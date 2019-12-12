NIOWA
Green scores 25 to carry N. Iowa past Grand Canyon 82-58

  • AP
  • Dec 12, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Grand Canyon 82-58 on Thursday night.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa (10-1), which won its fourth straight game. Austin Phyfe added 13 points. Spencer Haldeman had 12 points for the visitors.

Lorenzo Jenkins had 15 points for the Antelopes (4-8). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Isiah Brown had 10 points.

Northern Iowa takes on Marshall at home on Dec. 22. Grand Canyon faces New Mexico on the road on Tuesday.

Key Players
A. Green
J. Blacksher Jr.
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
36.6 Field Goal % 38.6
38.2 Three Point % 19.2
87.0 Free Throw % 80.0
Team Stats
Points 82 58
Field Goals 26-49 (53.1%) 23-62 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 4-24 (16.7%)
Free Throws 19-20 (95.0%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 43 21
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 32 15
Team 5 1
Assists 13 9
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 15 5
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
A. Green G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
L. Jenkins F
15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Northern Iowa 10-1 433982
home team logo Grand Canyon 4-8 263258
Grand Canyon University Arena Phoenix, AZ
Grand Canyon University Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Northern Iowa 10-1 76.3 PPG 40.6 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Grand Canyon 4-8 67.0 PPG 35.5 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
4
A. Green G 15.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.4 APG 37.0 FG%
13
L. Jenkins F 9.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 0.8 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
A. Green G 25 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
13
L. Jenkins F 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
53.1 FG% 37.1
40.7 3PT FG% 16.7
95.0 FT% 72.7
Northern Iowa
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
A. Phyfe
S. Haldeman
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 25 6 1 7/11 4/7 7/7 3 32 2 0 2 1 5
T. Berhow 18 5 3 6/11 2/6 4/4 2 36 1 0 2 1 4
A. Phyfe 13 6 4 5/6 0/0 3/4 1 29 0 1 5 2 4
S. Haldeman 12 6 2 3/9 3/8 3/3 2 32 0 0 0 0 6
I. Brown 5 11 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 35 0 0 3 1 10
Starters
A. Green
T. Berhow
A. Phyfe
S. Haldeman
I. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Green 25 6 1 7/11 4/7 7/7 3 32 2 0 2 1 5
T. Berhow 18 5 3 6/11 2/6 4/4 2 36 1 0 2 1 4
A. Phyfe 13 6 4 5/6 0/0 3/4 1 29 0 1 5 2 4
S. Haldeman 12 6 2 3/9 3/8 3/3 2 32 0 0 0 0 6
I. Brown 5 11 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 35 0 0 3 1 10
Bench
J. Dahl
T. Pickford
L. Conrey
L. McDonnell
A. Kimmons
N. Carter
S. Goldman
D. Krogmann
E. Gauger
C. Henry
L. Wolf
J. Betz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dahl 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 1 1 1
T. Pickford 3 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
L. Conrey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. McDonnell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
A. Kimmons 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
N. Carter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Goldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 38 13 26/49 11/27 19/20 13 200 3 1 15 6 32
Grand Canyon
Starters
J. Blacksher Jr.
I. Brown
A. Lever
C. Johnson
B. Okpoh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blacksher Jr. 12 7 1 5/15 0/6 2/3 1 30 4 0 0 1 6
I. Brown 10 2 3 4/13 0/5 2/2 3 35 1 1 2 0 2
A. Lever 9 4 2 4/10 1/5 0/0 2 33 0 1 2 0 4
C. Johnson 5 0 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 3 31 3 0 0 0 0
B. Okpoh 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 17 0 1 0 2 1
Starters
J. Blacksher Jr.
I. Brown
A. Lever
C. Johnson
B. Okpoh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blacksher Jr. 12 7 1 5/15 0/6 2/3 1 30 4 0 0 1 6
I. Brown 10 2 3 4/13 0/5 2/2 3 35 1 1 2 0 2
A. Lever 9 4 2 4/10 1/5 0/0 2 33 0 1 2 0 4
C. Johnson 5 0 1 2/8 1/4 0/0 3 31 3 0 0 0 0
B. Okpoh 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 17 0 1 0 2 1
Bench
L. Jenkins
J. Rhymes
L. Bangai
R. Gerdes
E. Spry
O. Frayer
J. Fisher
M. Dixon
G. McGlothan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jenkins 15 3 2 6/10 2/4 1/1 2 27 0 0 0 1 2
J. Rhymes 3 0 0 1/5 0/0 1/1 2 18 0 0 1 0 0
L. Bangai 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
R. Gerdes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Spry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
O. Frayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. McGlothan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 20 9 23/62 4/24 8/11 14 200 8 3 5 5 15
NCAA BB Scores