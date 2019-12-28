Carey leads No. 4 Duke past Brown 75-50
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) First, the opponent got Duke’s attention. Then it was coach Mike Krzyzewski’s turn.
Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help No. 4 Duke beat Brown 75-50 on Saturday on a day when the Blue Devils' jump shots rarely fell.
Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for Duke (11-1) in its final nonconference game of the regular season.
The Blue Devils took the lead for good with an 11-1 run midway through the first half and pulled away late in the second half with an 18-2 spurt.
Krzyzewski lit into his team during an 8-0 run by Brown in the first half. After the Bears made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 12, the Blue Devils couldn’t inbound the ball and had to call timeout because four Duke players ran to the other end of the floor.
Krzyzewski stomped his right foot in anger and quickly removed his blazer before addressing his players. Two minutes later, Duke answered with its 11-1 spurt to regain the lead.
“It’s him just wanting to get the best out of us,” Carey said. “It’s intense.”
The Blue Devils won their fifth consecutive game, all by at least 12 points, since their 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents ended against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26.
Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown (5-6) in its third consecutive loss. The Bears trailed 35-29 at halftime.
“It was a good experience for us to play in such a storied building,” Brown coach Mike Martin said. “Our approach was we wanted to appreciate this opportunity but also really compete. And I thought we competed well.”
Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot. Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.
BIG PICTURE
Brown: The good news for the Bears is that they won’t have to face an opponent of Duke’s caliber for the rest of the season. They have room for improvement with their ball-handling and decision-making as they enter Ivy League play. After 18 turnovers and 11 assists against Duke, Brown has 40 more turnovers than assists this season.
Duke: It was a struggle for the Blue Devils, who aren’t as effective without Jones spearheading both their offense and defense. They gave a strong effort against Brown, especially on the offensive glass (18 of their 45 rebounds were offensive), but they struggled to convert open shots from the perimeter (2 for 16 from 3-point range).
STILL STREAKING
Duke made a 3-pointer for the 1,071st consecutive game, the third longest streak in the nation, but the streak was in jeopardy late in the game. After the Blue Devils misfired on their first 13 attempts from long range, O’Connell made a 3-pointer with 6:40 left. He added another 3-pointer with 3:53 remaining to put Duke ahead 69-48.
INJURY UPDATE
Krzyzewski said the injury to Jones is not more serious than originally thought. Jones took part in Duke’s first workout after holiday break, running and shooting with no contact, just like his teammates did. “I just think he needs another day or two,” Krzyzewski said. “I expect him to participate in practice with contact and everything tomorrow.”
HE SAID IT
“I want to win. So, I’m going to do whatever ethically is possible to win. At 72, the fact that I can still do that and want to do it, for me, I think that’s commendable.” - Krzyzewski on his intensity during his foot-stomping timeout.
UP NEXT
Brown: The Bears return home to play Rhode Island on Thursday night.
Duke: The Blue Devils complete their three-game homestand on Tuesday against Boston College.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|7.1
|Ast. Per Game
|7.1
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|41.9
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|36.4
|Three Point %
|32.5
|73.4
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|Offensive rebound by Jake Shaper
|1.0
|Dan Friday missed jump shot
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Jake Shaper
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dan Friday, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Dan Friday
|25.0
|Mike Buckmire missed layup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|36.0
|Carsten Kogelnik missed jump shot
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Davis Franks
|47.0
|Dan Friday missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson
|49.0
|+ 2
|Wendell Moore Jr. made layup
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|75
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|30-68 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|2-16 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-18 (44.4%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|45
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|B. Anderson G
|21.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.8 APG
|42.8 FG%
|
1
|V. Carey Jr. C
|18.6 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|61.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Anderson G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|V. Carey Jr. C
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Anderson
|16
|2
|3
|5/15
|3/8
|3/6
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Howard
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Z. Hunsaker
|6
|5
|2
|1/8
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Choh
|5
|7
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/6
|4
|28
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|M. DeWolf
|4
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Anderson
|16
|2
|3
|5/15
|3/8
|3/6
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Howard
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Z. Hunsaker
|6
|5
|2
|1/8
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Choh
|5
|7
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/6
|4
|28
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|M. DeWolf
|4
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|6
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Gainey
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J. Shaper
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Franks
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Kogelnik
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Cowan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Friday
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Watts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Mawanda-Kalema
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berardi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Meren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|29
|11
|18/53
|6/19
|8/18
|18
|200
|5
|2
|17
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Carey Jr.
