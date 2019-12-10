Haldeman shot lifts Northern Iowa over No. 24 Colorado 79-76
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado 79-76 Tuesday night.
Northern Iowa defeated a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 25 Wichita State 53-50 on Feb. 13, 2016. The Panthers had lost their previous seven encounters against ranked opponents.
AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 20 points apiece to lead Northern Iowa (9-1), which has won three straight since losing to West Virginia 60-55.
Berhow and Green each hit five 3-pointers. Green's last 3 with 1:10 left to play evened the score at 76-all after Colorado (7-2) had taken a 76-73 lead on a layup by McKinley Wright IV.
Haldeman then stepped in front of Wright's pass and broke away for the go-ahead basket. After Green added a free throw, Colorado's Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert both missed tying 3-point tries in the final seconds.
Siewert scored a career-high 21 points to lead Colorado (7-2), which lost a second straight after opening the season with seven consecutive wins. Wright finished with 16 points.
Leading by a point at the break, the Panthers went on an 11-0 run to start the second half. The Buffaloes got back in the game with a 9-0 burst.
Evan Battey converted a three-point play to put the Buffaloes up 62-60 with 6:41 remaining, but Green and Berhow connected on 3-pointers.
The Panthers led by five points after a layup by Justin Dahl with 3:10 remaining but Wright hit a 3-pointer and Battey muscled in a layup, was fouled and made the free throw as part of 8-0 run that put the Buffaloes in front 76-73 with 1:39 left.
The Buffaloes went without a field goal in the last 5:44 of the first half and Wright hit a jumper that gave Colorado a 30-23 lead. Earlier in the period, Siewert hit 15 consecutive points for the Buffaloes to help Colorado take an early lead.
BIG PICTURE
Northern Iowa: The Panthers, prolific 3-point shooters, made better than half of their shots from beyond the arc (14 of 26) and that was enough to fend off a Colorado team that had leaned on its defense to get off to a solid start.
Colorado: The Buffaloes hallmark early this season has been defense but they let down on the perimeter, leaving themselves vulnerable to Northern Iowa's prolific 3-point shooters.
UP NEXT
Northern Iowa: Continues road trip at Grand Canyon on Thursday night.
Colorado: Takes on rival Colorado State in Fort Collins on Friday night.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|1.0
|Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Colorado
|5.0
|Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|27.0
|AJ Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|AJ Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Evan Battey
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Austin Phyfe
|29.0
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup, blocked by Austin Phyfe
|30.0
|+ 2
|Spencer Haldeman made layup
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|76
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|14-26 (53.8%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|16-18 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|29
|Offensive
|14
|6
|Defensive
|15
|16
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|19
|13
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 9-1
|76.0 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|11.4 APG
|24 Colorado 7-2
|67.6 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|A. Green G
|14.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|34.8 FG%
|
23
|L. Siewert F
|5.8 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|36.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Green G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|L. Siewert F
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Berhow
|20
|1
|0
|6/8
|5/6
|3/3
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Green
|20
|2
|4
|6/16
|5/10
|3/5
|3
|37
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|I. Brown
|10
|5
|5
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|36
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|S. Haldeman
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|22
|3
|0
|5
|1
|3
|A. Phyfe
|2
|7
|2
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|1
|2
|5
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dahl
|14
|6
|2
|7/7
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|T. Pickford
|3
|4
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|A. Kimmons
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Betz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Conrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McDonnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gauger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|29
|19
|27/58
|14/26
|11/14
|19
|200
|8
|3
|16
|14
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|16
|5
|6
|5/10
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|36
|2
|0
|5
|2
|3
|T. Bey
|14
|6
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|31
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|E. Battey
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|E. Parquet
|4
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Schwartz
|3
|0
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|21
|4
|1
|7/11
|5/7
|2/2
|1
|24
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|S. Gatling
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Kountz
|4
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Walton
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Daniels
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Ryder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|22
|13
|25/53
|10/20
|16/18
|14
|200
|12
|1
|14
|6
|16
