Lin scores 15 to lift Bryant past Fordham 69-61
NEW YORK (AP) Benson Lin had 15 points and four assists as Bryant defeated Fordham 69-61 on Tuesday to win its third straight.
Adam Grant had 12 points for Bryant (7-4), Michael Green III added 11 points and Patrick Harding grabbed 11 rebounds.
Antwon Portley had 15 points and four assists for the Rams (5-4) and Erten Gazi added 12 points.
Bryant takes on Dartmouth on the road next Saturday. Fordham plays Tennessee State at home on Sunday.
---
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|41.0
|22.2
|Three Point %
|36.6
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|71.0
|+ 3
|Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Adam Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Adam Grant made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Josh Colon
|6.0
|+ 2
|Onyi Eyisi made dunk, assist by Kyle Rose
|15.0
|+ 1
|Adam Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Adam Grant made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Erten Gazi
|15.0
|+ 2
|Antwon Portley made jump shot
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|20.0
|Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|61
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|22-59 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|31
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|26
|17
|Team
|8
|5
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
14
|B. Lin G
|8.2 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.0 APG
|34.5 FG%
|
13
|A. Portley G
|11.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.4 APG
|42.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Lin G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|A. Portley G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|55.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Lin
|15
|3
|4
|5/11
|3/6
|2/4
|0
|36
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|A. Grant
|12
|4
|1
|2/10
|1/5
|7/7
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Cardenas
|8
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H. Elisias
|5
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|3/5
|5
|18
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|I. Ndugba
|4
|6
|5
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Green III
|11
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Simmons
|8
|4
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|5
|26
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|P. Harding
|6
|11
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Townes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dedushaj
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kiggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Crocker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|34
|14
|21/48
|8/20
|19/24
|21
|200
|9
|5
|18
|8
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|15
|3
|4
|4/12
|2/8
|5/8
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. Gazi
|12
|3
|0
|5/11
|1/6
|1/3
|5
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|O. Eyisi
|9
|7
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|25
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2
|C. Ohams
|8
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|28
|3
|1
|5
|2
|2
|J. Colon
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cobb
|5
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Rose
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Raut
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Soriano
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|T. Perry
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|26
|9
|22/59
|6/23
|11/20
|21
|200
|7
|3
|14
|9
|17
