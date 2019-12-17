GRAM
Howard leads Marquette over Grambling St. 93-72

  • Dec 17, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard had 26 points as Marquette rolled past Grambling State 93-72 on Tuesday night.

Howard, now tied for the nation's scoring lead at 25.2 points per game, had 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting, adding his other eight points from the free-throw line.

Sacar Anim scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for Marquette (8-2), which has won all five of its home games. Jamal Cain added 11 points. Koby McEwen had 10 points.

Marquette posted a season-high 16 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Its 51 second-half points are a season high for the Golden Eagles.

Kelton Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (6-6). Ivy Smith Jr. added 14 points.

Marquette takes on North Dakota State at home on Friday. Grambling State faces Dayton on the road on Monday.

Key Players
I. Smith Jr.
K. McEwen
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
34.4 Field Goal % 32.1
29.4 Three Point % 34.9
80.0 Free Throw % 92.1
  Defensive rebound by Theo John 1.0
  Trevell Cunningham missed jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Theo John made dunk, assist by Ed Morrow 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Ed Morrow 34.0
  Kelton Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevell Cunningham 46.0
  Ed Morrow missed jump shot 48.0
+ 3 Kelton Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivy Smith Jr. 1:07
+ 3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 1:22
+ 3 Kelton Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVante Jackson 1:45
+ 3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 2:02
Team Stats
Points 72 93
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 16-33 (48.5%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 19-30 (63.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 22 27
Team 4 0
Assists 11 27
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
11
K. Edwards G
22 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
26 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Grambling 6-6 274572
home team logo Marquette 8-2 425193
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Grambling 6-6 80.9 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Marquette 8-2 73.9 PPG 42.9 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
11
K. Edwards G 8.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 0.8 APG 49.4 FG%
0
M. Howard G 25.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.8 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
11
K. Edwards G 22 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
0
M. Howard G 26 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
41.9 FG% 51.8
36.8 3PT FG% 48.5
65.0 FT% 63.3
Grambling
Starters
I. Smith Jr.
D. Jackson
T. Cunningham
T. Bunch
A. Gaston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Smith Jr. 14 4 5 4/13 1/3 5/5 1 34 2 0 3 0 4
D. Jackson 9 7 3 3/8 0/0 3/5 3 28 0 0 1 2 5
T. Cunningham 9 6 2 4/11 0/2 1/2 3 28 1 0 5 3 3
T. Bunch 7 2 0 2/3 0/0 3/4 5 21 0 2 1 1 1
A. Gaston 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Edwards
T. Randolph
C. Christon
P. Moss
J. Mullins
C. Obidike
J. Head
D. Loville
D. Henyard
T. Moton
Z. Munford
A. Gatson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Edwards 22 2 0 8/17 5/8 1/3 1 29 0 0 2 1 1
T. Randolph 6 9 1 3/4 0/1 0/1 4 31 1 0 2 2 7
C. Christon 3 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 5 15 1 0 0 0 1
P. Moss 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 1 1 0 0
J. Mullins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Obidike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Head - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Loville - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Munford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gatson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 31 11 26/62 7/19 13/20 22 200 5 3 16 9 22
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Anim
K. McEwen
T. John
B. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 26 6 4 6/13 6/10 8/11 3 29 2 0 2 1 5
S. Anim 18 4 0 6/11 5/7 1/2 1 29 1 0 1 1 3
K. McEwen 10 5 7 2/7 0/4 6/6 1 26 0 0 4 0 5
T. John 8 4 1 3/3 0/0 2/4 3 23 1 0 1 0 4
B. Bailey 5 1 2 2/4 1/2 0/2 1 16 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Cain
E. Morrow
G. Elliott
J. Johnson
S. Torrence
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cain 11 5 5 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 23 1 0 2 2 3
E. Morrow 5 3 2 2/4 0/0 1/3 2 11 0 1 0 2 1
G. Elliott 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 2
J. Johnson 3 3 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 5 10 0 0 1 0 3
S. Torrence 2 0 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 0 0
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 33 27 29/56 16/33 19/30 21 200 7 1 14 6 27
