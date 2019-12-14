EVAN
Williams scores 22 to lift Evansville past Green Bay 72-62

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) DeAndre Williams had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Evansville beat Green Bay 72-62 on Saturday night.

John Hall had 12 points for Evansville (8-3), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Noah Frederking added 11 points. K.J. Riley had 3 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Evansville put up 28 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visiting team, while the 33 second-half points for Green Bay marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Amari Davis had 17 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kameron Hankerson added 13 points. PJ Pipes had 13 points and seven rebounds.

JayQuan McCloud, who was second on the Phoenix in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, scored only 5 points on 1-of-15 shooting.

Evansville faces Jacksonville State on the road on Monday. Green Bay plays Concordia University (IL) at home on Wednesday.

Key Players
D. Williams
J. McCloud
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
73.4 Field Goal % 34.7
46.2 Three Point % 32.5
84.6 Free Throw % 87.5
+ 2 Hunter Crist made jump shot 7.0
+ 1 DeAndre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 DeAndre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Manny Patterson 13.0
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams 13.0
  Hunter Crist missed jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Shamar Givance made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Kameron Hankerson 20.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley 33.0
  JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
Team Stats
Points 72 62
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 20-60 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 40
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 32 29
Team 3 2
Assists 15 8
Steals 8 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
13
D. Williams F
22 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
A. Davis G
17 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Evansville 8-3 442872
home team logo Green Bay 3-8 293362
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 8-3 80.6 PPG 37.8 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Green Bay 3-8 80.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
13
D. Williams F 16.7 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.7 APG 70.2 FG%
1
A. Davis G 16.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.6 APG 60.9 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Williams F 22 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
1
A. Davis G 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
38.1 FG% 33.3
32.3 3PT FG% 21.1
73.7 FT% 75.0
Evansville
Starters
D. Williams
J. Hall
A. Labinowicz
S. Cunliffe
K. Riley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 22 12 3 7/8 1/2 7/8 4 34 1 1 2 4 8
J. Hall 12 2 1 5/9 2/5 0/0 0 25 0 1 0 0 2
A. Labinowicz 7 5 2 3/12 1/3 0/0 3 27 1 1 0 1 4
S. Cunliffe 6 3 1 2/11 0/7 2/2 2 28 1 0 2 0 3
K. Riley 3 10 3 1/6 0/0 1/1 3 26 1 0 5 2 8
Bench
N. Frederking
S. Givance
E. Kuhlman
M. Henderson
P. Ilegomah
J. Newton
D. Straub
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
G. Bobe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Frederking 11 2 0 3/8 3/6 2/2 1 16 0 0 0 1 1
S. Givance 5 1 2 1/1 1/1 2/4 1 15 4 0 0 0 1
E. Kuhlman 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
M. Henderson 3 3 1 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 1 2
P. Ilegomah 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Newton 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 41 15 24/63 10/31 14/19 18 200 8 3 12 9 32
Green Bay
Starters
A. Davis
P. Pipes
K. Hankerson
J. McCloud
C. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 17 6 0 6/15 0/0 5/7 5 27 1 0 2 3 3
P. Pipes 13 7 1 4/9 3/5 2/2 2 31 0 1 3 0 7
K. Hankerson 13 3 1 6/10 1/3 0/0 2 30 2 1 1 0 3
J. McCloud 5 2 3 1/15 0/7 3/4 0 31 0 0 2 0 2
C. Schwartz 0 3 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
M. Patterson
H. Crist
T. Bell
W. Chevalier
J. Jefferson
J. McNair
J. Kellogg III
S. Hemphill
L. Stieber
J. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Patterson 10 10 1 2/3 0/0 6/6 5 26 0 1 2 4 6
H. Crist 4 3 2 1/2 0/0 2/5 3 15 0 0 1 0 3
T. Bell 0 4 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 2 0 3 2 2
W. Chevalier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McNair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kellogg III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stieber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 38 8 20/60 4/19 18/24 20 200 5 3 15 9 29
