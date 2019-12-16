EVAN
Cross carries Jacksonville St. over Evansville 85-59

  • Dec 16, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) Jacara Cross had 16 points as Jacksonville State easily beat Evansville 85-59 to halt a four-game losing streak on Monday night.

The loss also put a stop to Evansville's five-game win streak.

Jacksonville State sprinted out to an early lead to take a 47-23 advantage into the break. The Gamecocks were 11 of 22 from beyond the arc, hitting 55% of their field-goal attempts (34-62) while limiting Evansville to 21-of-52 shooting (40%).

Cross made 8 of 10 shots from the field. Derrick Cook had 11 points for Jacksonville State (3-7). De'Torrion Ware added nine points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Sam Cunliffe had 11 points for the Purple Aces (8-4).

Jacksonville State takes on Delaware State at home on Wednesday. Evansville matches up against Murray State at home on Saturday.

Key Players
D. Williams
D. Ware
33 G
23.5 Min. Per Game 23.5
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
74.6 Field Goal % 40.0
46.2 Three Point % 31.0
84.6 Free Throw % 77.3
  Out of bounds turnover on Peace Ilegomah 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Peace Ilegomah 6.0
  Peace Ilegomah missed hook shot 8.0
  Double dribble turnover on Juwan Perdue 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Juwan Perdue 33.0
  Justin Murphy missed floating jump shot 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Juwan Perdue 35.0
  Justin Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 3 Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Peace Ilegomah 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Devan Straub 1:06
  Cam Jones missed jump shot 1:08
Team Stats
Points 59 85
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 34-62 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 39
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 18 25
Team 2 3
Assists 11 21
Steals 7 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
20
S. Cunliffe G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
J. Cross F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Evansville 8-4 233659
home team logo Jax. State 3-7 473885
Pete Mathews Coliseum Jacksonville, AL
Pete Mathews Coliseum Jacksonville, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 8-4 79.8 PPG 38.6 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Jax. State 3-7 68.0 PPG 39.2 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
20
S. Cunliffe G 11.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.5 APG 40.0 FG%
2
J. Cross F 10.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.1 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
20
S. Cunliffe G 11 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
2
J. Cross F 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
40.4 FG% 54.8
20.8 3PT FG% 50.0
60.0 FT% 66.7
Evansville
Starters
S. Cunliffe
A. Labinowicz
K. Riley
D. Williams
J. Hall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Cunliffe 11 2 2 4/13 1/5 2/2 1 26 2 0 3 1 1
A. Labinowicz 6 5 2 3/5 0/2 0/0 1 22 0 1 2 1 4
K. Riley 6 5 2 2/4 0/1 2/3 1 23 0 0 4 1 4
D. Williams 6 3 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 5 19 2 0 1 0 3
J. Hall 3 0 0 1/6 0/4 1/3 1 28 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
E. Kuhlman
J. Newton
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Henderson
S. Givance
N. Frederking
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
G. Bobe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Kuhlman 6 0 1 2/4 2/3 0/2 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
J. Newton 6 1 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
T. Gilgeous-Alexander 6 2 0 2/2 1/1 1/4 1 6 0 0 2 0 2
M. Henderson 5 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 0
S. Givance 4 2 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 1 15 2 0 1 0 2
N. Frederking 0 0 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 0
P. Ilegomah 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0
D. Straub 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
G. Bobe 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 1
Total 59 24 11 21/52 5/24 12/20 14 200 7 1 17 6 18
Jax. State
Starters
D. Cook
E. Harden
M. Roub
T. Hudson
K. Henry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cook 11 0 2 4/5 1/1 2/2 0 19 2 0 0 0 0
E. Harden 9 7 3 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 2 2 5
M. Roub 9 1 0 3/8 3/6 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 1 0
T. Hudson 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 0 3
K. Henry 4 3 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
J. Cross
D. Ware
D. St. Hilaire
M. Welsch
C. Jones
J. Perdue
M. Zeliznak
J. Murphy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cross 16 4 2 8/10 0/0 0/0 2 23 2 1 2 2 2
D. Ware 9 11 3 2/5 1/2 4/6 2 18 1 0 0 3 8
D. St. Hilaire 9 2 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 0 2
M. Welsch 9 2 4 3/3 3/3 0/0 1 20 1 0 3 0 2
C. Jones 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 0
J. Perdue 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 5 1 1 1 2 1
M. Zeliznak 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
J. Murphy 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Total 85 36 21 34/62 11/22 6/9 16 200 8 2 15 11 25
