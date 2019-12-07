NEW YORK (AP) Tyler Reynolds hit a 3-pointer from the corner with four seconds left in overtime and Manhattan handed Fordham its first home-court loss, 54-53 in the 112th Battle of the Bronx on Saturday.

The lead was Manhattan's first since taking a 2-0 advantage after tip-off. Nick Honor, the Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year at Fordham last year, who is now sitting out the season after transferring to Clemson, hit the game-winner with four seconds left in last year's battle.

Jalen Cobb put the Rams up by four, 52-48 with 1:19 left in overtime, but the Jaspers cut the deficit to two on Christian Hinckson's layup with :22 left. Antwon Portley missed two free throws seconds later and Reynolds hit to take the lead. Fordham called timeout and Cobb got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that missed.

Samir Stewart hit a 3 with a minute left in regulation to tie the game at 43-43 and force overtime.

Elijah Buchanan scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed seven boards to lead Manhattan (4-3). Stewart finished with 12 points and Pauly Paulicap added 10 points and grabbed 11 boards.

Erten Gazi scored 16 points to lead the Rams (5-3, 4-1 at home), with Portley adding another 15.

