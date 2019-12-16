NEW ORLEANS (AP) Teshaun Hightower posted 15 points as Tulane topped Alcorn State 68-57 on Monday night.

Nic Thomas had 13 points for Tulane (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jordan Walker added 11 points and Christion Thompson had 10.

Corey Tillery had 21 points for the Braves (3-6) and Maurice Howard added 18.

Tulane matches up against Akron on Friday. Alcorn State takes on Ecclesia at home on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.