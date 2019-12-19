WOFF
Baker, Carey help No. 4 Duke top Wofford 86-57 without Jones

  • Dec 19, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils stretched their lead. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.

The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a ''mild sprain'' in his left foot from a recent practice. In a release, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the decision to hold Jones out was ''out of an abundance of caution'' and that the team believes it is a ''minor'' issue.

It didn't keep Duke from a lopsided win over a Wofford team that beat North Carolina over the weekend. The 6-10 Carey scored over defenders and off the glass, and Baker got hot after a five-point first half. Baker's night was highlighted by two 3-pointers to give Duke a 52-30 lead with 14:17 left that led the Terriers to call a timeout in a game that had already gotten away.

Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5). They shot just 35.5% despite hitting 10 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers were chasing a memorable two-game stretch in the state of North Carolina by sweeping a set against UNC and Duke. The Terriers beat the Tar Heels on Sunday in Carmichael Arena, the Tar Heels' former campus home that was hosting its first regular-season game since 1986. But they didn't fare nearly as well in Duke's venerable Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke: The Blue Devils got a look at how they'd play without Jones, their floor leader who provides a consistent defensive pressure on the ball. Jones had averaged 37.3 minutes per game when factoring out a 9-minute showing after being shaken up during a first-half collision against Central Arkansas on Nov. 12. Jordan Goldwire got the start at the point and finished with eight points and five assists in 28 minutes.

UP NEXT

Wofford: The Terriers visit Kennesaw State on Sunday.

Duke: The Blue Devils have another extended break and don't play again until hosting Brown on Dec. 28.

Key Players
N. Hoover
10 G
T. Jones
3 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
31.6 Field Goal % 42.1
25.3 Three Point % 32.5
93.3 Free Throw % 78.7
  Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell 5.0
  Zion Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Justin Robinson 7.0
+ 2 Alex O'Connell made jump shot, assist by Javin DeLaurier 18.0
+ 1 Isaiah Bigelow made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Isaiah Bigelow made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Shooting foul on Justin Robinson 44.0
+ 3 Alex O'Connell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javin DeLaurier 1:00
+ 2 Isaiah Bigelow made jump shot, assist by Zion Richardson 1:15
  Offensive rebound by Wofford 1:21
  Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow 1:35
Team Stats
Points 57 86
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 32-59 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 43
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 12 27
Team 6 1
Assists 11 19
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
T. Hollowell G
17 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
13
J. Baker F
22 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wofford 7-5 263157
home team logo 4 Duke 10-1 394786
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Wofford 7-5 75.5 PPG 30.1 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 4 Duke 10-1 83.4 PPG 44.2 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
21
T. Hollowell G 9.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.1 APG 44.6 FG%
13
J. Baker F 5.8 PPG 0.8 RPG 0.5 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
21
T. Hollowell G 17 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
13
J. Baker F 22 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
35.5 FG% 54.2
41.7 3PT FG% 40.0
60.0 FT% 77.8
Wofford
Starters
S. Murphy
C. Goodwin
T. Stumpe
N. Hoover
R. Larson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Murphy 8 2 1 3/8 2/3 0/0 1 26 0 0 2 0 2
C. Goodwin 6 8 1 3/10 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 0 1 6 2
T. Stumpe 5 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/1 4 19 0 0 0 0 0
N. Hoover 4 2 1 2/12 0/7 0/0 0 30 0 0 0 0 2
R. Larson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
T. Hollowell
I. Bigelow
M. Jones
Z. Richardson
D. Theme-Love
D. Appelgren
M. Manning Jr.
D. Cottrell
A. Michael
M. Safford
J. Steelman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hollowell 17 0 2 6/15 5/9 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 0 0
I. Bigelow 7 3 2 2/3 1/1 2/2 3 18 0 0 1 0 3
M. Jones 4 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Richardson 4 3 1 1/4 1/2 1/2 1 20 2 0 1 2 1
D. Theme-Love 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 2
D. Appelgren 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
M. Manning Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Michael - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Safford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Steelman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 21 11 22/62 10/24 3/5 19 200 4 0 7 9 12
Duke
Starters
V. Carey Jr.
A. O'Connell
J. Goldwire
C. Stanley
J. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Carey Jr. 20 10 0 8/11 0/0 4/4 2 23 1 2 1 3 7
A. O'Connell 9 2 3 4/9 1/4 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 1 1
J. Goldwire 8 3 5 3/3 1/1 1/1 3 28 1 0 0 0 3
C. Stanley 4 3 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 1 18 0 0 2 1 2
J. White 2 2 3 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. Baker
M. Hurt
J. DeLaurier
W. Moore Jr.
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
T. Jones
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Baker 22 1 1 6/11 5/7 5/5 3 18 0 0 0 0 1
M. Hurt 12 8 0 6/9 0/3 0/2 1 20 1 0 1 5 3
J. DeLaurier 5 6 3 1/1 0/0 3/4 0 17 0 1 0 2 4
W. Moore Jr. 4 7 3 2/8 0/0 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 3 4
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 3 1 0 0
M. Buckmire 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 42 19 32/59 8/20 14/18 13 200 4 6 8 15 27
NCAA BB Scores