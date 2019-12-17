UMES
Gardner powers East Carolina past Md-Eastern Shore

  • AP
  • Dec 17, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Sophomore Jayden Gardner finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and East Carolina rolled to a 71-57 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.

Freshman Brandon Suggs added the first double-double of his career for the Pirates (4-7), totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

AJ Cheeseman came off the bench to hit 5 of 7 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws, scoring 15 for the Hawks (1-11). UMES starters combined to score 19 points on 9-of-31 shooting.

East Carolina rolled to a 35-16 halftime lead before Maryland Eastern Shore scored 41 second-half points, a season high.

Key Players
G. Anderson
J. Gardner
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
38.5 Field Goal % 57.6
50.0 Three Point % 0.0
40.0 Free Throw % 77.8
+ 1 Ty Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
  Ty Gibson missed 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Shooting foul on Edra Luster 29.0
  Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman 43.0
  Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 1 AJ Cheeseman made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 AJ Cheeseman made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Edra Luster 1:04
  Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman 1:04
  Ty Gibson missed layup 1:06
+ 2 Tristen Newton made dunk 1:17
Team Stats
Points 57 71
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 3-21 (14.3%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 25 27
Team 0 0
Assists 8 18
Steals 6 7
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 16 18
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
A. Cheeseman F
15 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
1
J. Gardner F
22 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-11 164157
home team logo East Carolina 4-7 353671
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Md.-E. Shore 1-11 54.7 PPG 32.6 RPG 9.5 APG
home team logo East Carolina 4-7 72.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
0
A. Cheeseman F 5.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.6 APG 34.1 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 19.9 PPG 8.6 RPG 2.1 APG 57.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Cheeseman F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
J. Gardner F 22 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
35.5 FG% 44.2
14.3 3PT FG% 26.3
55.6 FT% 80.0
Md.-E. Shore
East Carolina
