Indiana St. leads from start to finish to beat Chicago St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Tyreke Key and Jake Laravia each scored 17 points and Indiana State beat Chicago State 85-64 on Sunday.
Along with Tre Williams' 10 points, the trio finished a combined 18-of-25 shooting while Laravia made 7-of-12 free throws. The Sycamores (7-4) have won all four of their contests at home.
Indiana State built an 18-9 lead and led 40-25 at intermission. The Sycamores never trailed.
Xavier Johnson and Isaiah Lewis led Chicago State (4-10) with 17 points apiece and Jace Colley scored 10.
Indian State begins the Missouri Valley Conference season on Dec. 30 when it hosts Southern Illinois.
Chicago State heads to Missouri on Dec. 30 before starting Western Athletic Conference action on Jan. 2 hosting Utah Valley.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|30.0
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|25.0
|Three Point %
|38.7
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|69.0
|+ 2
|Noah Bigirumwami made dunk
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Noah Bigirumwami
|12.0
|Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 3
|De'Avion Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake LaRavia
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Cobie Barnes
|55.0
|Amir Gholizadeh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Keon Sellers
|1:11
|Defensive rebound by De'Avion Washington
|1:16
|Isaiah Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Isaiah Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Personal foul on Cam Bacote
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|85
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|30-55 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|18-28 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|14
|Fouls
|21
|12
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 4-10
|68.7 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Indiana State 7-4
|72.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|X. Johnson G
|17.8 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.1 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
35
|J. LaRavia G
|5.8 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|0.8 APG
|48.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Johnson G
|17 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|J. LaRavia G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Lewis
|17
|4
|2
|6/11
|3/5
|2/4
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|X. Johnson
|17
|10
|4
|6/17
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|36
|4
|0
|5
|0
|10
|J. Colley
|10
|5
|1
|5/10
|0/1
|0/2
|5
|27
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|R. Jones
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|S. Hunt
|4
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Bigirumwami
|6
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|A. Gholizadeh
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Marble
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Witherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jacob
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Townsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Whitehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|30
|8
|26/62
|6/20
|6/10
|21
|200
|6
|3
|18
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|17
|5
|0
|8/12
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. LaRavia
|17
|7
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|7/12
|3
|27
|1
|3
|3
|2
|5
|C. Neese
|11
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|5/6
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Williams
|10
|3
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J. Barnes
|6
|2
|6
|2/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Washington
|9
|3
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Bacote
|8
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Kessinger
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Williams
|1
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Sellers
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Agbo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Barnes
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|31
|14
|30/55
|7/15
|18/28
|12
|200
|9
|4
|14
|5
|26
-
UMKC
SDAK68
66
2nd 3:46
-
PVAM
SETON45
63
2nd 3:40 FS1
-
MERMAK
UCSB32
57
2nd 7:54
-
UCRIV
SJST55
49
2nd 13:49
-
XAVIER
TCU50
33
2nd 13:37 ESP2
-
SANFS
CSN10
14
1st 12:27
-
FAU
MERCER16
11
1st 8:34
-
CIT
NCST5
17
1st 11:58
-
GATECH
BOISE26
31
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
MANH
HOFSTRA51
63
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
89
Final
-
STPETE
LIU69
58
Final
-
ALST
PEAY69
80
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY89
68
Final
-
IPFW
IOWAST59
89
Final
-
NH
UCONN62
88
Final
-
LAFAY
RUT44
63
Final
-
SFTRPA
WMMARY78
72
Final
-
FIU
STETSON83
67
Final
-
CHIST
INDST64
85
Final
-
HARV
HOW60
55
Final
-
CORN
HARTFD76
80
Final
-
UMES
ODU52
76
Final
-
KEAN
NJTECH46
74
Final
-
MRSHL
NIOWA80
88
Final
-
WOFF
KENSAW83
70
Final
-
DELST
STFRAN62
81
Final
-
HOUBP
NMEX88
107
Final
-
UAB
DUQ77
68
Final
-
DAVID
LOYCHI59
56
Final
-
SC
9UVA70
59
Final
-
HOU
PORT81
56
Final
-
NMEXST
MISSST58
52
Final
-
RADFRD
RICH73
58
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY46
53
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU56
60
Final
-
YALE
CLEM54
45
Final
-
BALLST
22WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0158.5 O/U
-25.5
10:00pm
-
UTEP
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP2