Howard, Cain help Marquette hold off Kansas St., win 73-65
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Markus Howard is the name everyone knows for Marquette this season, but it was a few role players who made the difference on Saturday night.
Jamal Cain had career-high 17 points, Sacar Anim scored 13 and Marquette beat Kansas State 73-65.
''Everyone we put in made winning plays,'' Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. ''When Kansas State was making their runs, Jamal came up with numerous hustle plays. Our bench was a huge part of this win.''
Howard came into the game listed as questionable but played 28 minutes and scored 19 points after not playing in their last game against Jacksonville on Wednesday night.
''The emphasis they put on Markus wasn't a surprise,'' Wojciechowski said. ''Remember, that is the first contact Markus has had in five days. We didn't even know he was going to be cleared today until this morning.''
The Golden Eagles (7-2) held off a comeback attempt by the Wildcats after leading by as many as 14 in the second half.
''This was as tough as we've played up to this point of the season,'' Wojciechowski said. ''We needed all of it to beat a good Kansas State team.''
Cartier Diarra had 14 points, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien scored 11 apiece and DaJuan Gordon had 10 points for Kansas State (5-3). The Wildcats hit seven 3-pointers and shot 32% overall.
''This is all new for us,'' head coach Bruce Weber said. ''There's new roles and I wish it was easier, but it hasn't come as easy as we all had hoped and I just hope we make some strides.''
Kansas State made just 18 of 30 from the free throw line while Marquette hit 11 of 16.
Marquette led 52-49 with nine minutes to go but went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 10.
The Golden Eagles hit 12 3's and shot 42% from the field but committed 18 turnovers, which allowed Kansas State to hang around.
Kansas State made 5-of-12 free throws and shot 26% from the field before halftime.
The Golden Eagles ended the first half on a 9-1 run and led 39-26 at the break.
''The problem was we shouldn't have been down 13 at halftime,'' Weber said. ''Now you have to fight back and use all that energy. They made a lot of big shots.''
Marquette has a nice break before taking on Grambling State in 10 days. They don't face another Power Five school until conference play begins in January.
''What a great home court and atmosphere for college basketball,'' Wojciechowski said. ''We feel fortunate to come out of here with a win.''
BIG PICTURE
Marquette: The Golden Eagles hit a big shot every time they needed one. Howard gets most of the attention, but there are many good shooters on this team.
Kansas State: The Wildcats were tested at home for the first time this season. They need to be much better at the free throw line if they want to win close games.
UP NEXT
Marquette has 10 days off before hosting Grambling State on Dec. 17.
Kansas State hosts Alabama State on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|6.9
|Ast. Per Game
|6.9
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|32.4
|Field Goal %
|36.2
|38.5
|Three Point %
|21.1
|90.6
|Free Throw %
|58.1
|Defensive rebound by Ed Morrow
|12.0
|Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Koby McEwen
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|17.0
|Markus Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Cartier Diarra
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|24.0
|Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Marquette
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|65
|Field Goals
|25-59 (42.4%)
|20-62 (32.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-22 (54.5%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|18-30 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|37
|Offensive
|10
|14
|Defensive
|29
|22
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|18
|13
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Marquette 7-2
|74.0 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Kansas State 5-3
|65.3 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|42.4
|FG%
|32.3
|
|
|54.5
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cain
|17
|9
|2
|6/9
|3/4
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|G. Elliott
|9
|1
|1
|3/6
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|E. Morrow
|2
|5
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Torrence
