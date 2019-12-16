Hightower scores 15 to lead Tulane over Alcorn St. 68-57
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Teshaun Hightower posted 15 points as Tulane topped Alcorn State 68-57 on Monday night.
Nic Thomas had 13 points for Tulane (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jordan Walker added 11 points and Christion Thompson had 10.
Corey Tillery had 21 points for the Braves (3-6) and Maurice Howard added 18.
Tulane matches up against Akron on Friday. Alcorn State takes on Ecclesia at home on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|38.9
|Field Goal %
|51.5
|35.7
|Three Point %
|41.9
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|75.7
|Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
|19.0
|Corey Tillery missed jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Dominic Brewton
|27.0
|+ 2
|Maurice Howard made layup
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews
|39.0
|K.J. Lawson missed layup
|41.0
|Lost ball turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by K.J. Lawson
|1:11
|+ 1
|Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 1
|Jordan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|68
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|22-62 (35.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|9-30 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|37
|Offensive
|2
|7
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|4
|8
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|19
|8
|Fouls
|19
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alcorn State 3-6
|75.9 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Tulane 8-2
|73.9 PPG
|35 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Tillery G
|10.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.9 APG
|29.7 FG%
|
5
|T. Hightower G
|16.4 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.8 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Tillery G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|T. Hightower G
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|35.5
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tillery
|21
|8
|2
|9/18
|3/11
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|M. Howard
|18
|4
|2
|7/12
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|T. Crosby
|6
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|8
|0
|2
|D. Andrews
|4
|6
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|D. Brewer
|1
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tillery
|21
|8
|2
|9/18
|3/11
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|M. Howard
|18
|4
|2
|7/12
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|T. Crosby
|6
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|8
|0
|2
|D. Andrews
|4
|6
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|D. Brewer
|1
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Morris
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Campbell
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Brewton
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Wilson
|0
|3
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|D. Thorn
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Fairley
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Attles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Alsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade-Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Nchekwube
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|30
|10
|23/52
|8/22
|3/4
|19
|200
|5
|3
|19
|2
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hightower
|15
|6
|4
|5/15
|0/3
|5/7
|0
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Walker
|11
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Thompson
|10
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Lawson
|8
|6
|4
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|K. Zhang
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hightower
|15
|6
|4
|5/15
|0/3
|5/7
|0
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Walker
|11
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Thompson
|10
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Lawson
|8
|6
|4
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|K. Zhang
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Thomas
|13
|2
|3
|4/13
|3/9
|2/2
|0
|30
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Days
|3
|8
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|18
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|R. McGee
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Russell Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|15
|22/62
|9/30
|15/19
|7
|200
|13
|0
|8
|7
|22
-
CHNHL
MORGAN72
96
Final
-
KENTST
UCIRV68
74
Final
-
USM
24TXTECH65
71
Final
-
MARIST
RIDER64
74
Final
-
NILL
PITT50
59
Final
-
DEL
DELST86
78
Final
-
CHARSO
JMAD60
81
Final
-
MERCER
NCWILM72
63
Final
-
MRSHL
MOREHD89
62
Final
-
VALPO
CHARLO57
67
Final
-
EILL
WILL85
47
Final
-
SBC
JACKST67
113
Final
-
MONST
NDAKST65
79
Final
-
ALCORN
TULANE57
68
Final
-
KENSAW
MURYST38
74
Final
-
EVAN
JAXST59
85
Final
-
NCAT
UTEP54
72
Final
-
UCSB
IDST74
68
Final/OT
-
LOYMRY
UCDAV65
67
Final
-
FAMU
PORT60
66
Final