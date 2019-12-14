Providence holds off Stony Brook 82-78
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Luwane Pipkins and David Duke scored 21 points apiece as Providence edged past Stony Brook 82-78 on Saturday night.
The 21 points were a season high for Pipkins, who made all 10 of his foul shots. He added seven assists.
Alpha Diallo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Providence (6-5), which has won two of its last three games after dropping three in a row.
After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 34-24 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored 54-48 in the second half. The Seawolves' 54 points in the second period were a season high for the team.
Elijah Olaniyi had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (7-5). Miles Latimer added 13 points and Andrew Garcia had 12 points.
Providence takes on Florida on Tuesday. Stony Brook faces Virginia on the road on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|9.2
|Reb. Per Game
|9.2
|47.0
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|45.2
|Three Point %
|23.1
|70.4
|Free Throw %
|55.8
|+ 3
|Andrew Garcia made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Stephenson-Moore
|7.0
|+ 3
|Elijah Olaniyi made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Elijah Olaniyi
|20.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Garcia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Andrew Garcia missed 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Shooting foul on David Duke
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|82
|Field Goals
|27-62 (43.5%)
|24-60 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|39
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|7
|9
|Assists
|14
|20
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|8
|7
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|24
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 7-5
|70.3 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Providence 6-5
|74.2 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|E. Olaniyi G
|18.6 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|45.0 FG%
|
3
|D. Duke G
|12.8 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|4.0 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Olaniyi G
|25 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|D. Duke G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Olaniyi
|25
|9
|3
|9/15
|3/5
|4/4
|4
|38
|4
|0
|2
|1
|8
|M. Latimer
|13
|3
|3
|4/12
|3/10
|2/2
|4
|26
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|A. Garcia
|12
|5
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|3/4
|4
|28
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|M. Foreman
|10
|3
|2
|4/14
|2/10
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Otchere
|9
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|24
|0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Olaniyi
|25
|9
|3
|9/15
|3/5
|4/4
|4
|38
|4
|0
|2
|1
|8
|M. Latimer
|13
|3
|3
|4/12
|3/10
|2/2
|4
|26
|3
|0
|6
|3
|0
|A. Garcia
|12
|5
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|3/4
|4
|28
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|M. Foreman
|10
|3
|2
|4/14
|2/10
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Otchere
|9
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|24
|0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Gueye
|9
|5
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|3
|2
|0
|5
|J. McKenzie
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ochefu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Pierre Philippe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ceesay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Christie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kadisha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Alleyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|32
|14
|27/62
|11/31
|13/17
|24
|200
|8
|8
|18
|9
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|21
|4
|7
|4/9
|3/7
|10/10
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Duke
|21
|4
|1
|6/14
|4/6
|5/5
|3
|36
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|A. Diallo
|17
|12
|4
|6/11
|1/3
|4/9
|2
|36
|3
|2
|2
|5
|7
|K. Young
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|G. Gantt
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Pipkins
|21
|4
|7
|4/9
|3/7
|10/10
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Duke
|21
|4
|1
|6/14
|4/6
|5/5
|3
|36
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|A. Diallo
|17
|12
|4
|6/11
|1/3
|4/9
|2
|36
|3
|2
|2
|5
|7
|K. Young
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|21
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|G. Gantt
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reeves
|9
|2
|1
|3/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Watson
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|E. Holt
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. White
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|30
|20
|24/60
|12/27
|22/30
|15
|200
|10
|7
|13
|11
|19
-
NAU
UTVALL75
68
2nd 30.0
-
PUC
UCIRV49
80
2nd 12:58
-
UCDAV
USD43
41
2nd 7:29
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ54
45
2nd 12:24 ESP2
-
BCU
CALBPTST52
75
2nd 5:51
-
FRESNO
CPOLY42
24
2nd 10:18
-
MARYCA
CAL45
29
1st 0.0 PACN
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
100
Final
-
OKLA
WICHST75
80
Final
-
ODU
ILL55
69
Final
-
ARKPB
OREGST46
80
Final
-
WINTHR
FURMAN73
80
Final
-
WILLIABA
NORL59
103
Final
-
STNFRD
SJST78
58
Final
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON47
78
Final
-
COLG
CINCY67
66
Final
-
WMICH
MANH59
58
Final
-
CSBAK
IDAHO70
76
Final/OT
-
NMEXST
NMEX62
69
Final
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY80
84
Final
-
EVAN
WISGB72
62
Final
-
HOUBP
RICE84
96
Final
-
RUST
GRAM54
82
Final
-
EILL
MILW75
68
Final
-
LIB
VANDY61
56
Final
-
UGA
ARIZST59
79
Final
-
BYU
UTAHST68
64
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV78
82
Final
-
CARK
PEPPER79
92
Final
-
COK
ORAL57
69
Final
-
MONT
UAB63
75
Final
-
LAMON
SFA59
66
Final
-
NCOLO
WYO74
53
Final