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akanno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|39
|18
|25/59
|12/22
|11/16
|25
|200
|4
|4
|17
|10
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diarra
|14
|8
|5
|3/12
|2/6
|6/9
|5
|33
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5
|M. Mawien
|11
|7
|0
|4/11
|1/1
|2/4
|5
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|X. Sneed
|11
|5
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|6/7
|3
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. McGuirl
|6
|0
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Gordon
|3
|8
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|1/5
|1
|30
|3
|2
|0
|5
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diarra
|14
|8
|5
|3/12
|2/6
|6/9
|5
|33
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5
|M. Mawien
|11
|7
|0
|4/11
|1/1
|2/4
|5
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|X. Sneed
|11
|5
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|6/7
|3
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. McGuirl
|6
|0
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Gordon
|3
|8
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|1/5
|1
|30
|3
|2
|0
|5
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gordon
|10
|5
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|27
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|D. Sloan
|6
|1
|4
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|L. Stockard III
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. McAtee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|36
|13
|20/62
|7/23
|18/30
|20
|200
|10
|7
|10
|14
|22
-
WVU
STJOHN68
70
Final
-
FLA
24BUTLER62
76
Final
-
12ARIZ
18BAYLOR58
63
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH97
63
Final
-
PSU
6OHIOST74
106
Final
-
NJTECH
UCF65
78
Final
-
SFTRPA
UMBC63
60
Final
-
STETSON
VMI61
88
Final
-
STFRAN
MASLOW63
94
Final
-
UMASS
HARV55
89
Final
-
FIU
KENSAW84
81
Final
-
EMICH
DTROIT55
51
Final
-
IUPUI
BALLST54
102
Final
-
MAINE
CCTST66
64
Final
-
LIU
ARMY85
72
Final
-
LAFAY
CORN62
59
Final
-
CARVER
CIT40
108
Final
-
CSBAK
MISS67
83
Final
-
QUIN
LOYCHI59
90
Final
-
NEVADA
AF100
85
Final
-
BC
ND73
72
Final
-
INDST
WRIGHT84
77
Final/OT
-
NCAT
BRAD52
83
Final
-
MIAOH
EVAN87
101
Final
-
BU
BING79
84
Final/OT
-
MANH
FORD54
53
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DREXEL71
63
Final
-
CHARLO
NCWILM76
57
Final
-
LONGWD
MORGAN65
73
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST68
80
Final
-
NCST
WAKE91
82
Final
-
YOUNG
WMICH64
66
Final
-
NEB
CREIGH76
95
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON45
73
Final
-
UNLV
BYU50
83
Final
-
NMEXST
WASHST54
63
Final
-
ARKST
TULSA66
63
Final
-
UCSB
TXARL72
68
Final
-
23NOVA
STJOES78
66
Final
-
RICE
LAMAR60
73
Final
-
SILL
USM69
72
Final
-
UTVALL
SUTAH72
73
Final
-
NMEX
WYO79
65
Final
-
LOYMD
MOUNT64
48
Final
-
DEL
GWASH56
66
Final
-
NCGRN
RADFRD60
58
Final
-
OAK
BGREEN65
68
Final
-
FDU
8UK52
83
Final
-
DAVID
NEAST70
63
Final
-
CONTX
TEXSO47
85
Final
-
NCASHV
WCAR77
78
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI49
62
Final
-
WISGB
EILL80
93
Final
-
GAST
MERCER73
61
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC53
81
Final
-
IND
WISC64
84
Final
-
CARK
UTAH67
98
Final
-
CAL
SNCLRA52
71
Final
-
ILL
3MD58
59
Final
-
JAXST
ALAM62
67
Final/OT
-
NH
QUINN67
75
Final
-
TXSA
TEXST77
71
Final
-
CINCY
XAVIER66
73
Final
-
UNF
PEAY83
90
Final
-
15MEMP
UAB65
57
Final
-
NCCU
CHARSO53
58
Final
-
BCU
JVILLE60
82
Final
-
FRESNO
25UTAHST70
77
Final/OT
-
SEMO
DRAKE73
78
Final
-
ARKLR
NTEXAS53
76
Final
-
NORFLK
HAMP53
64
Final
-
HAWAII
13OREG64
89
Final
-
UOP
LNGBCH65
46
Final
-
20COLO
2KANSAS58
72
Final
-
ROBERT
FGC64
59
Final
-
MOREHD
ILLST50
61
Final
-
GWEBB
WOFF77
81
Final
-
TOWSON
UVM38
55
Final
-
CSTCAR
WINTHR92
88
Final
-
CLEVST
KENTST59
81
Final
-
ALBANY
BUCK64
65
Final
-
YALE
LEHIGH78
65
Final
-
AMER
GMASON53
68
Final
-
MARIST
NAVY51
53
Final/OT
-
BROWN
STNYBRK63
79
Final
-
ARK
WKY79
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
TEMPLE64
54
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW65
101
Final
-
NILL
UCDAV57
66
Final
-
MTSU
MURYST52
85
Final
-
ETNST
NDAKST68
78
Final
-
ODU
VCU57
69
Final
-
DALCHRI
ABIL34
102
Final
-
SAMFORD
HOUBP113
90
Final
-
WCLIFF
WEBER46
86
Final
-
ARKPB
UTEP50
59
Final
-
SACST
CSFULL62
59
Final
-
MARQET
KSTATE73
65
Final
-
COLOST
BOISE64
75
Final
-
LALAF
ARIZST65
77
Final
-
GTOWN
SMU91
74
Final
-
GRAM
LOYMRY67
83
Final
-
SIENA
CPOLY66
70
Final
-
CALBPTST
UCIRV68
60
Final
-
HOLY
USD51
68
Final
-
PORT
SEATTLE71
73
Final