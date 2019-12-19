UK
Utah ducks No. 6 Kentucky’s rally, holds off Wildcats 69-66

  • AP
  • Dec 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a rousing comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 upset Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans' dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) back ahead with his basket.

Kentucky got off three more shots, including two in the final 11 seconds, but none connected.

Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds. Both Gach contributed 14 points and six rebounds, Rylan Jones had 12 points and Riley Battin added 10 for the Utes.

Utah shot a blistering 62.5% (10 of 16) from the floor in the second half and was 23 of 42 (54.8%) for the game, including 53.3% (8 of 15) from 3-point range.

Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 18 points, and Hagans added 16.

Maxey had a chance to tie it but was called for an offensive foul when he drove the lane and barreled into Battin, giving the Utes the ball with 22.7 seconds left.

Jones hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Utah a three-point lead.

Maxey missed a 3-pointer, Kentucky scrambled for the rebound, and Immanuel Quickley clanked a 3 off the rim as time ran out.

The Utes opened on a 10-4 run as Gach hit four of his first five shots. Utah made seven of its first nine from the floor to take an 18-9 lead midway through the first half.

Kentucky struggled to find a rhythm early, hitting just four of its first 14 attempts. The Wildcats were just 13 of 31 from the floor in the first half. They closed the half hitting 6 of 9 to cut Utah's lead to 35-31 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats had made at least one 3-pointer in each first half of their nine games. They were 0 for 7 against Utah, contributing to their dismal shooting display over the first 20 minutes.

Utah: Gach came into the game hitting a career 30.3% from 3-point range and just 27% this season. He found his touch against the Wildcats, hitting 3 of 5, all in the first half.

POLL IMPLICATION

While Kentucky will likely slip from its spot in the poll, Utah could sneak into next week's AP Top 25 if it can knock off No. 20 San Diego State on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Plays No. 5 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas

Utah: Plays No. 20 San Diego State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Los Angeles

Key Players
A. Hagans
0 G
T. Allen
1 F
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
47.7 Field Goal % 54.2
30.4 Three Point % 9.1
87.3 Free Throw % 78.5
  Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina 0.0
  Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery 7.0
  Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Rylan Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  30-second timeout called 22.0
  Personal foul on Riley Battin 22.0
  Turnover on Tyrese Maxey 22.0
  Offensive foul on Tyrese Maxey 22.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Utah 33.0
Team Stats
Points 66 69
Field Goals 26-63 (41.3%) 23-42 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 31
Offensive 12 3
Defensive 16 24
Team 3 4
Assists 14 15
Steals 7 2
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
3
T. Maxey G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1
T. Allen F
25 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Kentucky 8-2 75.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Utah 9-2 81.7 PPG 44 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
3
T. Maxey G 12.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.1 APG 40.6 FG%
1
T. Allen F 21.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.8 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Maxey G 18 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
T. Allen F 25 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
41.3 FG% 54.8
11.8 3PT FG% 53.3
75.0 FT% 65.2
Kentucky
Starters
T. Maxey
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
N. Richards
I. Quickley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Maxey 18 1 1 7/13 0/4 4/6 4 29 0 0 3 0 1
A. Hagans 16 3 8 5/14 1/4 5/6 1 37 4 0 2 1 2
E. Montgomery 8 10 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 29 1 0 1 4 6
N. Richards 5 4 1 1/3 0/0 3/3 4 26 0 2 1 1 3
I. Quickley 4 4 2 2/10 0/4 0/0 3 32 2 0 0 1 3
Bench
K. Brooks Jr.
K. Whitney
N. Sestina
J. Juzang
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
B. Canada
B. Jordan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brooks Jr. 8 3 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 2 1
K. Whitney 7 2 1 3/6 1/3 0/1 5 16 0 0 1 2 0
N. Sestina 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 1 1 0
J. Juzang 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 0 0
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 28 14 26/63 2/17 12/16 22 200 7 3 12 12 16
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Jones
R. Battin
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 25 9 4 8/15 0/1 9/12 1 40 0 0 4 0 9
B. Gach 14 6 1 5/10 3/5 1/3 2 34 0 0 3 0 6
R. Jones 12 2 6 3/4 3/4 3/5 4 38 0 0 4 0 2
R. Battin 10 2 2 4/5 2/3 0/0 4 29 0 0 2 0 2
B. Carlson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 5 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
L. Thioune
M. Jantunen
J. Brenchley
M. Reininger
B. King
A. Plummer
B. Wenzel
M. Van Komen
B. Haddock
E. Ballstaedt
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Thioune 4 5 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 23 1 1 0 2 3
M. Jantunen 4 3 0 2/5 0/1 0/1 3 23 0 0 2 1 2
J. Brenchley 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Van Komen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haddock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ballstaedt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 27 15 23/42 8/15 15/23 19 200 2 1 15 3 24
NCAA BB Scores