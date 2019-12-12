Green scores 25 to carry N. Iowa past Grand Canyon 82-58
PHOENIX (AP) AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Grand Canyon 82-58 on Thursday night.
Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa (10-1), which won its fourth straight game. Austin Phyfe added 13 points. Spencer Haldeman had 12 points for the visitors.
Lorenzo Jenkins had 15 points for the Antelopes (4-8). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Isiah Brown had 10 points.
Northern Iowa takes on Marshall at home on Dec. 22. Grand Canyon faces New Mexico on the road on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.8
|Min. Per Game
|36.8
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|36.6
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|38.2
|Three Point %
|19.2
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 2
|Louis Bangai made jump shot
|4.0
|+ 3
|Tywhon Pickford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwan Kimmons
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Luke McDonnell
|51.0
|Louis Bangai missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|+ 1
|Louis Bangai made 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Shooting foul on Luke McDonnell
|51.0
|Offensive rebound by Louis Bangai
|1:12
|J.J. Rhymes missed layup
|1:14
|+ 2
|Isaiah Brown made layup
|1:35
|Offensive rebound by Northern Iowa
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|58
|Field Goals
|26-49 (53.1%)
|23-62 (37.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|4-24 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|19-20 (95.0%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|21
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|32
|15
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|5
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northern Iowa 10-1
|76.3 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Grand Canyon 4-8
|67.0 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|A. Green G
|15.9 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.4 APG
|37.0 FG%
|
13
|L. Jenkins F
|9.3 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|0.8 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Green G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|L. Jenkins F
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|53.1
|FG%
|37.1
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|95.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|25
|6
|1
|7/11
|4/7
|7/7
|3
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Berhow
|18
|5
|3
|6/11
|2/6
|4/4
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|A. Phyfe
|13
|6
|4
|5/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|1
|5
|2
|4
|S. Haldeman
|12
|6
|2
|3/9
|3/8
|3/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|I. Brown
|5
|11
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Green
|25
|6
|1
|7/11
|4/7
|7/7
|3
|32
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|T. Berhow
|18
|5
|3
|6/11
|2/6
|4/4
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|A. Phyfe
|13
|6
|4
|5/6
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|1
|5
|2
|4
|S. Haldeman
|12
|6
|2
|3/9
|3/8
|3/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|I. Brown
|5
|11
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dahl
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Pickford
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Conrey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. McDonnell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kimmons
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Goldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Krogmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gauger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Betz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|38
|13
|26/49
|11/27
|19/20
|13
|200
|3
|1
|15
|6
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blacksher Jr.
|12
|7
|1
|5/15
|0/6
|2/3
|1
|30
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|I. Brown
|10
|2
|3
|4/13
|0/5
|2/2
|3
|35
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Lever
|9
|4
|2
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|C. Johnson
|5
|0
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Okpoh
|1
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blacksher Jr.
|12
|7
|1
|5/15
|0/6
|2/3
|1
|30
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|I. Brown
|10
|2
|3
|4/13
|0/5
|2/2
|3
|35
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Lever
|9
|4
|2
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|C. Johnson
|5
|0
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Okpoh
|1
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jenkins
|15
|3
|2
|6/10
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Rhymes
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Bangai
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Gerdes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Spry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Frayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fisher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. McGlothan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|20
|9
|23/62
|4/24
|8/11
|14
|200
|8
|3
|5
|5
|15