Lee leads Davidson over Coppin State 88-52
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Hyunjung Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Davidson to an 88-52 win over Coppin State on Tuesday night.
Carter Collins had 19 points for the Wildcats, Kellan Grady added 14 and Luka Brajkovic had 13. Brajkovic also had nine assists and seven rebounds for Davidson (5-5) and Grady had seven rebounds.
Davidson posted a season-high 26 assists on 24 baskets with 13 of them 3-pointers, five by Collins.
Davidson dominated the first half and led 43-22 at the break, the Wildcats' best opening half this year.
Kamar McKnight had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7) and Koby Thomas added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Davidson
|18.0
|Andrew Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Robinson
|32.0
|Cal Freundlich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Reggie James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Reggie James missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on Patrick Casey
|1:01
|Bad pass turnover on David Kristensen, stolen by Aaron Robinson
|1:09
|Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
|1:34
|Aaron Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:36
|+ 2
|Hyunjung Lee made reverse layup, assist by David Kristensen
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|88
|Field Goals
|18-54 (33.3%)
|34-65 (52.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|42
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|20
|30
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|4
|26
|Steals
|1
|7
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|10
|4
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Coppin State 4-7
|71.0 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|10.5 APG
|Davidson 5-5
|69.4 PPG
|31 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|K. McKnight G
|15.0 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|34.7 FG%
|
24
|C. Collins G
|9.9 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.6 APG
|39.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. McKnight G
|17 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|C. Collins G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|52.3
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|63.6
|
|K. McKnight
|17
|0
|0
|6/14
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Thomas
|12
|12
|0
|5/11
|0/0
|2/7
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|An. Robinson
|6
|4
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Clayton
|4
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Medley-Bacon
|3
|3
|1
|1/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Aa. Robinson
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. James
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|G. Ring
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hardwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sarvan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|27
|4
|18/54
|5/18
|11/18
|12
|200
|1
|0
|10
|7
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Collins
|19
|4
|2
|7/12
|5/9
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Grady
|14
|7
|2
|5/11
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|28
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|L. Brajkovic
|13
|7
|9
|6/10
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Gudmundsson
|8
|5
|5
|3/4
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Jones
|8
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Lee
|17
|10
|0
|7/11
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|M. Wynter
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Jones
|3
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Kristensen
|2
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Freundlich
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Casey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Dibble
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Pritchett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Frampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|40
|26
|34/65
|13/31
|7/11
|14
|200
|7
|0
|4
|10
|30
