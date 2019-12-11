Yale tops UMass 83-80 in OT for sixth straight win
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Azar Swain scored four of his 24 points in overtime and Yale beat UMass 83-80 on Wednesday night for its six straight win and its third win in overtime this season.
Jordan Bruner scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, made six assists and got a key block in OT as the Minutemen made just 2-of-7 shots.
Swain hit a baseline jumper and a layup and Paul Atkinson made 1-of-2 free throws before the Minutemen got on the board in OT with Tre Mitchell's jumper. Eric Monroe and Atkinson combined for three free throws for an 83-77 lead before Carl Pierre hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Atkinson added 15 points and had 10 rebounds and Matthue Cotton scored 13 points for Yale (9-3). Eric Monroe had eight assists.
UMass led 45-40 at halftime and Bruner tied it at 75-all with a dunk with 49 seconds left to play in regulation.
Pierre scored 26 points and hit a career-high eight 3-pointers for UMass (5-6), which has lost six straight. Mitchell scored a career-high 24 points with nine rebounds and Sean East II added 16 points.
UMass plays Maine at home next Friday and Yale plays at Clemson on Dec. 22.
|+ 3
|Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Paul Atkinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Paul Atkinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Sean East II
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Atkinson
|10.0
|Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|23.0
|Eric Monroe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Eric Monroe made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Sean East II
|23.0
|Personal foul on Sean East II
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|80
|Field Goals
|34-64 (53.1%)
|32-66 (48.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|29
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|26
|20
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|11
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Yale 9-3
|74.4 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Massachusetts 5-6
|69.3 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|53.1
|FG%
|48.5
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Swain
|24
|2
|2
|9/17
|6/11
|0/0
|0
|40
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bruner
|16
|11
|6
|8/11
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|2
|4
|2
|9
|P. Atkinson
|15
|10
|2
|6/10
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|37
|2
|1
|4
|3
|7
|E. Monroe
|3
|2
|8
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Gabbidon
|3
|2
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cotton
|13
|1
|4
|5/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Mahoney
|7
|2
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Alausa
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Yess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jarvis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|31
|26
|34/64
|11/27
|4/6
|11
|225
|6
|3
|15
|6
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Pierre
|26
|5
|1
|9/15
|8/12
|0/0
|1
|42
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|T. Mitchell
|24
|9
|5
|10/16
|0/2
|4/4
|4
|34
|3
|3
|0
|2
|7
|S. East II
|16
|2
|9
|7/16
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|38
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|S. Diallo
|2
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|42
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|S. Chatman
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clergeot
|8
|4
|2
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Baptiste
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|P. Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Buggs III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Weeks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|27
|20
|32/66
|12/27
|4/4
|12
|225
|10
|6
|15
|5
|22
