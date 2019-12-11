Figueroa carries St. John's over Brown 82-71
NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa scored 23 points as St. John's topped Brown 82-71 on Tuesday night.
Mustapha Heron added 21 points and Rasheem Dunn had 12 points and six assists for St. John's, which won its fifth straight. Josh Roberts added nine rebounds.
St. John's (9-2) dominated the first half and led 41-24 at the break. The Bears' 24 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Brandon Anderson had 25 points for the Bears (5-5). Joshua Howard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tamenang Choh had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
St. John's plays Albany at home next Wednesday. Brown takes on Duke on the road next Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by St. John's
|10.0
|Zach Hunsaker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Joshua Howard
|19.0
|+ 2
|Tamenang Choh made layup, assist by Brandon Anderson
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Tamenang Choh
|38.0
|Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Anderson
|38.0
|+ 3
|Tamenang Choh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joshua Howard
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|82
|Field Goals
|26-64 (40.6%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-32 (34.4%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|24-26 (92.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|35
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|4
|8
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|6
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brown 5-5
|69.3 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|12.8 APG
|St. John's 9-2
|80.0 PPG
|47.6 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|B. Anderson G
|20.5 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.9 APG
|43.0 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|14.9 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|2.4 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Anderson G
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.6
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|34.4
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|92.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Anderson
|25
|5
|3
|10/24
|3/9
|2/4
|3
|40
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5
|J. Howard
|15
|7
|1
|6/11
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|T. Choh
|10
|11
|6
|3/4
|1/2
|3/6
|3
|37
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|Z. Hunsaker
|5
|2
|0
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. DeWolf
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Anderson
|25
|5
|3
|10/24
|3/9
|2/4
|3
|40
|1
|1
|4
|0
|5
|J. Howard
|15
|7
|1
|6/11
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|T. Choh
|10
|11
|6
|3/4
|1/2
|3/6
|3
|37
|0
|1
|3
|1
|10
|Z. Hunsaker
|5
|2
|0
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. DeWolf
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Cowan
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Mitchell
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Gainey
|1
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|J. Watts
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Mawanda-Kalema
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shaper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berardi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Meren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kogelnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Friday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|35
|14
|26/64
|11/32
|8/14
|18
|200
|3
|4
|13
|11
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|23
|4
|1
|7/16
|3/9
|6/6
|4
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Heron
|21
|2
|2
|7/16
|1/7
|6/6
|1
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|J. Roberts
|6
|9
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|J. Champagnie
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Rutherford
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Figueroa
|23
|4
|1
|7/16
|3/9
|6/6
|4
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Heron
|21
|2
|2
|7/16
|1/7
|6/6
|1
|29
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|J. Roberts
|6
|9
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|J. Champagnie
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Rutherford
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Dunn
|12
|0
|6
|3/8
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Earlington
|8
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Williams Jr.
|4
|4
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Caraher
|3
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Sears
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Steere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McGriff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|27
|14
|26/59
|6/22
|24/26
|15
|200
|7
|5
|6
|6
|21
-
BRYANT
FORD69
61
Final
-
PRESBY
STFRAN63
64
Final
-
DTROIT
ND71
110
Final
-
JUDSON
IPFW33
69
Final
-
INDSB
IUPUI60
80
Final
-
MARYVI
BRAD58
91
Final
-
UMBC
TOWSON71
77
Final
-
BROWN
STJOHN71
82
Final
-
4MD
PSU69
76
Final
-
ALBANY
BC51
72
Final
-
PEID
CIT83
129
Final
-
COPPST
DAVID52
88
Final
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA63
71
Final
-
1LVILLE
TXTECH57
70
Final
-
MASBOS
HOLY69
66
Final/OT
-
STJOES
TEMPLE61
108
Final
-
UMKC
MCNSE73
82
Final
-
TNST
ARKLR62
86
Final
-
GRAM
LAMON66
61
Final
-
MILW
2KANSAS68
95
Final
-
MNMTH
PRINCE67
66
Final
-
WISGB
UCF66
79
Final
-
18BUTLER
11BAYLOR52
53
Final
-
STKATH
UTAHST49
94
Final
-
NMEXST
DENVER72
67
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST68
72
Final
-
NIOWA
24COLO79
76
Final
-
NEVADA
BYU42
75
Final
-
UCONN
IND54
57
Final