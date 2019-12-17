Gardner powers East Carolina past Md-Eastern Shore
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Sophomore Jayden Gardner finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and East Carolina rolled to a 71-57 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.
Freshman Brandon Suggs added the first double-double of his career for the Pirates (4-7), totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
AJ Cheeseman came off the bench to hit 5 of 7 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws, scoring 15 for the Hawks (1-11). UMES starters combined to score 19 points on 9-of-31 shooting.
East Carolina rolled to a 35-16 halftime lead before Maryland Eastern Shore scored 41 second-half points, a season high.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|57.6
|50.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|+ 1
|Ty Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Ty Gibson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Shooting foul on Edra Luster
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
|43.0
|Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|+ 1
|AJ Cheeseman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|+ 1
|AJ Cheeseman made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Shooting foul on Edra Luster
|1:04
|Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
|1:04
|Ty Gibson missed layup
|1:06
|+ 2
|Tristen Newton made dunk
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|71
|Field Goals
|22-62 (35.5%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-18 (55.6%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|18
|Fouls
|21
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Md.-E. Shore 1-11
|54.7 PPG
|32.6 RPG
|9.5 APG
|East Carolina 4-7
|72.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|A. Cheeseman F
|5.3 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|34.1 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|19.9 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|57.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Cheeseman F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Gardner F
|22 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|
|35.5
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Prevost
|9
|2
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|C. Bartley
|4
|5
|0
|2/12
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|K. Voyles
|4
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|G. Gyamfi
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|G. Anderson
|0
|3
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Prevost
|9
|2
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|18
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|C. Bartley
|4
|5
|0
|2/12
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|K. Voyles
|4
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|G. Gyamfi
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|G. Anderson
|0
|3
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cheeseman
|15
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|D. Phillip
|8
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Gibson
|8
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|3/5
|4
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|A. Frost
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. McIntosh
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. Adams
|0
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|B. Guy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Urrutia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|35
|8
|22/62
|3/21
|10/18
|21
|200
|6
|4
|16
|10
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|22
|13
|2
|8/13
|0/1
|6/7
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|10
|B. Suggs
|10
|10
|6
|3/7
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|T. Jackson
|8
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Robinson-White
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Luster
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|22
|13
|2
|8/13
|0/1
|6/7
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|10
|B. Suggs
|10
|10
|6
|3/7
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|T. Jackson
|8
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Robinson-White
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Luster
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Baruti
|9
|5
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|18
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|T. Newton
|8
|0
|3
|2/7
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|29
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Miles
|6
|1
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Coleman
|4
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|L. Curtis
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. LeDay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Debaut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Umstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|33
|18
|23/52
|5/19
|20/25
|23
|200
|7
|2
|18
|6
|27
-
SEATTLE
22WASH52
57
2nd 6:13 PACN
-
SIUE
WINTHR73
93
Final
-
IONA
PRINCE86
90
Final/OT
-
STETSON
NCASHV76
78
Final
-
UMBC
GTOWN55
81
Final
-
AMER
MOUNT82
76
Final
-
FRAN
SFTRPA66
115
Final
-
KENTST
NCAT85
71
Final/OT
-
ELON
CAMP46
60
Final
-
MVSU
WRIGHT50
92
Final
-
NTEXAS
13DAYTON58
71
Final
-
NEAST
EMICH55
60
Final
-
SEMO
5OHIOST48
80
Final
-
CMICH
ROBERT79
83
Final
-
UMES
ECU57
71
Final
-
PROV
FLA51
83
Final
-
TNTECH
LPSCMB60
78
Final
-
NCCU
LATECH60
69
Final
-
NLAND
NDAK50
109
Final
-
MARYVMO
STLOU69
82
Final
-
GRAM
MARQET72
93
Final
-
ORAL
CHIST97
59
Final
-
NALAB
UAB56
63
Final
-
MCKEN
PEAY61
80
Final
-
MMC
DRAKE74
92
Final
-
TOLEDO
UMKC57
72
Final
-
ALAM
SALAB79
89
Final
-
UNF
19FSU81
98
Final
-
OKLA
CREIGH73
83
Final
-
JWUCO
AF42
99
Final
-
DENVER
NCOLO64
86
Final
-
SANFRAN
STNFRD56
64
Final
-
GC
NMEX71
91
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIO69
51
Final
-
NEBOM
EWASH56
97
Final
-
BTHSDA
WEBER62
109
Final
-
UCIRV
UTEP61
67
Final
-
TEMPLE
MIAMI77
78
Final
-
PORTST
PEPPER71
77
Final