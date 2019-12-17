Howard leads Marquette over Grambling St. 93-72
MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard had 26 points as Marquette rolled past Grambling State 93-72 on Tuesday night.
Howard, now tied for the nation's scoring lead at 25.2 points per game, had 18 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting, adding his other eight points from the free-throw line.
Sacar Anim scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for Marquette (8-2), which has won all five of its home games. Jamal Cain added 11 points. Koby McEwen had 10 points.
Marquette posted a season-high 16 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Its 51 second-half points are a season high for the Golden Eagles.
Kelton Edwards scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (6-6). Ivy Smith Jr. added 14 points.
Marquette takes on North Dakota State at home on Friday. Grambling State faces Dayton on the road on Monday.
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|34.4
|Field Goal %
|32.1
|29.4
|Three Point %
|34.9
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|92.1
|Defensive rebound by Theo John
|1.0
|Trevell Cunningham missed jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Theo John made dunk, assist by Ed Morrow
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Ed Morrow
|34.0
|Kelton Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Trevell Cunningham
|46.0
|Ed Morrow missed jump shot
|48.0
|+ 3
|Kelton Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivy Smith Jr.
|1:07
|+ 3
|Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence
|1:22
|+ 3
|Kelton Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVante Jackson
|1:45
|+ 3
|Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence
|2:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|93
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|16-33 (48.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|19-30 (63.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|11
|27
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|22
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
11
|K. Edwards G
|8.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|0.8 APG
|49.4 FG%
|
0
|M. Howard G
|25.1 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|2.8 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Edwards G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Howard G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|48.5
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|63.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Smith Jr.
|14
|4
|5
|4/13
|1/3
|5/5
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Jackson
|9
|7
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|T. Cunningham
|9
|6
|2
|4/11
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|5
|3
|3
|T. Bunch
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|21
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Gaston
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Smith Jr.
|14
|4
|5
|4/13
|1/3
|5/5
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Jackson
|9
|7
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|T. Cunningham
|9
|6
|2
|4/11
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|5
|3
|3
|T. Bunch
|7
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|21
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Gaston
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Edwards
|22
|2
|0
|8/17
|5/8
|1/3
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Randolph
|6
|9
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|C. Christon
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|5
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Moss
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mullins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Obidike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Head
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Loville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Munford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gatson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|31
|11
|26/62
|7/19
|13/20
|22
|200
|5
|3
|16
|9
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cain
|11
|5
|5
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|E. Morrow
|5
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|G. Elliott
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|3
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Torrence
|2
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akanno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|33
|27
|29/56
|16/33
|19/30
|21
|200
|7
|1
|14
|6
|27
