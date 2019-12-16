VALPO
CHARLO

No Text

Shepherd scores 27 PTs to lead Charlotte past Valparaiso

  • AP
  • Dec 16, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Charlotte beat Valparaiso 67-57 on Monday night.

Shepherd made all eight of his free throw attempts, Jahmir Young scored 14 and Amidou Bamba scored 10 for the 49ers (5-4) who have won three of four.

Donovan Clay's 3-pointer to start gave Valparaiso (6-5) its only lead of the game. Bamba scored back-to-back layups which started a 13-3 run for Charlotte.

The 49ers finished 22-of-44 shooting and were 19 of 27 from the free throw line. The Crusaders were just 1 for 4 from the line.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso with 17 points and Clay scored 11. The Crusaders now have lost four of six.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Freeman-Liberty
J. Young
41.0 Min. Per Game 41.0
24.0 Pts. Per Game 24.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
44.8 Field Goal % 63.2
35.7 Three Point % 83.3
72.4 Free Throw % 69.2
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Shepherd 28.0
  Javon Freeman-Liberty missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Eron Gordon 36.0
  Jahmir Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Jahmir Young made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on John Kiser 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahmir Young 40.0
  Daniel Sackey missed free throw 40.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Shepherd 40.0
+ 1 Jahmir Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Jahmir Young made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
Team Stats
Points 57 67
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 22-44 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 1-4 (25.0%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 28
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 20 22
Team 1 2
Assists 17 6
Steals 5 12
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 20 9
Technicals 0 0
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
13
J. Shepherd G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 6-5 302757
home team logo Charlotte 5-4 353267
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 6-5 78.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Charlotte 5-4 72.4 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 22.3 PPG 6.1 RPG 3.2 APG 47.7 FG%
13
J. Shepherd G 14.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.9 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Freeman-Liberty G 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
13
J. Shepherd G 27 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
45.3 FG% 50.0
34.8 3PT FG% 44.4
25.0 FT% 70.4
Starters
J. Freeman-Liberty
D. Clay
M. McMillan
N. Robinson
D. Sackey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Freeman-Liberty 17 2 1 7/18 3/10 0/2 2 35 1 0 3 0 2
D. Clay 11 6 4 4/10 3/5 0/0 3 34 0 2 0 2 4
M. McMillan 9 1 1 4/7 0/2 1/1 3 17 1 1 3 0 1
N. Robinson 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 1 0 2
D. Sackey 0 2 5 0/3 0/0 0/1 2 26 0 0 5 1 1
Bench
J. Kiser
E. Gordon
B. Krikke
Z. Morgan
R. Fazekas
E. Freese-Vilien
L. Morrill
B. Pappas
S. Lorange
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kiser 9 7 0 4/6 1/2 0/0 5 25 1 0 4 3 4
E. Gordon 7 5 1 3/6 1/4 0/0 3 29 2 0 1 1 4
B. Krikke 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 1 0 0 2
Z. Morgan 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 1 0
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Freese-Vilien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pappas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Lorange - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 28 17 24/53 8/23 1/4 20 200 5 5 19 8 20
Starters
J. Shepherd
J. Young
A. Bamba
M. Martin
D. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Shepherd 27 2 2 9/14 1/3 8/8 3 36 1 0 2 0 2
J. Young 14 8 1 4/7 1/1 5/7 1 34 3 0 2 1 7
A. Bamba 10 2 1 4/6 0/0 2/5 1 19 2 1 3 1 1
M. Martin 7 2 0 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 31 2 3 1 0 2
D. Edwards 3 2 1 1/6 0/1 1/2 3 33 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
C. Robb
M. Supica
B. Williams
B. Blight
L. Vasic
T. Bertram
B. Younger
A. Rissetto
S. Bennett
C. Stone-Carrawell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Robb 4 3 0 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 25 2 0 1 1 2
M. Supica 2 6 1 1/3 0/0 0/1 1 18 1 0 4 1 5
B. Williams 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
B. Blight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vasic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Younger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rissetto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Stone-Carrawell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 26 6 22/44 4/9 19/27 9 200 12 4 13 4 22
NCAA BB Scores