East Carolina holds off Charlotte behind Gardner
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Tremont Robinson-White scored 18 and East Carolina beat Charlotte 60-56 on Sunday.
Drew Edwards' layup gave Charlotte a 56-55 lead with 91 seconds remaining. Gardner then sank four foul shots in a 20-second span and Robinson-White made 1 of 2 to seal the win.
Gardner and Robinson-White made 12 of the Pirates' 19 field goals and were a combined 16 of 27 from the foul line.
Edwards led the 49ers with 12 points.
East Carolina (5-7) hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 28 then starts American Athletic Conference play at Wichita State on New Year's Day.
Charlotte starts Conference USA action on Jan. 2 when it hosts UAB.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|20.3
|Pts. Per Game
|20.3
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|51.7
|Field Goal %
|57.1
|54.5
|Three Point %
|0.0
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|Offensive rebound by Charlotte
|0.0
|Jordan Shepherd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Martin
|7.0
|Tremont Robinson-White missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Robinson-White made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Drew Edwards
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|7.0
|Drew Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Milos Supica
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|60
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|19-46 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-24 (20.8%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|23
|32
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|23
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Charlotte 6-5
|71.2 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|12.3 APG
|East Carolina 5-7
|72.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|D. Edwards G
|10.3 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|20.1 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|2.1 APG
|58.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Edwards G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|J. Gardner F
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|20.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edwards
|12
|3
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|1/1
|4
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Martin
|8
|1
|0
|3/13
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Young
|8
|8
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|32
|3
|0
|2
|1
|7
|J. Shepherd
|7
|0
|6
|3/12
|0/2
|1/4
|2
|38
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|A. Bamba
|6
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|23
|7
|1
|7/13
|0/1
|9/13
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|T. Robinson-White
|18
|2
|1
|5/12
|1/2
|7/10
|0
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Jackson
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|22
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|B. Suggs
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Luster
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
-
ALST
PEAY69
80
Final
-
STPETE
LIU69
58
Final
-
MANH
HOFSTRA51
63
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
89
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY89
68
Final
-
SFTRPA
WMMARY78
72
Final
-
IPFW
IOWAST59
89
Final
-
LAFAY
RUT44
63
Final
-
NH
UCONN62
88
Final
-
WOFF
KENSAW83
70
Final
-
DELST
STFRAN62
81
Final
-
KEAN
NJTECH46
74
Final
-
MRSHL
NIOWA80
88
Final
-
UMES
ODU52
76
Final
-
CORN
HARTFD76
80
Final
-
HARV
HOW60
55
Final
-
CHIST
INDST64
85
Final
-
FIU
STETSON83
67
Final
-
HOUBP
NMEX88
107
Final
-
UAB
DUQ77
68
Final
-
NMEXST
MISSST58
52
Final
-
HOU
PORT81
56
Final
-
SC
9UVA70
59
Final
-
DAVID
LOYCHI59
56
Final
-
RADFRD
RICH73
58
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY46
53
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU56
60
Final
-
YALE
CLEM54
45
Final
-
UMKC
SDAK78
75
Final
-
PVAM
SETON55
75
Final
-
XAVIER
TCU67
59
Final
-
UCRIV
SJST80
65
Final
-
MERMAK
UCSB50
68
Final
-
GATECH
BOISE74
60
Final
-
SANFS
CSN50
85
Final
-
FAU
MERCER65
50
Final
-
CIT
NCST63
83
Final
-
BALLST
22WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0159 O/U
-25.5
10:00pm
-
UTEP
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP2