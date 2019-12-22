PVAM
Seton Hall turns it around, downs Prairie View A&M by 20 PTs

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) Quincy McKnight scored 25 points, made all nine of his free throw attempts and had four steals and Seton Hall erupted in the second half for a 75-55 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

Anthony Nelson, Jared Rhoden and Tyrese Samuel each scored 12 for Seton Hall (8-4).

The Pirates shot 7 of 23 in the first half - including all seven missed 3-point attempts - and Prairie View led 27-22 at halftime. Seton Hall then turned it around shooting 57.6% (19 of 33) and outscored the Panthers 53-28.

Darius Williams scored 19 for the Panthers (3-9), Gerard Andrus scored 14 and Devonte Patterson 11.

Seton Hall starts Big East Conference action when it travels to DePaul on Dec. 30.

After a Dec. 30 home contest against NAIA-member Huston-Tillotson, the Panthers begin Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 4 at home against Alcorn State.

Key Players
L. Henry
0 F
Q. McKnight
0 G
26.3 Min. Per Game 26.3
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
37.6 Field Goal % 45.4
28.6 Three Point % 30.8
39.3 Free Throw % 88.4
  Defensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel 7.0
  Tamir Bynum missed layup 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Faite Williams 14.0
  Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Darius Williams 39.0
+ 1 Asiah Avent made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
  Asiah Avent missed 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Tamir Bynum 42.0
+ 2 Tamir Bynum made layup 53.0
  Offensive rebound by Tamir Bynum 54.0
  Darius Williams missed layup 56.0
Team Stats
Points 55 75
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 2-19 (10.5%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 22 24
Team 1 3
Assists 7 13
Steals 5 11
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 22 15
Fouls 26 18
Technicals 0 0
2
D. Williams G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
0
Q. McKnight G
25 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Prairie View 3-9 272855
home team logo Seton Hall 8-4 225375
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Prairie View 3-9 70.3 PPG 38.7 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 8-4 74.7 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
2
D. Williams G 11.2 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.7 APG 33.9 FG%
0
Q. McKnight G 10.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.1 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Williams G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
Q. McKnight G 25 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 46.4
15.4 3PT FG% 10.5
60.0 FT% 72.4
Prairie View
Starters
G. Andrus
C. Ellis
D. Madden
C. Coleman
J. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Andrus 14 8 0 7/9 0/0 0/2 2 28 3 0 3 1 7
C. Ellis 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 4 1 0
D. Madden 0 5 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 22 2 0 4 1 4
C. Coleman 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 1 1
J. Jackson 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Williams
D. Patterson
D. Cox
L. Henry
T. Bynum
A. Lister
F. Williams
L. Sneed
W. Covington IV
J. Daniels
D. Edgar II
M. Grant
J. Hedgeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 19 3 3 6/16 1/5 6/7 3 31 0 0 4 2 1
D. Patterson 11 2 1 4/10 0/2 3/4 5 22 0 0 3 0 2
D. Cox 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 1
L. Henry 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/2 1 6 0 0 0 2 0
T. Bynum 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 2 0
A. Lister 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 0 1
F. Williams 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 1 0 3
L. Sneed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Covington IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edgar II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedgeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 33 7 22/56 2/13 9/15 26 200 5 1 22 11 22
Seton Hall
Starters
Q. McKnight
J. Rhoden
A. Nelson
M. Cale
R. Gill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McKnight 25 0 2 8/16 0/3 9/9 2 33 4 0 1 0 0
J. Rhoden 12 9 0 5/9 0/2 2/5 3 33 2 1 1 2 7
A. Nelson 12 2 7 4/7 0/2 4/5 2 37 3 0 2 0 2
M. Cale 6 5 1 3/8 0/5 0/1 3 25 1 0 4 2 3
R. Gill 5 5 0 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 15 0 2 3 3 2
Bench
T. Samuel
I. Obiagu
A. Avent
S. Reynolds, Jr.
M. Powell
T. Thompson
T. Molson
D. Brodie
S. Mamukelashvili
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Samuel 12 8 2 4/8 2/4 2/3 3 21 0 1 2 3 5
I. Obiagu 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 1 1 0 2
A. Avent 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Reynolds, Jr. 0 4 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 27 1 0 1 1 3
M. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Molson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mamukelashvili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 35 13 26/56 2/19 21/29 18 200 11 5 15 11 24
