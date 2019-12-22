CHARLO
East Carolina holds off Charlotte behind Gardner

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Tremont Robinson-White scored 18 and East Carolina beat Charlotte 60-56 on Sunday.

Drew Edwards' layup gave Charlotte a 56-55 lead with 91 seconds remaining. Gardner then sank four foul shots in a 20-second span and Robinson-White made 1 of 2 to seal the win.

Gardner and Robinson-White made 12 of the Pirates' 19 field goals and were a combined 16 of 27 from the foul line.

Edwards led the 49ers with 12 points.

East Carolina (5-7) hosts Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 28 then starts American Athletic Conference play at Wichita State on New Year's Day.

Charlotte starts Conference USA action on Jan. 2 when it hosts UAB.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Young
J. Gardner
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
51.7 Field Goal % 57.1
54.5 Three Point % 0.0
71.4 Free Throw % 76.5
  Offensive rebound by Charlotte 0.0
  Jordan Shepherd missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Martin 7.0
  Tremont Robinson-White missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Tremont Robinson-White made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Drew Edwards 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White 7.0
  Drew Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Milos Supica 23.0
Team Stats
Points 56 60
Field Goals 20-61 (32.8%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 23 32
Team 0 0
Assists 11 9
Steals 11 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Edwards G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
J. Gardner F
23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Charlotte 6-5 302656
home team logo East Carolina 5-7 223860
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Charlotte 6-5 71.2 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo East Carolina 5-7 72.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
25
D. Edwards G 10.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.4 APG 42.7 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 20.1 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.1 APG 58.3 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Edwards G 12 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
1
J. Gardner F 23 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
32.8 FG% 41.3
20.8 3PT FG% 33.3
78.6 FT% 66.7
Charlotte
Starters
D. Edwards
M. Martin
J. Young
J. Shepherd
A. Bamba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Edwards 12 3 2 5/11 1/4 1/1 4 34 0 0 1 1 2
M. Martin 8 1 0 3/13 2/8 0/0 3 31 3 1 1 0 1
J. Young 8 8 2 3/10 1/5 1/1 0 32 3 0 2 1 7
J. Shepherd 7 0 6 3/12 0/2 1/4 2 38 2 1 4 0 0
A. Bamba 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 4 11 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
L. Vasic
M. Supica
T. Bertram
C. Robb
B. Williams
B. Blight
B. Younger
A. Rissetto
S. Bennett
C. Stone-Carrawell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Vasic 7 1 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
M. Supica 6 9 1 1/4 0/0 4/4 4 24 2 1 2 3 6
T. Bertram 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Robb 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 1 4
B. Williams 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 1 0 0 1
B. Blight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Younger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rissetto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Stone-Carrawell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 30 11 20/61 5/24 11/14 23 200 11 4 11 7 23
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
T. Robinson-White
T. Jackson
B. Suggs
E. Luster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 23 7 1 7/13 0/1 9/13 2 30 1 0 1 1 6
T. Robinson-White 18 2 1 5/12 1/2 7/10 0 26 1 0 0 1 1
T. Jackson 5 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/1 2 22 1 1 3 0 1
B. Suggs 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 2
E. Luster 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
T. Newton
J. Miles
C. Coleman
B. Baruti
L. Curtis
M. James
S. LeDay
S. Strickland
L. Debaut
E. Umstead
I. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Newton 5 7 3 1/3 1/1 2/2 2 22 1 1 3 1 6
J. Miles 3 6 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 0 6
C. Coleman 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 4 16 0 2 1 0 1
B. Baruti 0 4 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 2 2
L. Curtis 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
M. James 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 5
S. LeDay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Debaut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Umstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 37 9 19/46 4/12 18/27 16 200 6 4 14 5 32
NCAA BB Scores