6 0/0 3/4 4 29 3 3 3 0 5
C. Ohams 4 12 1 1/6 0/0 2/7 1 29 2 0 5 4 8
Starters
E. Gazi
A. Portley
J. Cobb
O. Eyisi
C. Ohams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gazi 16 4 1 6/15 4/7 0/1 2 40 1 0 0 0 4
A. Portley 15 5 1 6/12 1/4 2/4 3 41 2 0 2 0 5
J. Cobb 7 3 2 3/8 0/3 1/1 3 34 1 1 2 0 3
O. Eyisi 7 5 0 2/6 0/0 3/4 4 29 3 3 3 0 5
C. Ohams 4 12 1 1/6 0/0 2/7 1 29 2 0 5 4 8
Bench
T. Perry
J. Soriano
I. Raut
J. Colon
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
K. Rose
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Soriano 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 4 1
I. Raut 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 1
J. Colon 0 2 2 0/6 0/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 0 1 1
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 38 7 19/59 5/20 10/19 18 225 10 4 12 10 28
