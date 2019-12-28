Kalscheur, Oturu lead Minnesota to 89-62 win against FIU
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points, and Daniel Oturu added 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for Minnesota in a 89-62 win against Florida International on Saturday.
Kalscheur kept up his strong play as the Gophers won their third straight game. Kalscheur had a career-high 34 points in a win against Oklahoma State in the previous game. Marcus Carr, who had 35 points two games prior in a win against then No. 3-ranked Ohio State, chipped in with 17 points for Minnesota.
Devon Andrews had 14 points to lead FIU after scoring just three in the first half due to foul trouble. Osasumwen Osaghae, who started the game leading the nation in blocks, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Panthers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.
After a one-week break for the holidays, the Gophers struggled early against FIU's length and shot-blocking. The Panthers led by as many as six early before Kalscheur found his shooting touch.
With Kalscheur on the outside and Oturu inside, the two sophomores pushed Minnesota ahead with a 14-0 run for a 25-17 lead. Kalscheur scored 17 of the Gophers' first 32 points. He finished 5 of 10 from beyond the 3-point line.
Carr had 13 of his points in the second half as Minnesota led by as many as 29. The Gophers outrebounded FIU 52-36 and were 29 of 30 from the free throw line.
BIG PICTURE
Florida International: The Panthers lost their final big test before starting conference play. The defense held up early but Minnesota started to find its shots. FIU's offense was the real issue as the Panthers shot 33% in the first half and 36% for the game. FIU also had 17 turnovers. All four losses this season for the Panthers have been on the road.
Minnesota: The Gophers avoided the letdown after the two big wins against Ohio State and Oklahoma State and the ensuing break. Minnesota has certainly been tested this season, an aspect that should serve it well in the Big Ten. Through the games on Dec. 25, the Gophers had the fifth-toughest schedule in Division I as opponents held a 71.5% winning percentage.
UP NEXT
FIU begins play in Conference USA at home against UTEP on Thursday. The Panthers were picked ninth in the conference by coaches in the preseason poll. UTEP was tied for fourth.
The bulk of Minnesota's conference schedule lies ahead, starting at Purdue on Thursday. The Gophers and Boilermakers are both 1-1 so far in Big Ten action.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|6.8
|Ast. Per Game
|6.8
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|53.3
|Field Goal %
|37.5
|44.4
|Three Point %
|28.8
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|66.1
|Defensive rebound by Sam Freeman
|22.0
|Dimon Carrigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Dimon Carrigan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Shooting foul on Sam Freeman
|22.0
|+ 1
|Sam Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Sam Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Blake Furcron
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Sam Freeman
|38.0
|Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams
|46.0
|Eric Lovett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|89
|Field Goals
|24-66 (36.4%)
|26-67 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|29-30 (96.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|52
|Offensive
|6
|14
|Defensive
|24
|35
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|10
|17
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|8
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|24
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
50
|D. Andrews F
|16.7 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|46.9 FG%
|
22
|G. Kalscheur G
|13.3 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.6 APG
|41.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Andrews F
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|G. Kalscheur G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|96.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osaghae
|12
|10
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|5
|1
|3
|7
|A. Daye, Jr.
|12
|7
|4
|4/13
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|31
|5
|0
|5
|0
|7
|I. Banks
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|T. Jacob
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Corcoran
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osaghae
|12
|10
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|5
|1
|3
|7
|A. Daye, Jr.
|12
|7
|4
|4/13
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|31
|5
|0
|5
|0
|7
|I. Banks
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|T. Jacob
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Corcoran
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Andrews
|14
|3
|1
|6/17
|1/4
|1/3
|3
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|E. Lovett
|10
|5
|1
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D. Carrigan
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B. Furcron
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Ametepe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Nunez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilcox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brewer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|30
|10
|24/66
|4/19
|10/15
|24
|200
|7
|8
|17
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kalscheur
|23
|4
|0
|7/16
|5/10
|4/4
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Oturu
|21
|20
|1
|8/12
|0/1
|5/5
|2
|32
|1
|1
|3
|6
|14
|M. Carr
|17
|7
|8
|5/15
|1/5
|6/7
|3
|35
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|A. Demir
|8
|5
|4
|2/8
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|T. Williams
|5
|4
|2
|1/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kalscheur
|23
|4
|0
|7/16
|5/10
|4/4
|3
|33
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Oturu
|21
|20
|1
|8/12
|0/1
|5/5
|2
|32
|1
|1
|3
|6
|14
|M. Carr
|17
|7
|8
|5/15
|1/5
|6/7
|3
|35
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|A. Demir
|8
|5
|4
|2/8
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|T. Williams
|5
|4
|2
|1/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Ihnen
|7
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S. Freeman
|4
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|M. Hurt
|2
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Omersa
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|B. Rudrud
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Greenlee
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|49
|17
|26/67
|8/24
|29/30
|16
|200
|10
|5
|14
|14
|35
-
FREEDH
ARKST53
74
2nd 5:44
-
CARVER
JAXST51
115
2nd 2:18
-
CSFULL
UCLA65
59
2nd 7:17 PACN
-
UAVPN
UTVALL54
68
2nd 5:32
-
PEACE
NCGRN28
86
2nd 6:53
-
NCOLO
PORTST54
59
2nd 5:52
-
PIU
CHARSO26
66
2nd 15:32
-
NEWES
WYO30
32
1st 3:00
-
TXWES
NTEXAS23
46
1st 3:26
-
CSN
BOISE31
41
1st 4:46
-
SACST
MONST24
32
1st 4:39
-
MLC
CREIGH21
58
1st 0.0 FS1
-
BROWN
4DUKE50
75
Final
-
PEID
WCAR47
108
Final
-
CMICH
PURDUE62
97
Final
-
LNGBCH
FLA63
102
Final
-
YOUNG
IUPUI83
73
Final
-
AMER
GTOWN60
80
Final
-
ALC
MOREHD46
102
Final
-
STPETE
HAMP67
70
Final
-
MILW
NKY64
74
Final
-
MLLGN
MERCER53
104
Final
-
NORL
9MEMP55
97
Final
-
WISC
TENN68
48
Final
-
TOLEDO
BRAD66
78
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON61
45
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT84
90
Final
-
NALAB
17FSU71
88
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL76
65
Final
-
MARIST
CLMB54
69
Final
-
THOMASU
UAB49
82
Final
-
CARK
MARQET54
106
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE59
71
Final
-
EMICH
UNLV49
64
Final
-
TEXSO
ARIZST81
98
Final
-
DTROIT
OAK69
78
Final
-
PQ
SFA62
94
Final
-
3LVILLE
19UK70
78
Final/OT
-
EWASH
WEBER79
77
Final
-
MOBILE
SALAB47
76
Final
-
FIU
MINN62
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD82
76
Final
-
EKY
ECU74
82
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXSA64
99
Final
-
DOANE
COLOST62
87
Final
-
EORE
UTAHST61
129
Final
-
LONGWD
GWASH65
78
Final
-
FAIR
WAGNER66
54
Final
-
LAMON
12BUTLER36
67
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLCHI66
71
Final
-
CENTNJ
LIU84
125
Final
-
CPOLY
15SDGST0
0125.5 O/U
-25.5
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0139.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0144 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
BELMONT
WKY0
0152 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SEATTLE
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CUMBER
MURYST0
0
8:00pm
-
IDAHO
IDST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
NAU
MNTNA0
0136.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
UCRIV
FRESNO0
0122.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
PEPPER
SJST0
0157 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
ORAL
BYU0
0153 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
MORGAN
LOYMRY0
0134.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
UOP
UCIRV0
0128 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
OUAZ
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm