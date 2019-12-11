YALE
UMASS

No Text

Yale tops UMass 83-80 in OT for sixth straight win

  • AP
  • Dec 11, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Azar Swain scored four of his 24 points in overtime and Yale beat UMass 83-80 on Wednesday night for its six straight win and its third win in overtime this season.

Jordan Bruner scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, made six assists and got a key block in OT as the Minutemen made just 2-of-7 shots.

Swain hit a baseline jumper and a layup and Paul Atkinson made 1-of-2 free throws before the Minutemen got on the board in OT with Tre Mitchell's jumper. Eric Monroe and Atkinson combined for three free throws for an 83-77 lead before Carl Pierre hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Atkinson added 15 points and had 10 rebounds and Matthue Cotton scored 13 points for Yale (9-3). Eric Monroe had eight assists.

UMass led 45-40 at halftime and Bruner tied it at 75-all with a dunk with 49 seconds left to play in regulation.

Pierre scored 26 points and hit a career-high eight 3-pointers for UMass (5-6), which has lost six straight. Mitchell scored a career-high 24 points with nine rebounds and Sean East II added 16 points.

UMass plays Maine at home next Friday and Yale plays at Clemson on Dec. 22.

Key Players
J. Bruner
S. East II
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
9.6 Pts. Per Game 9.6
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
48.8 Field Goal % 46.3
33.3 Three Point % 38.9
54.2 Free Throw % 86.4
+ 3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Paul Atkinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Paul Atkinson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Shooting foul on Sean East II 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Atkinson 10.0
  Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell 23.0
  Eric Monroe missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Eric Monroe made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Sean East II 23.0
  Personal foul on Sean East II 33.0
Team Stats
Points 83 80
Field Goals 34-64 (53.1%) 32-66 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 29
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 25 22
Team 4 2
Assists 26 20
Steals 6 10
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Swain G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
C. Pierre G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Yale 9-3 4035883
home team logo Massachusetts 5-6 4530580
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Yale
Starters
A. Swain
J. Bruner
P. Atkinson
E. Monroe
J. Gabbidon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Swain 24 2 2 9/17 6/11 0/0 0 40 0 0 2 0 2
J. Bruner 16 11 6 8/11 0/2 0/0 3 40 1 2 4 2 9
P. Atkinson 15 10 2 6/10 0/0 3/4 2 37 2 1 4 3 7
E. Monroe 3 2 8 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 32 1 0 2 0 2
J. Gabbidon 3 2 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
M. Cotton
A. Mahoney
J. Alausa
A. Williams
I. Kelly
W. Yess
E. Dike
M. Feinberg
J. Lanford
E. Jarvis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cotton 13 1 4 5/11 3/7 0/0 1 29 1 0 1 0 1
A. Mahoney 7 2 2 3/4 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 2
J. Alausa 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 0
A. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
I. Kelly 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Yess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lanford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jarvis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 31 26 34/64 11/27 4/6 11 225 6 3 15 6 25
Massachusetts
Starters
C. Pierre
T. Mitchell
S. East II
S. Diallo
S. Chatman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pierre 26 5 1 9/15 8/12 0/0 1 42 1 0 3 0 5
T. Mitchell 24 9 5 10/16 0/2 4/4 4 34 3 3 0 2 7
S. East II 16 2 9 7/16 2/5 0/0 3 38 2 0 4 0 2
S. Diallo 2 3 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 42 0 1 3 1 2
S. Chatman 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 2 2 0 0
Bench
K. Clergeot
D. Baptiste
P. Santos
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
J. Buggs III
T. Weeks
D. Higginbottom
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clergeot 8 4 2 3/9 2/7 0/0 3 35 0 0 1 0 4
D. Baptiste 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 2 0 0 2 2
P. Santos 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 2 0 2 0 0
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Weeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 27 20 32/66 12/27 4/4 12 225 10 6 15 5 22
