Key unlocks foul line, Indiana St. downs Tennessee St. 78-72
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key had a season-high 31 points as Indiana State got past Tennessee State 78-72 on Wednesday night.
Key made 18 of 22 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.
Tre Williams had 12 points for Indiana State (6-4), which won its sixth straight game. Jordan Barnes added five steals.
Indiana State led 40-34 at halftime. The first-half total was a season high for the Sycamores.
Emmanuel Egbuta had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-5). Shakem Johnson added 11 points. Ravel Moody had 10 points.
Indiana State takes on Chicago State at home on Sunday. Tennessee State faces Blue Mountain College at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|34.1
|Three Point %
|39.0
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|70.4
|Defensive rebound by Tre Williams
|5.0
|Michael Littlejohn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Michael Littlejohn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Michael Littlejohn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Tyreke Key
|5.0
|+ 1
|Tyreke Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Tyreke Key made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.
|10.0
|+ 2
|Ravel Moody made layup
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Ravel Moody
|12.0
|Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|78
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-27 (48.1%)
|27-39 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|40
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|31
|27
|Team
|0
|6
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|6
|Fouls
|29
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Tennessee State 7-5
|74.4 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Indiana State 6-4
|71.3 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|12.1 APG
|
|47.5
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|48.1
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Johnson
|11
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|M. Littlejohn
|9
|2
|5
|3/10
|1/6
|2/4
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Kone
|8
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|W. Harris
|4
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|20
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|M. Freeman
|4
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Johnson
|11
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|M. Littlejohn
|9
|2
|5
|3/10
|1/6
|2/4
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Kone
|8
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|W. Harris
|4
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|20
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|M. Freeman
|4
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Egbuta
|15
|9
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|3/6
|4
|19
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|R. Moody
|10
|5
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|1/5
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Marshall Jr.
|7
|5
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Brown
|4
|6
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|D. Malone
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Womack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|43
|14
|28/59
|3/19
|13/27
|29
|200
|3
|5
|16
|12
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|31
|8
|1
|5/12
|3/6
|18/22
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|T. Williams
|12
|5
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. LaRavia
|8
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Barnes
|7
|3
|4
|2/15
|0/6
|3/4
|2
|35
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Neese
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|31
|8
|1
|5/12
|3/6
|18/22
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|T. Williams
|12
|5
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. LaRavia
|8
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Barnes
|7
|3
|4
|2/15
|0/6
|3/4
|2
|35
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Neese
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bacote
|9
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|4/4
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Barnes
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Williams
|4
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|B. Kessinger
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Agbo
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|34
|10
|23/59
|5/20
|27/39
|22
|200
|8
|1
|6
|7
|27
-
TEXSO
NEVADA64
80
2nd 5:00
-
SJST
SNCLRA70
78
2nd 1:17
-
UOP
UNLV68
62
2nd 20.0
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART59
41
2nd 11:52 ESPU
-
CPOLY
SACST55
55
2nd 8.0
-
MNTNA
8OREG24
37
1st 0.0 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH31
35
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final