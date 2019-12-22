CHIST
Indiana St. leads from start to finish to beat Chicago St.

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key and Jake Laravia each scored 17 points and Indiana State beat Chicago State 85-64 on Sunday.

Along with Tre Williams' 10 points, the trio finished a combined 18-of-25 shooting while Laravia made 7-of-12 free throws. The Sycamores (7-4) have won all four of their contests at home.

Indiana State built an 18-9 lead and led 40-25 at intermission. The Sycamores never trailed.

Xavier Johnson and Isaiah Lewis led Chicago State (4-10) with 17 points apiece and Jace Colley scored 10.

Indian State begins the Missouri Valley Conference season on Dec. 30 when it hosts Southern Illinois.

Chicago State heads to Missouri on Dec. 30 before starting Western Athletic Conference action on Jan. 2 hosting Utah Valley.

-----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
X. Johnson
J. Barnes
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
30.0 Field Goal % 42.5
25.0 Three Point % 38.7
83.3 Free Throw % 69.0
+ 2 Noah Bigirumwami made dunk 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Noah Bigirumwami 12.0
  Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 3 De'Avion Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes 55.0
  Amir Gholizadeh missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Keon Sellers 1:11
  Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington 1:16
  Isaiah Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
  Isaiah Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
  Personal foul on Cam Bacote 1:16
Team Stats
Points 64 85
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 18-28 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 22 26
Team 4 4
Assists 8 14
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
3
I. Lewis G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
T. Key G
17 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Chicago State 4-10 253964
home team logo Indiana State 7-4 404585
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Chicago State 4-10 68.7 PPG 33.9 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Indiana State 7-4 72.0 PPG 35.3 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
5
X. Johnson G 17.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.1 APG 42.6 FG%
35
J. LaRavia G 5.8 PPG 2.7 RPG 0.8 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
X. Johnson G 17 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
35
J. LaRavia G 17 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
41.9 FG% 54.5
30.0 3PT FG% 46.7
60.0 FT% 64.3
Chicago State
Starters
I. Lewis
X. Johnson
J. Colley
R. Jones
S. Hunt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Lewis 17 4 2 6/11 3/5 2/4 3 36 0 0 3 0 4
X. Johnson 17 10 4 6/17 1/5 4/4 1 36 4 0 5 0 10
J. Colley 10 5 1 5/10 0/1 0/2 5 27 0 1 2 3 2
R. Jones 5 4 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 4 16 1 0 2 1 3
S. Hunt 4 1 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 2 1 1 0
Bench
N. Bigirumwami
A. Gholizadeh
M. Johnson
C. Marble
E. Witherspoon
C. Jacob
K. Davis
L. Townsen
K. Whitehead
A. Lewis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Bigirumwami 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 4 24 0 0 3 2 0
A. Gholizadeh 5 4 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 1 3
M. Johnson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 0
C. Marble 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
E. Witherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jacob - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Townsen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 8 26/62 6/20 6/10 21 200 6 3 18 8 22
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
J. LaRavia
C. Neese
T. Williams
J. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 17 5 0 8/12 1/2 0/0 2 24 3 0 1 0 5
J. LaRavia 17 7 2 5/7 0/0 7/12 3 27 1 3 3 2 5
C. Neese 11 4 1 2/7 2/4 5/6 1 25 1 0 1 0 4
T. Williams 10 3 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 20 1 1 1 1 2
J. Barnes 6 2 6 2/4 1/3 1/2 1 26 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Washington
C. Bacote
B. Kessinger
C. Williams
K. Sellers
C. Agbo
C. Barnes
J. Hankins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington 9 3 0 4/6 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 3
C. Bacote 8 0 1 2/4 2/3 2/2 2 20 1 0 2 0 0
B. Kessinger 5 1 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 12 1 0 0 0 1
C. Williams 1 2 3 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 16 0 0 3 0 2
K. Sellers 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
C. Agbo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Barnes 0 4 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 2 2
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 31 14 30/55 7/15 18/28 12 200 9 4 14 5 26
NCAA BB Scores