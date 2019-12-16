Cross carries Jacksonville St. over Evansville 85-59
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) Jacara Cross had 16 points as Jacksonville State easily beat Evansville 85-59 to halt a four-game losing streak on Monday night.
The loss also put a stop to Evansville's five-game win streak.
Jacksonville State sprinted out to an early lead to take a 47-23 advantage into the break. The Gamecocks were 11 of 22 from beyond the arc, hitting 55% of their field-goal attempts (34-62) while limiting Evansville to 21-of-52 shooting (40%).
Cross made 8 of 10 shots from the field. Derrick Cook had 11 points for Jacksonville State (3-7). De'Torrion Ware added nine points while grabbing 10 rebounds.
Sam Cunliffe had 11 points for the Purple Aces (8-4).
Jacksonville State takes on Delaware State at home on Wednesday. Evansville matches up against Murray State at home on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|85
|Field Goals
|21-52 (40.4%)
|34-62 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|39
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|21
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Evansville 8-4
|79.8 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Jax. State 3-7
|68.0 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|S. Cunliffe G
|11.4 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
2
|J. Cross F
|10.1 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.1 APG
|59.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Cunliffe G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Cross F
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.4
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Cunliffe
|11
|2
|2
|4/13
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|26
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|A. Labinowicz
|6
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|K. Riley
|6
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|23
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|D. Williams
|6
|3
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hall
|3
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|1/3
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Kuhlman
|6
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Newton
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Gilgeous-Alexander
|6
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/4
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Henderson
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Givance
|4
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|15
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Frederking
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Ilegomah
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Straub
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Bobe
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|59
|24
|11
|21/52
|5/24
|12/20
|14
|200
|7
|1
|17
|6
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cross
|16
|4
|2
|8/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|D. Ware
|9
|11
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|4/6
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|D. St. Hilaire
|9
|2
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Welsch
|9
|2
|4
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Jones
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Perdue
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|M. Zeliznak
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Murphy
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|85
|36
|21
|34/62
|11/22
|6/9
|16
|200
|8
|2
|15
|11
|25
