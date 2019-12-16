ALCORN
TULANE

No Text

Hightower scores 15 to lead Tulane over Alcorn St. 68-57

  • AP
  • Dec 16, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Teshaun Hightower posted 15 points as Tulane topped Alcorn State 68-57 on Monday night.

Nic Thomas had 13 points for Tulane (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jordan Walker added 11 points and Christion Thompson had 10.

Corey Tillery had 21 points for the Braves (3-6) and Maurice Howard added 18.

Tulane matches up against Akron on Friday. Alcorn State takes on Ecclesia at home on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Howard
K. Lawson
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
38.9 Field Goal % 51.5
35.7 Three Point % 41.9
80.0 Free Throw % 75.7
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson 19.0
  Corey Tillery missed jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Dominic Brewton 27.0
+ 2 Maurice Howard made layup 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Deshaw Andrews 39.0
  K.J. Lawson missed layup 41.0
  Lost ball turnover on Troymain Crosby, stolen by K.J. Lawson 1:11
+ 1 Jordan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
+ 1 Jordan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
Team Stats
Points 57 68
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 22-62 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 37
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 28 22
Team 4 8
Assists 10 15
Steals 5 13
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 19 8
Fouls 19 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Tillery G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
T. Hightower G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Alcorn State 3-6 282957
home team logo Tulane 8-2 313768
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Alcorn State 3-6 75.9 PPG 43.4 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Tulane 8-2 73.9 PPG 35 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
3
C. Tillery G 10.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.9 APG 29.7 FG%
5
T. Hightower G 16.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.8 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Tillery G 21 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
5
T. Hightower G 15 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
44.2 FG% 35.5
36.4 3PT FG% 30.0
75.0 FT% 78.9
Alcorn State
Starters
C. Tillery
M. Howard
T. Crosby
D. Andrews
D. Brewer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Tillery 21 8 2 9/18 3/11 0/0 0 34 2 0 1 0 8
M. Howard 18 4 2 7/12 4/7 0/0 2 30 0 1 3 0 4
T. Crosby 6 2 2 2/8 0/1 2/2 4 31 1 0 8 0 2
D. Andrews 4 6 0 2/9 0/2 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 6
D. Brewer 1 3 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 4 22 0 1 0 1 2
Starters
C. Tillery
M. Howard
T. Crosby
D. Andrews
D. Brewer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Tillery 21 8 2 9/18 3/11 0/0 0 34 2 0 1 0 8
M. Howard 18 4 2 7/12 4/7 0/0 2 30 0 1 3 0 4
T. Crosby 6 2 2 2/8 0/1 2/2 4 31 1 0 8 0 2
D. Andrews 4 6 0 2/9 0/2 0/0 0 22 1 0 1 0 6
D. Brewer 1 3 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 4 22 0 1 0 1 2
Bench
A. Morris
A. Campbell
D. Brewton
K. Wilson
D. Thorn
A. Fairley
M. Carter
J. Scott
I. Attles
E. Alsworth
D. Wade-Henderson
M. Nchekwube
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Morris 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
A. Campbell 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
D. Brewton 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 3 0 2
K. Wilson 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 1 0 1 2
D. Thorn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0
A. Fairley 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
M. Carter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Attles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Alsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade-Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Nchekwube - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 30 10 23/52 8/22 3/4 19 200 5 3 19 2 28
Tulane
Starters
T. Hightower
J. Walker
C. Thompson
K. Lawson
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hightower 15 6 4 5/15 0/3 5/7 0 30 1 0 2 1 5
J. Walker 11 2 2 3/8 2/5 3/4 1 28 1 0 0 1 1
C. Thompson 10 2 2 3/8 0/3 4/5 2 28 2 0 0 1 1
K. Lawson 8 6 4 3/10 2/6 0/0 2 34 3 0 2 2 4
K. Zhang 8 2 0 3/6 2/3 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
T. Hightower
J. Walker
C. Thompson
K. Lawson
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hightower 15 6 4 5/15 0/3 5/7 0 30 1 0 2 1 5
J. Walker 11 2 2 3/8 2/5 3/4 1 28 1 0 0 1 1
C. Thompson 10 2 2 3/8 0/3 4/5 2 28 2 0 0 1 1
K. Lawson 8 6 4 3/10 2/6 0/0 2 34 3 0 2 2 4
K. Zhang 8 2 0 3/6 2/3 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
N. Thomas
N. Days
R. McGee
G. Quinn
B. Koka
C. Galic
I. Ali
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
C. Russell Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomas 13 2 3 4/13 3/9 2/2 0 30 3 0 1 0 2
N. Days 3 8 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 18 2 0 1 2 6
R. McGee 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Russell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 15 22/62 9/30 15/19 7 200 13 0 8 7 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores