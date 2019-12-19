Baker, Carey help No. 4 Duke top Wofford 86-57 without Jones
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help fourth-ranked Duke beat Wofford 86-57 on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils stretched their lead. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54% in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.
The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a ''mild sprain'' in his left foot from a recent practice. In a release, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the decision to hold Jones out was ''out of an abundance of caution'' and that the team believes it is a ''minor'' issue.
It didn't keep Duke from a lopsided win over a Wofford team that beat North Carolina over the weekend. The 6-10 Carey scored over defenders and off the glass, and Baker got hot after a five-point first half. Baker's night was highlighted by two 3-pointers to give Duke a 52-30 lead with 14:17 left that led the Terriers to call a timeout in a game that had already gotten away.
Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5). They shot just 35.5% despite hitting 10 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: The Terriers were chasing a memorable two-game stretch in the state of North Carolina by sweeping a set against UNC and Duke. The Terriers beat the Tar Heels on Sunday in Carmichael Arena, the Tar Heels' former campus home that was hosting its first regular-season game since 1986. But they didn't fare nearly as well in Duke's venerable Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke: The Blue Devils got a look at how they'd play without Jones, their floor leader who provides a consistent defensive pressure on the ball. Jones had averaged 37.3 minutes per game when factoring out a 9-minute showing after being shaken up during a first-half collision against Central Arkansas on Nov. 12. Jordan Goldwire got the start at the point and finished with eight points and five assists in 28 minutes.
UP NEXT
Wofford: The Terriers visit Kennesaw State on Sunday.
Duke: The Blue Devils have another extended break and don't play again until hosting Brown on Dec. 28.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|7.1
|Ast. Per Game
|7.1
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|31.6
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|25.3
|Three Point %
|32.5
|93.3
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|5.0
|Zion Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Justin Robinson
|7.0
|+ 2
|Alex O'Connell made jump shot, assist by Javin DeLaurier
|18.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Bigelow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Bigelow made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Justin Robinson
|44.0
|+ 3
|Alex O'Connell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javin DeLaurier
|1:00
|+ 2
|Isaiah Bigelow made jump shot, assist by Zion Richardson
|1:15
|Offensive rebound by Wofford
|1:21
|Tray Hollowell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Bigelow
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|86
|Field Goals
|22-62 (35.5%)
|32-59 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-5 (60.0%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|43
|Offensive
|9
|15
|Defensive
|12
|27
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
21
|T. Hollowell G
|9.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.1 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
13
|J. Baker F
|5.8 PPG
|0.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|53.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hollowell G
|17 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|J. Baker F
|22 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.5
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Murphy
|8
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Goodwin
|6
|8
|1
|3/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|T. Stumpe
|5
|0
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/1
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Hoover
|4
|2
|1
|2/12
|0/7
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Larson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Murphy
|8
|2
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Goodwin
|6
|8
|1
|3/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|T. Stumpe
|5
|0
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/1
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Hoover
|4
|2
|1
|2/12
|0/7
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Larson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hollowell
|17
|0
|2
|6/15
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Bigelow
|7
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Jones
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Richardson
|4
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|20
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Theme-Love
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Appelgren
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Manning Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Michael
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Safford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Steelman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|21
|11
|22/62
|10/24
|3/5
|19
|200
|4
|0
|7
|9
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Carey Jr.
|20
|10
|0
|8/11
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|23
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|A. O'Connell
|9
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Goldwire
|8
|3
|5
|3/3
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Stanley
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. White
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Carey Jr.
|20
|10
|0
|8/11
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|23
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|A. O'Connell
|9
|2
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Goldwire
|8
|3
|5
|3/3
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Stanley
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. White
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|22
|1
|1
|6/11
|5/7
|5/5
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Hurt
|12
|8
|0
|6/9
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|J. DeLaurier
|5
|6
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|W. Moore Jr.
|4
|7
|3
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|J. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M. Buckmire
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|42
|19
|32/59
|8/20
|14/18
|13
|200
|4
|6
|8
|15
|27
-
CIT
LONGWD102
99
3OT 0.0
-
UTEP
HOU50
73
2nd 2:16
-
APPST
SALAB70
62
2nd 1:40
-
ARKLR
LAMON61
67
2nd 3:19
-
SL
WILL57
91
2nd 2:08
-
NILL
CHIST45
31
2nd 17:41
-
PVAM
COLO36
46
2nd 14:07 PACN
-
NCST
12AUBURN33
31
1st 4:38 ESP2
-
BJU
GWEBB70
94
Final
-
STTHOMTX
RICE70
103
Final
-
FLMEM
FIU74
99
Final
-
TAMPA
FAU35
84
Final
-
UMES
CHARLO44
66
Final
-
WOFF
4DUKE57
86
Final
-
NEAST
DTROIT74
61
Final
-
TXARL
GAST77
83
Final
-
TEXST
GASOU64
67
Final
-
WMMARY
STJOES69
84
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL72
90
Final
-
CSTCAR
TROY59
77
Final
-
HOFSTRA
PRINCE87
72
Final
-
7MD
SETON48
52
Final
-
WIDEN
LAFAY56
96
Final
-
MONST
CSBAK0
0133.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NAU
UCRIV0
0129.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORTST
LOYMRY0
0143 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
SUTAH
LNGBCH0
0143 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
FAMU
WASHST0
0136.5 O/U
-18
10:30pm PACN
-
JACKST
PORT0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm