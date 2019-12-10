NIOWA
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado 79-76 Tuesday night.

Northern Iowa defeated a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 25 Wichita State 53-50 on Feb. 13, 2016. The Panthers had lost their previous seven encounters against ranked opponents.

AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 20 points apiece to lead Northern Iowa (9-1), which has won three straight since losing to West Virginia 60-55.

Berhow and Green each hit five 3-pointers. Green's last 3 with 1:10 left to play evened the score at 76-all after Colorado (7-2) had taken a 76-73 lead on a layup by McKinley Wright IV.

Haldeman then stepped in front of Wright's pass and broke away for the go-ahead basket. After Green added a free throw, Colorado's Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert both missed tying 3-point tries in the final seconds.

Siewert scored a career-high 21 points to lead Colorado (7-2), which lost a second straight after opening the season with seven consecutive wins. Wright finished with 16 points.

Leading by a point at the break, the Panthers went on an 11-0 run to start the second half. The Buffaloes got back in the game with a 9-0 burst.

Evan Battey converted a three-point play to put the Buffaloes up 62-60 with 6:41 remaining, but Green and Berhow connected on 3-pointers.

The Panthers led by five points after a layup by Justin Dahl with 3:10 remaining but Wright hit a 3-pointer and Battey muscled in a layup, was fouled and made the free throw as part of 8-0 run that put the Buffaloes in front 76-73 with 1:39 left.

The Buffaloes went without a field goal in the last 5:44 of the first half and Wright hit a jumper that gave Colorado a 30-23 lead. Earlier in the period, Siewert hit 15 consecutive points for the Buffaloes to help Colorado take an early lead.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Iowa: The Panthers, prolific 3-point shooters, made better than half of their shots from beyond the arc (14 of 26) and that was enough to fend off a Colorado team that had leaned on its defense to get off to a solid start.

Colorado: The Buffaloes hallmark early this season has been defense but they let down on the perimeter, leaving themselves vulnerable to Northern Iowa's prolific 3-point shooters.

UP NEXT

Northern Iowa: Continues road trip at Grand Canyon on Thursday night.

Colorado: Takes on rival Colorado State in Fort Collins on Friday night.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 79 76
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 14-26 (53.8%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 29
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 15 16
Team 2 7
Assists 19 13
Steals 8 12
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 1 0
Northern Iowa
Starters
T. Berhow
A. Green
I. Brown
S. Haldeman
A. Phyfe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Berhow 20 1 0 6/8 5/6 3/3 1 28 1 0 1 0 1
A. Green 20 2 4 6/16 5/10 3/5 3 37 2 0 4 0 2
I. Brown 10 5 5 3/8 2/4 2/2 3 36 2 1 2 2 3
S. Haldeman 8 4 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 3 22 3 0 5 1 3
A. Phyfe 2 7 2 0/5 0/0 2/2 4 19 0 1 2 5 2
Bench
J. Dahl
T. Pickford
A. Kimmons
N. Carter
J. Betz
L. Conrey
L. McDonnell
S. Goldman
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
C. Henry
L. Wolf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dahl 14 6 2 7/7 0/0 0/1 1 20 0 1 1 3 3
T. Pickford 3 4 3 1/5 0/1 1/1 3 19 0 0 1 3 1
A. Kimmons 2 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
N. Carter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Betz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Conrey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McDonnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 29 19 27/58 14/26 11/14 19 200 8 3 16 14 15
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
T. Bey
E. Battey
E. Parquet
D. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 16 5 6 5/10 2/3 4/4 3 36 2 0 5 2 3
T. Bey 14 6 1 4/4 0/0 6/6 2 31 1 1 2 3 3
E. Battey 9 3 0 3/7 0/1 3/4 4 22 2 0 2 0 3
E. Parquet 4 1 0 1/4 1/2 1/2 2 16 2 0 2 0 1
D. Schwartz 3 0 3 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
L. Siewert
S. Gatling
D. Kountz
D. Walton
M. Daniels
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 21 4 1 7/11 5/7 2/2 1 24 2 0 0 1 3
S. Gatling 5 3 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 17 1 0 1 0 3
D. Kountz 4 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 0
D. Walton 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 22 13 25/53 10/20 16/18 14 200 12 1 14 6 16
