Croswell carries La Salle past Fairleigh Dickinson 66-58

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ed Croswell scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and La Salle beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-58 on Saturday to win its fourth straight.

Christian Ray added a career-high 15 points for the Explorers (8-3), who made only 2 of 19 3-pointers but outrebounded the Knights 45-35. Isiah Deas scored 13 points, including both of La Salle's 3-pointers.

Jahlil Jenkins made five assists and scored 21 points for the Knights (2-9), who have lost four straight. Xzavier Malone-Key added 12 points and Elyjah Williams had eight rebounds.

La Salle takes on Bucknell at home next Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against St. Francis (NY) on the road next Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
E. Williams
S. Phiri
13 G
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
58.4 Field Goal % 38.8
30.0 Three Point % 43.8
62.5 Free Throw % 73.9
+ 2 Jahlil Jenkins made jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Christian Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Bassel Saliba Jr. 16.0
  Personal foul on Elyjah Williams 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell 22.0
  Elyjah Williams missed layup 24.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Elyjah Williams 32.0
+ 3 Elyjah Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Jenkins 34.0
+ 2 Ed Croswell made dunk, assist by Ayinde Hikim 41.0
+ 2 Jahlil Jenkins made driving layup 49.0
Team Stats
Points 58 66
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 2-19 (10.5%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 45
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 24 29
Team 4 5
Assists 11 12
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
3
J. Jenkins G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
11
E. Croswell F
18 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo F. Dickinson 2-9 273158
home team logo La Salle 8-3 313566
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo F. Dickinson 2-9 68.1 PPG 34 RPG 9.9 APG
home team logo La Salle 8-3 72.4 PPG 38.9 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
3
J. Jenkins G 15.4 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.0 APG 43.2 FG%
11
E. Croswell F 9.8 PPG 7.2 RPG 0.2 APG 60.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Jenkins G 21 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
11
E. Croswell F 18 PTS 15 REB 3 AST
37.7 FG% 39.0
28.6 3PT FG% 10.5
46.2 FT% 78.3
F. Dickinson
Starters
J. Jenkins
X. Malone-Key
K. Bishop
E. Williams
B. Rush
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jenkins 21 5 5 8/17 3/6 2/2 2 36 2 0 1 0 5
X. Malone-Key 12 1 1 5/12 1/4 1/4 2 28 0 1 4 1 0
K. Bishop 9 8 1 3/7 0/1 3/5 4 29 2 2 2 1 7
E. Williams 9 8 2 4/6 1/1 0/2 2 34 1 2 2 1 7
B. Rush 2 0 0 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 24 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
B. Powell
B. Saliba Jr.
O. Okeke
C. Baker
C. McManus
M. Dadika
D. Dunn
D. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Powell 3 6 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 2 23 1 0 2 3 3
B. Saliba Jr. 2 3 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 1 2
O. Okeke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Baker 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. McManus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 31 11 23/61 6/21 6/13 16 200 7 5 11 7 24
La Salle
Starters
E. Croswell
I. Deas
D. Beatty
S. Spencer
S. Kenney
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Croswell 18 15 3 7/10 0/0 4/6 1 27 0 1 3 8 7
I. Deas 13 5 0 4/12 2/6 3/4 1 34 1 1 3 0 5
D. Beatty 6 3 0 1/5 0/4 4/4 2 28 0 0 1 1 2
S. Spencer 2 1 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
S. Kenney 2 1 3 0/4 0/3 2/2 3 20 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
C. Ray
A. Hikim
B. Stone
J. Kimbrough
S. Phiri
C. Moore
M. Diagne
J. Clark
A. Lafond
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ray 15 4 1 5/7 0/1 5/5 1 27 2 0 2 1 3
A. Hikim 4 4 4 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 26 1 0 0 0 4
B. Stone 4 7 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 1 6
J. Kimbrough 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
S. Phiri - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diagne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 40 12 23/59 2/19 18/23 14 200 6 2 12 11 29
