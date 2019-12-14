STNYBRK
PROV

No Text

Providence holds off Stony Brook 82-78

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Luwane Pipkins and David Duke scored 21 points apiece as Providence edged past Stony Brook 82-78 on Saturday night.

The 21 points were a season high for Pipkins, who made all 10 of his foul shots. He added seven assists.

Alpha Diallo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Providence (6-5), which has won two of its last three games after dropping three in a row.

After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 34-24 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored 54-48 in the second half. The Seawolves' 54 points in the second period were a season high for the team.

Elijah Olaniyi had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (7-5). Miles Latimer added 13 points and Andrew Garcia had 12 points.

Providence takes on Florida on Tuesday. Stony Brook faces Virginia on the road on Wednesday.

---

---

Key Players
E. Olaniyi
A. Diallo
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
47.0 Field Goal % 41.6
45.2 Three Point % 23.1
70.4 Free Throw % 55.8
+ 3 Andrew Garcia made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Stephenson-Moore 7.0
+ 3 Elijah Olaniyi made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Elijah Olaniyi 20.0
+ 1 Andrew Garcia made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Andrew Garcia missed 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Shooting foul on David Duke 21.0
Team Stats
Points 78 82
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 39
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 23 19
Team 7 9
Assists 14 20
Steals 8 10
Blocks 8 7
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 24 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
E. Olaniyi G
25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
L. Pipkins G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Stony Brook 7-5 245478
home team logo Providence 6-5 344882
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Stony Brook 7-5 70.3 PPG 44.5 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo Providence 6-5 74.2 PPG 41.6 RPG 17.9 APG
Key Players
3
E. Olaniyi G 18.6 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.6 APG 45.0 FG%
3
D. Duke G 12.8 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.0 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
E. Olaniyi G 25 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
3
D. Duke G 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.5 FG% 40.0
35.5 3PT FG% 44.4
76.5 FT% 73.3
Stony Brook
Starters
E. Olaniyi
M. Latimer
A. Garcia
M. Foreman
J. Otchere
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Olaniyi 25 9 3 9/15 3/5 4/4 4 38 4 0 2 1 8
M. Latimer 13 3 3 4/12 3/10 2/2 4 26 3 0 6 3 0
A. Garcia 12 5 2 4/9 1/2 3/4 4 28 1 1 3 4 1
M. Foreman 10 3 2 4/14 2/10 0/0 0 37 0 0 2 0 3
J. Otchere 9 6 0 3/4 0/0 3/5 4 24 0 4 2 1 5
Bench
M. Gueye
J. McKenzie
A. Ochefu
T. Stephenson-Moore
T. Pierre Philippe
F. Policelli
H. Ceesay
A. Christie
L. Kadisha
Q. Alleyne
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Gueye 9 5 2 3/5 2/3 1/2 2 28 0 3 2 0 5
J. McKenzie 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ochefu 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Stephenson-Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Pierre Philippe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ceesay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Christie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kadisha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Alleyne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 32 14 27/62 11/31 13/17 24 200 8 8 18 9 23
Providence
Starters
L. Pipkins
D. Duke
A. Diallo
K. Young
G. Gantt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Pipkins 21 4 7 4/9 3/7 10/10 1 31 1 0 3 0 4
D. Duke 21 4 1 6/14 4/6 5/5 3 36 1 2 1 2 2
A. Diallo 17 12 4 6/11 1/3 4/9 2 36 3 2 2 5 7
K. Young 4 3 1 1/2 0/0 2/3 3 21 0 2 0 2 1
G. Gantt 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 15 1 0 2 1 0
Bench
A. Reeves
N. Watson
E. Holt
M. White
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reeves 9 2 1 3/11 3/8 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 2
N. Watson 7 3 1 3/8 0/0 1/3 3 19 1 1 1 1 2
E. Holt 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
M. White 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 22 1 0 3 0 1
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 30 20 24/60 12/27 22/30 15 200 10 7 13 11 19
NCAA BB Scores