Carter leads Mississippi State 67-61 over Kansas State

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Tyson Carter led four teammates in double figures with 14 points and Mississippi State beat Kansas State 67-61 on Saturday in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic.

Abdul Ado scored 13 points for Mississippi State (7-2), Robert Woodard II had 12 and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 10.

Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).

McGuirl's tip-in with 59.4 to go drew Kansas State to within 64-61, but Carter sealed it with two free throws with 10 seconds left.

Stewart's free throw capped a 7-0 Bulldogs' run for a 62-58 lead with 2:04 to play.

Mississippi State went ahead 59-58 on a layup from Stewart with 3:11 left and a jumper from Carter on the next possession pushed the Bulldogs' lead to 61-58.

The Bulldogs tied it at 55-55 on two free throws from Reggie Perry with 5:05 to play.

Kansas State was playing its first game in New Jersey since 2006. Mississippi State played in the Never Forget Tribute Classic last year.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: With its offense continuing to develop, Kansas State has had to rely on its defensive prowess. The Wildcats lead the Big 12 in average points allowed and defensive field goal percentage. They held Mississippi State to 40% shooting (23 of 58).

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs need to find a consistent scorer to take the pressure off guard Tyson Carter, who has led his team in scoring in five of the first eight games. He scored 14 points on Saturday on 3-of-13 shooting.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays Saint Louis in the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City on Dec. 21.

Mississippi State hosts Radford on Dec. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

  Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II 4.0
  Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry 6.0
+ 1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Cartier Diarra 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Mississippi State 12.0
  Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Levi Stockard III 24.0
  Tyson Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Cartier Diarra 24.0
Points 61 67
Field Goals 14-43 (32.6%) 23-58 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 27-36 (75.0%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 36
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 27 19
Team 2 5
Assists 7 8
Steals 5 7
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
32.6 FG% 39.7
33.3 3PT FG% 26.7
75.0 FT% 68.0
Starters
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
A. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Diarra 20 3 0 5/10 2/6 8/12 3 35 0 2 3 1 2
M. McGuirl 14 3 0 4/7 3/5 3/4 3 27 1 0 0 1 2
X. Sneed 8 2 3 2/11 1/3 3/4 4 37 2 0 0 0 2
M. Mawien 6 8 2 1/6 0/0 4/4 4 23 1 1 7 3 5
A. Gordon 5 9 0 0/4 0/3 5/8 3 27 1 1 3 1 8
Bench
L. Stockard III
D. Gordon
D. Sloan
J. Love III
P. McAtee
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
M. Murphy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stockard III 4 5 0 0/2 0/0 4/4 3 28 0 1 0 0 5
D. Gordon 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 1 1
D. Sloan 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
J. Love III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 34 7 14/43 6/18 27/36 23 200 5 5 16 7 27
Miss. State
Starters
T. Carter
A. Ado
R. Woodard II
D. Stewart Jr.
R. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Carter 14 3 4 3/13 1/7 7/10 4 32 2 0 3 0 3
A. Ado 13 9 0 6/7 0/0 1/3 3 35 0 3 0 5 4
R. Woodard II 12 10 1 4/7 2/2 2/4 4 35 2 0 3 4 6
D. Stewart Jr. 10 1 2 3/6 0/1 4/4 4 34 2 1 2 0 1
R. Perry 7 6 1 2/14 0/3 3/4 4 32 1 4 2 3 3
Bench
I. Molinar
K. Feazell
P. Oduro
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
M. Storm
N. Weatherspoon
T. Smith
A. Junkin
E. King
D. Butts
R. Miller
I. Stansbury
J. Rumph
Q. Post
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Molinar 8 0 0 4/7 0/1 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 0
K. Feazell 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 0 2
P. Oduro 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stansbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rumph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Post - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 31 8 23/58 4/15 17/25 22 200 7 8 11 12 19
NCAA BB Scores