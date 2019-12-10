BRYANT
FORD

No Text

Lin scores 15 to lift Bryant past Fordham 69-61

  • AP
  • Dec 10, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Benson Lin had 15 points and four assists as Bryant defeated Fordham 69-61 on Tuesday to win its third straight.

Adam Grant had 12 points for Bryant (7-4), Michael Green III added 11 points and Patrick Harding grabbed 11 rebounds.

Antwon Portley had 15 points and four assists for the Rams (5-4) and Erten Gazi added 12 points.

Bryant takes on Dartmouth on the road next Saturday. Fordham plays Tennessee State at home on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Green III
3 G
A. Portley
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
37.5 Field Goal % 41.0
22.2 Three Point % 36.6
100.0 Free Throw % 71.0
+ 3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Adam Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Adam Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Josh Colon 6.0
+ 2 Onyi Eyisi made dunk, assist by Kyle Rose 15.0
+ 1 Adam Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Adam Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Erten Gazi 15.0
+ 2 Antwon Portley made jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi 20.0
  Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
Team Stats
Points 69 61
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 22-59 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 31
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 26 17
Team 8 5
Assists 14 9
Steals 9 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
B. Lin G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
13
A. Portley G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Bryant 7-4 343569
home team logo Fordham 5-4 362561
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bryant 7-4 75.9 PPG 47.6 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Fordham 5-4 61.5 PPG 40.6 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
14
B. Lin G 8.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.0 APG 34.5 FG%
13
A. Portley G 11.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.4 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
14
B. Lin G 15 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
13
A. Portley G 15 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
43.8 FG% 37.3
40.0 3PT FG% 26.1
79.2 FT% 55.0
Bryant
Starters
B. Lin
A. Grant
J. Cardenas
H. Elisias
I. Ndugba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Lin 15 3 4 5/11 3/6 2/4 0 36 1 1 3 1 2
A. Grant 12 4 1 2/10 1/5 7/7 1 34 0 0 2 1 3
J. Cardenas 8 0 0 2/4 1/2 3/4 3 11 0 1 0 0 0
H. Elisias 5 4 0 1/2 0/0 3/5 5 18 3 3 2 1 3
I. Ndugba 4 6 5 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 29 1 0 5 0 6
Starters
B. Lin
A. Grant
J. Cardenas
H. Elisias
I. Ndugba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Lin 15 3 4 5/11 3/6 2/4 0 36 1 1 3 1 2
A. Grant 12 4 1 2/10 1/5 7/7 1 34 0 0 2 1 3
J. Cardenas 8 0 0 2/4 1/2 3/4 3 11 0 1 0 0 0
H. Elisias 5 4 0 1/2 0/0 3/5 5 18 3 3 2 1 3
I. Ndugba 4 6 5 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 29 1 0 5 0 6
Bench
M. Green III
M. Simmons
P. Harding
T. Johnson
S. Townes
D. Dedushaj
C. Pride
N. Stokes
A. Dada
T. Kiggins
N. Crocker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Green III 11 2 1 4/11 1/4 2/2 0 24 1 0 2 1 1
M. Simmons 8 4 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 5 26 2 0 3 2 2
P. Harding 6 11 2 2/2 0/0 2/2 4 22 1 0 1 2 9
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Townes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedushaj - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Crocker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 34 14 21/48 8/20 19/24 21 200 9 5 18 8 26
Fordham
Starters
A. Portley
E. Gazi
O. Eyisi
C. Ohams
J. Colon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 15 3 4 4/12 2/8 5/8 1 34 1 0 2 0 3
E. Gazi 12 3 0 5/11 1/6 1/3 5 33 0 0 2 1 2
O. Eyisi 9 7 0 3/9 0/0 3/4 0 25 0 1 0 5 2
C. Ohams 8 4 3 3/6 1/1 1/2 1 28 3 1 5 2 2
J. Colon 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 5 21 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
A. Portley
E. Gazi
O. Eyisi
C. Ohams
J. Colon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 15 3 4 4/12 2/8 5/8 1 34 1 0 2 0 3
E. Gazi 12 3 0 5/11 1/6 1/3 5 33 0 0 2 1 2
O. Eyisi 9 7 0 3/9 0/0 3/4 0 25 0 1 0 5 2
C. Ohams 8 4 3 3/6 1/1 1/2 1 28 3 1 5 2 2
J. Colon 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 5 21 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
J. Cobb
K. Rose
I. Raut
J. Soriano
T. Perry
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cobb 5 1 0 2/8 0/2 1/2 3 19 1 0 1 0 1
K. Rose 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 10 1 0 0 0 2
I. Raut 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 1 14 0 0 2 0 0
J. Soriano 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 2 1 3
T. Perry 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 26 9 22/59 6/23 11/20 21 200 7 3 14 9 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores