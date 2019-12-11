BROWN
Figueroa carries St. John's over Brown 82-71

  • Dec 11, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) LJ Figueroa scored 23 points as St. John's topped Brown 82-71 on Tuesday night.

Mustapha Heron added 21 points and Rasheem Dunn had 12 points and six assists for St. John's, which won its fifth straight. Josh Roberts added nine rebounds.

St. John's (9-2) dominated the first half and led 41-24 at the break. The Bears' 24 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Brandon Anderson had 25 points for the Bears (5-5). Joshua Howard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tamenang Choh had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

St. John's plays Albany at home next Wednesday. Brown takes on Duke on the road next Saturday.

  Defensive rebound by St. John's 10.0
  Zach Hunsaker missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Joshua Howard 19.0
+ 2 Tamenang Choh made layup, assist by Brandon Anderson 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Tamenang Choh 38.0
  Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Anderson 38.0
+ 3 Tamenang Choh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joshua Howard 38.0
Team Stats
Points 71 82
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 24-26 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 35
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 24 21
Team 4 8
Assists 14 14
Steals 3 7
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 6
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
2
B. Anderson G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
30
L. Figueroa G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
Carnesecca Arena Queens, NY
40.6 FG% 44.1
34.4 3PT FG% 27.3
57.1 FT% 92.3
Brown
Starters
B. Anderson
J. Howard
T. Choh
Z. Hunsaker
M. DeWolf
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Anderson 25 5 3 10/24 3/9 2/4 3 40 1 1 4 0 5
J. Howard 15 7 1 6/11 3/6 0/0 2 35 2 0 1 4 3
T. Choh 10 11 6 3/4 1/2 3/6 3 37 0 1 3 1 10
Z. Hunsaker 5 2 0 2/9 1/7 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 2
M. DeWolf 4 2 2 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 15 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
P. Cowan
D. Mitchell
J. Gainey
J. Watts
G. Mawanda-Kalema
J. Shaper
D. Franks
C. Berardi
N. Meren
C. Kogelnik
D. Friday
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Cowan 6 2 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 2 0
D. Mitchell 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 4 17 0 1 2 1 2
J. Gainey 1 3 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 9 0 1 1 2 1
J. Watts 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
G. Mawanda-Kalema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Shaper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Meren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kogelnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Friday - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 35 14 26/64 11/32 8/14 18 200 3 4 13 11 24
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
M. Heron
J. Roberts
J. Champagnie
N. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 23 4 1 7/16 3/9 6/6 4 24 0 1 1 1 3
M. Heron 21 2 2 7/16 1/7 6/6 1 29 1 1 2 1 1
J. Roberts 6 9 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 28 1 2 0 2 7
J. Champagnie 5 4 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 4
N. Rutherford 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 12 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
R. Dunn
M. Earlington
G. Williams Jr.
D. Caraher
D. Sears
J. Cole
I. Steere
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 12 0 6 3/8 1/2 5/6 0 33 0 0 0 0 0
M. Earlington 8 1 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 13 2 0 1 0 1
G. Williams Jr. 4 4 3 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 22 2 1 0 1 3
D. Caraher 3 1 1 0/2 0/1 3/4 1 12 1 0 0 0 1
D. Sears 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 27 14 26/59 6/22 24/26 15 200 7 5 6 6 21
