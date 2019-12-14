Williams scores 22 to lift Evansville past Green Bay 72-62
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) DeAndre Williams had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Evansville beat Green Bay 72-62 on Saturday night.
John Hall had 12 points for Evansville (8-3), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Noah Frederking added 11 points. K.J. Riley had 3 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.
Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. Evansville put up 28 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visiting team, while the 33 second-half points for Green Bay marked the fewest of the season for the home team.
Amari Davis had 17 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Kameron Hankerson added 13 points. PJ Pipes had 13 points and seven rebounds.
JayQuan McCloud, who was second on the Phoenix in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, scored only 5 points on 1-of-15 shooting.
Evansville faces Jacksonville State on the road on Monday. Green Bay plays Concordia University (IL) at home on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|73.4
|Field Goal %
|34.7
|46.2
|Three Point %
|32.5
|84.6
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|+ 2
|Hunter Crist made jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|DeAndre Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|DeAndre Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Manny Patterson
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by DeAndre Williams
|13.0
|Hunter Crist missed jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Shamar Givance made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Shamar Givance made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Kameron Hankerson
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by K.J. Riley
|33.0
|JayQuan McCloud missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|62
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|20-60 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|40
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|32
|29
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|15
|8
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|Evansville 8-3
|80.6 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Green Bay 3-8
|80.1 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|D. Williams F
|16.7 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|2.7 APG
|70.2 FG%
|
1
|A. Davis G
|16.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.6 APG
|60.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Williams F
|22 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|A. Davis G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|22
|12
|3
|7/8
|1/2
|7/8
|4
|34
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|J. Hall
|12
|2
|1
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|A. Labinowicz
|7
|5
|2
|3/12
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|S. Cunliffe
|6
|3
|1
|2/11
|0/7
|2/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Riley
|3
|10
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|26
|1
|0
|5
|2
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Frederking
|11
|2
|0
|3/8
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Givance
|5
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Kuhlman
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Henderson
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Ilegomah
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Newton
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Straub
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gilgeous-Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bobe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|41
|15
|24/63
|10/31
|14/19
|18
|200
|8
|3
|12
|9
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|17
|6
|0
|6/15
|0/0
|5/7
|5
|27
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|P. Pipes
|13
|7
|1
|4/9
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|K. Hankerson
|13
|3
|1
|6/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. McCloud
|5
|2
|3
|1/15
|0/7
|3/4
|0
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Schwartz
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Patterson
|10
|10
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|6/6
|5
|26
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|H. Crist
|4
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Bell
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellogg III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stieber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|38
|8
|20/60
|4/19
|18/24
|20
|200
|5
|3
|15
|9
|29
