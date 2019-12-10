COPPST
Lee leads Davidson over Coppin State 88-52

  • Dec 10, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Hyunjung Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Davidson to an 88-52 win over Coppin State on Tuesday night.

Carter Collins had 19 points for the Wildcats, Kellan Grady added 14 and Luka Brajkovic had 13. Brajkovic also had nine assists and seven rebounds for Davidson (5-5) and Grady had seven rebounds.

Davidson posted a season-high 26 assists on 24 baskets with 13 of them 3-pointers, five by Collins.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break, the Wildcats' best opening half this year.

Kamar McKnight had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7) and Koby Thomas added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Davidson 18.0
  Andrew Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Robinson 32.0
  Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Reggie James made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
  Reggie James missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Shooting foul on Patrick Casey 1:01
  Bad pass turnover on David Kristensen, stolen by Aaron Robinson 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee 1:34
  Aaron Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:36
+ 2 Hyunjung Lee made reverse layup, assist by David Kristensen 2:01
Team Stats
Points 52 88
Field Goals 18-54 (33.3%) 34-65 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 42
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 20 30
Team 4 2
Assists 4 26
Steals 1 7
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
K. McKnight G
17 PTS
home team logo
24
C. Collins G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Coppin State 4-7 223052
home team logo Davidson 5-5 434588
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Coppin State 4-7 71.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo Davidson 5-5 69.4 PPG 31 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
2
K. McKnight G 15.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.0 APG 34.7 FG%
24
C. Collins G 9.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.6 APG 39.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. McKnight G 17 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
24
C. Collins G 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 52.3
27.8 3PT FG% 41.9
61.1 FT% 63.6
Coppin State
Starters
K. McKnight
K. Thomas
An. Robinson
D. Clayton
B. Medley-Bacon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McKnight 17 0 0 6/14 1/5 4/4 2 28 0 0 2 0 0
K. Thomas 12 12 0 5/11 0/0 2/7 2 31 0 0 1 5 7
An. Robinson 6 4 0 2/6 2/6 0/0 1 34 0 0 2 0 4
D. Clayton 4 2 3 1/7 0/2 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 0 2
B. Medley-Bacon 3 3 1 1/8 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
Aa. Robinson
R. James
G. Ring
I. Williams
J. Hardwick
N. Marshall
K. Sarvan
I. Gross
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Aa. Robinson 6 2 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 24 1 0 0 0 2
R. James 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 13 0 0 2 0 4
G. Ring 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/1 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
I. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hardwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sarvan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 27 4 18/54 5/18 11/18 12 200 1 0 10 7 20
Davidson
Starters
C. Collins
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
J. Gudmundsson
M. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 19 4 2 7/12 5/9 0/0 2 30 0 0 1 1 3
K. Grady 14 7 2 5/11 0/2 4/5 1 28 3 0 0 1 6
L. Brajkovic 13 7 9 6/10 1/1 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 2 5
J. Gudmundsson 8 5 5 3/4 1/2 1/2 2 26 0 0 0 0 5
M. Jones 8 2 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 26 3 0 1 0 2
Bench
H. Lee
M. Wynter
B. Jones
D. Kristensen
C. Freundlich
P. Casey
D. Dibble
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
N. Boachie-Yiadom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Lee 17 10 0 7/11 2/6 1/2 1 25 0 0 0 4 6
M. Wynter 4 1 1 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 9 1 0 0 0 1
B. Jones 3 2 3 1/5 1/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 1 1
D. Kristensen 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 1 1
C. Freundlich 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Casey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Dibble 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 40 26 34/65 13/31 7/11 14 200 7 0 4 10 30
