Scott carries Loyola Marymount over Prairie View 79-76

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Eli Scott and Ivan Alipiev each scored 17 points as Loyola Marymount beat Prairie View 79-76 on Friday night.

Erik Johansson added 14 points for the Lions (5-5). Jordan Bell had 10 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

LMU led by 16 early in the second half and was up 10 with just over seven minutes remaining. Prairie View cut the lead to three in the final minute. Alipiev made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left for a 79-74 lead. Prairie View's Darius Williams was fouled on a long final shot in the final second and was fouled. He made 2 of 3 free throws with 0.7 left.

Williams had 25 points for the Panthers (3-7). Devonte Patterson added 16 points. Gerard Andrus had 12 points. Prairie View totaled 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Loyola Marymount faces UC Davis on the road on Monday. Prairie View plays Colorado on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
D. Madden
E. Scott
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
50.0 Field Goal % 58.2
0.0 Three Point % 42.9
40.0 Free Throw % 65.6
  Offensive goaltending turnover on Devonte Patterson 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Prairie View A&amp;M 1.0
  Darius Williams missed 3rd of 3 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Darius Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Darius Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos 1.0
+ 1 Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Leon Sneed 8.0
+ 2 Darius Williams made jump shot 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Lenell Henry 15.0
Team Stats
Points 76 79
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 30 31
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 18 19
Team 3 3
Assists 13 14
Steals 12 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
D. Williams G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
E. Scott G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Prairie View 3-7 245276
home team logo LMU 5-5 364379
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Prairie View 3-7 70.9 PPG 39.1 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo LMU 5-5 71.1 PPG 31.1 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
2
D. Williams G 11.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.6 APG 35.7 FG%
35
I. Alipiev F 12.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.3 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Williams G 25 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
35
I. Alipiev F 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
47.3 FG% 46.3
37.5 3PT FG% 36.8
72.0 FT% 75.9
Prairie View
Starters
D. Williams
L. Henry
C. Ellis
J. Jackson
D. Madden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 25 4 2 8/18 3/8 6/9 3 31 4 0 5 1 3
L. Henry 9 6 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 4 26 3 2 0 2 4
C. Ellis 6 0 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 0
J. Jackson 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 0 1 1 0
D. Madden 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 3 1 1
Bench
D. Patterson
G. Andrus
L. Sneed
T. Bynum
F. Williams
A. Lister
D. Cox
W. Covington IV
J. Daniels
D. Edgar II
M. Grant
C. Coleman
J. Hedgeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Patterson 16 2 2 6/14 0/1 4/6 3 28 0 0 2 0 2
G. Andrus 12 5 0 4/8 0/0 4/4 1 18 3 0 1 3 2
L. Sneed 3 3 4 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 22 0 0 0 0 3
T. Bynum 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
F. Williams 2 2 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 3 18 2 1 2 0 2
A. Lister 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 7 0 0 0 1 0
D. Cox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Covington IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edgar II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedgeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 27 13 26/55 6/16 18/25 26 200 12 3 17 9 18
LMU
Starters
E. Scott
I. Alipiev
E. Johansson
R. Seebold
K. Leaupepe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 17 8 3 6/9 0/0 5/8 3 31 2 0 6 3 5
I. Alipiev 17 3 2 4/10 1/5 8/8 1 29 1 0 1 1 2
E. Johansson 14 1 1 5/7 3/5 1/2 2 33 0 0 0 0 1
R. Seebold 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 9 1 0 1 0 0
K. Leaupepe 2 2 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
J. Bell
S. Sisoho Jawara
P. Dortch
L. Zivanovic
L. Nekic
J. Dos Anjos
D. Williams
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bell 10 9 2 3/7 0/1 4/5 4 23 0 0 2 2 7
S. Sisoho Jawara 8 0 0 3/3 1/1 1/1 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
P. Dortch 8 2 0 2/5 1/2 3/4 3 17 0 1 2 1 1
L. Zivanovic 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
L. Nekic 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
J. Dos Anjos 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 21 1 0 3 1 0
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 28 14 25/54 7/19 22/29 20 200 6 1 16 9 19
NCAA BB Scores