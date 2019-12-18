TNST
Key unlocks foul line, Indiana St. downs Tennessee St. 78-72

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key had a season-high 31 points as Indiana State got past Tennessee State 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Key made 18 of 22 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Tre Williams had 12 points for Indiana State (6-4), which won its sixth straight game. Jordan Barnes added five steals.

Indiana State led 40-34 at halftime. The first-half total was a season high for the Sycamores.

Emmanuel Egbuta had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-5). Shakem Johnson added 11 points. Ravel Moody had 10 points.

Indiana State takes on Chicago State at home on Sunday. Tennessee State faces Blue Mountain College at home on Saturday.

Key Players
W. Harris
J. Barnes
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
48.9 Field Goal % 42.2
34.1 Three Point % 39.0
76.9 Free Throw % 70.4
  Defensive rebound by Tre Williams 5.0
  Michael Littlejohn missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Michael Littlejohn missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Michael Littlejohn missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Shooting foul on Tyreke Key 5.0
+ 1 Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr. 10.0
+ 2 Ravel Moody made layup 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Ravel Moody 12.0
  Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
Team Stats
Points 72 78
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 13-27 (48.1%) 27-39 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 40
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 31 27
Team 0 6
Assists 14 10
Steals 3 8
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 16 6
Fouls 29 22
Technicals 1 0
11
E. Egbuta F
15 PTS, 9 REB
11
T. Key G
31 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tennessee State 7-5 343872
home team logo Indiana State 6-4 403878
Team Stats
away team logo Tennessee State 7-5 74.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Indiana State 6-4 71.3 PPG 34.1 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
11
E. Egbuta F 6.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.1 APG 60.0 FG%
11
T. Key G 16.7 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.7 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
E. Egbuta F 15 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
11
T. Key G 31 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 39.0
15.8 3PT FG% 25.0
48.1 FT% 69.2
Tennessee State
Starters
S. Johnson
M. Littlejohn
B. Kone
W. Harris
M. Freeman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Johnson 11 4 0 5/7 0/0 1/4 4 22 0 1 1 2 2
M. Littlejohn 9 2 5 3/10 1/6 2/4 1 34 0 0 2 1 1
B. Kone 8 8 0 4/5 0/1 0/1 0 18 0 1 1 1 7
W. Harris 4 3 1 0/3 0/1 4/4 5 20 0 1 3 1 2
M. Freeman 4 1 2 2/7 0/3 0/0 5 22 0 0 5 0 1
Bench
E. Egbuta
R. Moody
C. Marshall Jr.
J. Brown
D. Malone
J. Washington
M. Green
M. Johal
A. Womack
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Egbuta 15 9 0 6/8 0/0 3/6 4 19 1 1 1 4 5
R. Moody 10 5 2 4/7 1/3 1/5 3 21 1 0 0 1 4
C. Marshall Jr. 7 5 2 2/8 1/4 2/2 5 25 0 0 2 1 4
J. Brown 4 6 2 2/4 0/1 0/1 2 16 1 1 1 1 5
D. Malone 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Womack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 43 14 28/59 3/19 13/27 29 200 3 5 16 12 31
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
T. Williams
J. LaRavia
J. Barnes
C. Neese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 31 8 1 5/12 3/6 18/22 1 37 0 0 1 1 7
T. Williams 12 5 0 6/6 0/0 0/2 4 25 0 0 2 2 3
J. LaRavia 8 3 2 4/7 0/1 0/1 3 28 2 0 1 1 2
J. Barnes 7 3 4 2/15 0/6 3/4 2 35 5 0 2 1 2
C. Neese 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/2 4 17 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
C. Bacote
C. Barnes
C. Williams
B. Kessinger
D. Washington
C. Agbo
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bacote 9 3 1 2/6 1/3 4/4 3 20 0 0 0 0 3
C. Barnes 5 3 0 2/2 1/1 0/1 1 10 0 0 0 1 2
C. Williams 4 2 1 1/3 0/1 2/3 0 13 0 1 0 0 2
B. Kessinger 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
D. Washington 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0
C. Agbo 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 4
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 34 10 23/59 5/20 27/39 22 200 8 1 6 7 27
