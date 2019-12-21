Croswell carries La Salle past Fairleigh Dickinson 66-58
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ed Croswell scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and La Salle beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-58 on Saturday to win its fourth straight.
Christian Ray added a career-high 15 points for the Explorers (8-3), who made only 2 of 19 3-pointers but outrebounded the Knights 45-35. Isiah Deas scored 13 points, including both of La Salle's 3-pointers.
Jahlil Jenkins made five assists and scored 21 points for the Knights (2-9), who have lost four straight. Xzavier Malone-Key added 12 points and Elyjah Williams had eight rebounds.
La Salle takes on Bucknell at home next Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against St. Francis (NY) on the road next Thursday.
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|58.4
|Field Goal %
|38.8
|30.0
|Three Point %
|43.8
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|73.9
|+ 2
|Jahlil Jenkins made jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Christian Ray made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Bassel Saliba Jr.
|16.0
|Personal foul on Elyjah Williams
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|22.0
|Elyjah Williams missed layup
|24.0
|Bad pass turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Elyjah Williams
|32.0
|+ 3
|Elyjah Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Jenkins
|34.0
|+ 2
|Ed Croswell made dunk, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|41.0
|+ 2
|Jahlil Jenkins made driving layup
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|66
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|2-19 (10.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|45
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|24
|29
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 2-9
|68.1 PPG
|34 RPG
|9.9 APG
|La Salle 8-3
|72.4 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Jenkins G
|15.4 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.0 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
11
|E. Croswell F
|9.8 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|0.2 APG
|60.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Jenkins G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|E. Croswell F
|18 PTS
|15 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|10.5
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jenkins
|21
|5
|5
|8/17
|3/6
|2/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|X. Malone-Key
|12
|1
|1
|5/12
|1/4
|1/4
|2
|28
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|K. Bishop
|9
|8
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|29
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|E. Williams
|9
|8
|2
|4/6
|1/1
|0/2
|2
|34
|1
|2
|2
|1
|7
|B. Rush
|2
|0
|0
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Powell
|3
|6
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|B. Saliba Jr.
|2
|3
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O. Okeke
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Baker
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. McManus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|31
|11
|23/61
|6/21
|6/13
|16
|200
|7
|5
|11
|7
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|18
|15
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|27
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|I. Deas
|13
|5
|0
|4/12
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|34
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|D. Beatty
|6
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Spencer
|2
|1
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Kenney
|2
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ray
|15
|4
|1
|5/7
|0/1
|5/5
|1
|27
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Hikim
|4
|4
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Stone
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|J. Kimbrough
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Phiri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diagne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|40
|12
|23/59
|2/19
|18/23
|14
|200
|6
|2
|12
|11
|29