|19
|6
|3
|8/13
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. White
|9
|6
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|17
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|C. Stanley
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|20
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J. Goldwire
|4
|5
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Baker
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Carey Jr.
|19
|6
|3
|8/13
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. White
|9
|6
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|17
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|C. Stanley
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|20
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J. Goldwire
|4
|5
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Baker
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. O'Connell
|14
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|W. Moore Jr.
|10
|7
|3
|5/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|4
|0
|3
|3
|4
|M. Hurt
|8
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. DeLaurier
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M. Buckmire
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|38
|15
|30/68
|2/16
|13/16
|16
|200
|13
|9
|11
|14
|24
-
DTROIT
OAK46
58
2nd 9:48
-
TEXSO
ARIZST61
70
2nd 11:14 PACN
-
EMICH
UNLV27
44
2nd 11:27
-
PQ
SFA38
64
2nd 11:49
-
3LVILLE
19UK22
25
1st 2:20 CBS
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD16
21
1st 8:10
-
EKY
ECU22
19
1st 10:14
-
FIU
MINN16
20
1st 7:50 BTN
-
MOBILE
SALAB13
28
1st 5:15
-
FAIR
WAGNER18
21
1st 6:17
-
EORE
UTAHST15
39
1st 7:40
-
LONGWD
GWASH29
27
1st 6:48
-
LAMON
12BUTLER12
20
1st 8:48 FS1
-
DOANE
COLOST18
11
1st 10:54
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA26
29
1st 7:44
-
EWASH
WEBER17
14
1st 11:48
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI11
16
1st 11:29
-
BROWN
4DUKE50
75
Final
-
AMER
GTOWN60
80
Final
-
ALC
MOREHD46
102
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI83
73
Final
-
PEID
WCAR47
108
Final
-
LNGBCH
FLA63
102
Final
-
CMICH
PURDUE62
97
Final
-
MILW
NKY64
74
Final
-
MLLGN
MERCER53
104
Final
-
STPETE
HAMP67
70
Final
-
NORL
9MEMP55
97
Final
-
WISC
TENN68
48
Final
-
CARK
MARQET54
106
Final
-
TOLEDO
BRAD66
78
Final
-
THOMASU
UAB49
82
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT84
90
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE59
71
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON61
45
Final
-
NALAB
17FSU71
88
Final
-
MARIST
CLMB54
69
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL76
65
Final
-
CENTNJ
LIU0
0
4:30pm
-
FREEDH
ARKST0
0
5:00pm
-
PEACE
NCGRN0
0
5:00pm
-
UAVPN
UTVALL0
0
5:00pm
-
CARVER
JAXST0
0
5:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCLA0
0131.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NCOLO
PORTST0
0148.5 O/U
-1
5:05pm
-
PIU
CHARSO0
0
5:30pm
-
NEWES
WYO0
0
6:00pm
-
SACST
MONST0
0126.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
MLC
CREIGH0
0
6:00pm FS1
-
CSN
BOISE0
0150 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
TXWES
NTEXAS0
0
6:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
CPOLY
15SDGST0
0126 O/U
-25
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0139.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
WKY0
0152.5 O/U
-1
7:30pm
-
SEATTLE
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CUMBER
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
UCRIV
FRESNO0
0122.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
SJST0
0157 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
ORAL
BYU0
0152 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
MORGAN
LOYMRY0
0134.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
UOP
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
OUAZ
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm