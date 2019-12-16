Shepherd scores 27 PTs to lead Charlotte past Valparaiso
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Charlotte beat Valparaiso 67-57 on Monday night.
Shepherd made all eight of his free throw attempts, Jahmir Young scored 14 and Amidou Bamba scored 10 for the 49ers (5-4) who have won three of four.
Donovan Clay's 3-pointer to start gave Valparaiso (6-5) its only lead of the game. Bamba scored back-to-back layups which started a 13-3 run for Charlotte.
The 49ers finished 22-of-44 shooting and were 19 of 27 from the free throw line. The Crusaders were just 1 for 4 from the line.
Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso with 17 points and Clay scored 11. The Crusaders now have lost four of six.
|41.0
|Min. Per Game
|41.0
|24.0
|Pts. Per Game
|24.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|63.2
|35.7
|Three Point %
|83.3
|72.4
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Shepherd
|28.0
|Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon
|36.0
|Jahmir Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Jahmir Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on John Kiser
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahmir Young
|40.0
|Daniel Sackey missed free throw
|40.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Shepherd
|40.0
|+ 1
|Jahmir Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Jahmir Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|67
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|22-44 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|1-4 (25.0%)
|19-27 (70.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|28
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|17
|6
|Steals
|5
|12
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|20
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Valparaiso 6-5
|78.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Charlotte 5-4
|72.4 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|22.3 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|3.2 APG
|47.7 FG%
|
13
|J. Shepherd G
|14.4 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.9 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Freeman-Liberty G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Shepherd G
|27 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|25.0
|FT%
|70.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|17
|2
|1
|7/18
|3/10
|0/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Clay
|11
|6
|4
|4/10
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|M. McMillan
|9
|1
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|1/1
|3
|17
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|N. Robinson
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sackey
|0
|2
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Shepherd
|27
|2
|2
|9/14
|1/3
|8/8
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Young
|14
|8
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|5/7
|1
|34
|3
|0
|2
|1
|7
|A. Bamba
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|19
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|M. Martin
|7
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|31
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|D. Edwards
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
