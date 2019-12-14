Freshman Fuller 17 points for TCU in 79-50 win over Lamar
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Freshman PJ Fuller had a career-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Kevin Samuel had another double-double and TCU beat Lamar 79-50 on Saturday afternoon.
Samuel had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season for TCU (8-2).
Avery Sullivan had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinals (6-5), and Davion Buster had 14 points with four made 3-pointers. T.J. Atwood, a preseason All-Southland selection who averaged more than 17 points per game, finished with a season-low three points.
Edric Dennis Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the first half for TCU. R.J. Nembhard had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Dennis was 4-of-5 on 3's. He had eight points in less than 2 minutes, on two 3's and a breakaway dunk, as part of a 19-1 run for TCU that stretched over 9 minutes.
That was part of a bigger spurt after Lamar led 14-12 about 7 minutes into the game. The Horned Frogs closed the half on a 29-5 run for a 41-19 lead. The Cardinals were 1-of-12 shooting in that span and shot 33.3 percent (19 of 57) overall.
BIG PICTURE
Lamar: The Cardinals have lost four consecutive road games, including an 81-56 loss at No. 8 Kentucky on Nov. 24. TCU and Kentucky were the only major conference teams on Lamar's schedule. The Cardinals wrapped up non-conference play.
TCU: The Horned Frogs play only twice over the next 19 days, with home games against No. 23 Xavier on Dec. 22 and George Mason on Dec. 30 before opening Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs' two losses have been by a combined four points but they haven't played a ranked opponent.
MATCHUP RENEWED
The 12th meeting between the two schools was the first since 2010-11 when TCU was still a member of the Mountain West Conference. The Horned Frogs are 10-2 all-time against Lamar, including 9-0 at home.
UP NEXT
Lamar: The Cardinals return home to open the Southland Conference schedule against Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.
TCU: The Horned Frogs host Xavier as part of the inaugural Big East/Big 12 Battle next Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|9.1
|Three Point %
|39.0
|65.1
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|30-second timeout called
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Owen Aschieris
|18.0
|T.J. Atwood missed jump shot
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by David Muoka
|30.0
|David Muoka missed jump shot, blocked by Jaedon LeDee
|32.0
|+ 3
|Owen Aschieris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Diante Smith
|58.0
|Ayaan Sohail missed layup
|1:00
|Offensive rebound by Lamar
|1:04
|Ellis Jefferson missed jump shot, blocked by Francisco Farabello
|1:06
|+ 3
|Diante Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|79
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|32-69 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|13-29 (44.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-13 (53.8%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|44
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|22
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|19
|12
|Fouls
|10
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|33.3
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|44.8
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Sullivan
|14
|13
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|39
|2
|1
|4
|3
|10
|D. Buster
|14
|2
|5
|5/16
|4/12
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Jefferson
|7
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|V. Holmes
|7
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|27
|1
|2
|5
|1
|0
|T. Atwood
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Sullivan
|14
|13
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|39
|2
|1
|4
|3
|10
|D. Buster
|14
|2
|5
|5/16
|4/12
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Jefferson
|7
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|V. Holmes
|7
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|27
|1
|2
|5
|1
|0
|T. Atwood
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Muoka
|4
|11
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|2
|0
|4
|7
|A. Sohail
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nickerson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kopp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Morrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|31
|13
|19/57
|5/16
|7/13
|10
|200
|6
|5
|19
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dennis Jr.
|14
|2
|2
|5/8
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Nembhard
|13
|7
|9
|5/14
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|30
|3
|1
|2
|1
|6
|K. Samuel
|10
|11
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|4
|0
|2
|0
|11
|D. Bane
|6
|5
|4
|3/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Grayer
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dennis Jr.
|14
|2
|2
|5/8
|4/5
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Nembhard
|13
|7
|9
|5/14
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|30
|3
|1
|2
|1
|6
|K. Samuel
|10
|11
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|27
|4
|0
|2
|0
|11
|D. Bane
|6
|5
|4
|3/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Grayer
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fuller
|17
|2
|5
|7/9
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|F. Farabello
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|D. Smith
|6
|4
|1
|2/11
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|O. Aschieris
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. LeDee
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Barlow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pearson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Todd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Easley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vasiljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Uribe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lucenti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huelskamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|41
|22
|32/69
|13/29
|2/2
|13
|200
|10
|6
|12
|10
|31
-
ARKPB
OREGST24
53
2nd 14:51 PACN
-
ODU
ILL25
40
2nd 20:00 BTN
-
WINTHR
FURMAN37
53
2nd 16:21
-
ALST
BOISE37
72
2nd 11:49
-
OKLA
WICHST50
43
2nd 13:27 ESP2
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY16
17
1st 11:46
-
WMICH
MANH3
4
1st 15:37
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON3
9
1st 14:56
-
EVAN
WISGB16
8
1st 12:12
-
NMEXST
NMEX12
10
1st 12:46 ATSN
-
STNFRD
SJST8
7
1st 14:03 CBSSN
-
COLG
CINCY8
5
1st 14:36
-
CSBAK
IDAHO8
6
1st 14:11
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
WILLIABA
NORL0
0
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
PROV0
0134 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm FS1
-
RUST
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
COK
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
CARK
PEPPER0
0162.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
LIB
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0174 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EILL
MILW0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UGA
ARIZST0
0155.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm PACN
-
MONT
UAB0
0
8:30pm
-
NCOLO
WYO0
0127.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
LAMON
SFA0
0138 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NAU
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
BCU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
FRESNO
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PUC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
USD0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
CAL0
0124.5 O/U
+8.5
10:30pm PACN