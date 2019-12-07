MEMP
UAB

No Text

Achiuwa, No. 15 Memphis surge back to beat UAB 65-57

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Trailing by 20 during a dreadful start, coach Penny Hardaway and No. 15 Memphis kept their cool even as they staggered toward halftime.

In the locker room during the break, Hardaway turned up the intensity - and that finally got the Tigers on track.

''It wasn't a pleasant conversation at halftime,'' he said, ''but they responded.''

Precious Achiuwa scored eight of his 14 points in the final 4 minutes, and Memphis rallied from a big deficit to beat upset-minded UAB 65-57 Saturday.

Memphis (8-1) trailed 17-0 early and 40-26 at halftime. The Tigers needed a 19-4 run over the final 8 minutes to overcome the Blazers (4-4), who didn't relinquish the lead until freshman Achiuwa's tip shot with 2:56 left put Memphis up 56-55.

UAB's own sensational freshman, Jalen Benjamin, scored 17 points, but the Blazers lost their third straight.

Memphis cranked up the pressure in the second half, and UAB finally cracked in the final minutes. The Tigers forced 23 turnovers overall, most with full-court pressure, showing a resiliency that didn't surprise Hardaway.

''It's about who we are as a city and who we are as a team. We don't give up,'' he said.

UAB began unraveling after Achiuwa hit two free throws to reduce the deficit to 44-29. D.J. Jeffries, another member of Memphis' heralded freshman class, followed up with two drunks and finished a one-man, nine-point run with a 3-pointer. That cut the lead to 44-38.

It took another 10 minutes, part of a 27-8 closing run, before Achiuwa's go-ahead tip-in.

''I think the tide turned on D.J.'s stretch,'' Hardaway said. ''When he got hot - that dunk he caught off the rim, then he hit a couple of jumpers, and we took charges - that's who we are.''

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers busted out of a first-half slump in a big way, shooting 54% from the floor in the second half. ... Memphis improved to 5-0 without its leading scorer, freshman James Wiseman (19.7 points in three games). He is scheduled to return from suspension Jan. 12 after being banned by the NCAA after it was found that coach Penny Hardaway provided money for moving expenses to Wiseman's family before Hardaway was hired by Memphis.

UAB: The Blazers were doomed by 23 turnovers, a number of key ones in the second half due to Memphis' full-court press.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers take a week off before returning to action Dec. 14 at Tennessee in the penultimate game scheduled in the series. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said recently he's not in favor of renewing the contract following a contentious meeting last season in Memphis.

UAB: Also takes a week off before playing the first of three consecutive games with instate foes. The Blazers host Montevallo on Dec. 14.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
P. Achiuwa
55 F
T. Scott-Grayson
0 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
45.5 Field Goal % 52.0
16.7 Three Point % 66.7
53.3 Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa 8.0
  Jalen Benjamin missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa 10.0
+ 1 Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Brinson 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis 22.0
  Makhtar Gueye missed jump shot 24.0
+ 2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Alex Lomax 44.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Benjamin 1:11
+ 3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Jeffries 1:36
+ 2 Tavin Lovan made driving layup 2:01
Team Stats
Points 65 57
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 32 40
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 17 22
Team 2 5
Assists 9 11
Steals 9 6
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 16 22
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 1 1
55
P. Achiuwa F
14 PTS, 11 REB
13
J. Benjamin G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Memphis 8-1 84.3 PPG 45.8 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo UAB 4-4 62.1 PPG 43 RPG 9.9 APG
Key Players
55
P. Achiuwa F 13.9 PPG 9.4 RPG 1.0 APG 47.1 FG%
13
J. Benjamin G 11.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.0 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
55
P. Achiuwa F 14 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
13
J. Benjamin G 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
37.9 FG% 39.2
37.5 3PT FG% 31.6
71.4 FT% 68.8
Starters
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
I. Maurice
B. Ellis
D. Baugh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 14 11 0 5/14 0/1 4/6 1 32 2 3 2 5 6
D. Jeffries 10 4 2 4/7 1/2 1/2 2 26 2 1 3 2 2
I. Maurice 6 3 0 2/5 0/1 2/3 1 14 1 0 2 3 0
B. Ellis 6 3 2 1/9 1/4 3/4 4 23 1 0 1 1 2
D. Baugh 1 1 1 0/4 0/1 1/2 2 20 0 1 1 1 0
Total 65 30 9 22/58 6/16 15/21 21 200 9 5 16 13 17
Starters
J. Benjamin
T. Lovan
M. Gueye
T. Scott-Grayson
T. Pearson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Benjamin 17 4 3 4/12 2/6 7/9 1 36 0 0 6 2 2
T. Lovan 14 6 2 6/8 1/2 1/3 3 33 2 0 5 1 5
M. Gueye 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 1 2
T. Scott-Grayson 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 16 0 0 3 2 0
T. Pearson 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 1 1 2 2
Total 57 35 11 20/51 6/19 11/16 19 200 6 3 22 13 22
NCAA BB Scores