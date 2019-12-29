MORGAN
Baxter carries Morgan St. over Loyola Marymount 74-71

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Troy Baxter Jr. had 27 points as Morgan State narrowly beat Loyola Marymount 74-71 on Saturday night.

Stanley Davis Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (6-8).

Erik Johansson had 17 points for the Lions (6-8). Ivan Alipiev added 15 points. Jonathan Dos Anjos had 11 points.

Morgan State plays Cal State Northridge on the road on Tuesday. Loyola Marymount matches up against San Diego at home on Thursday.

Key Players
S. Devonish
E. Scott
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
39.6 Field Goal % 56.3
14.3 Three Point % 42.9
63.6 Free Throw % 66.7
  Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount 0.0
  Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell 1.0
  Malik Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Malik Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Bell 1.0
+ 2 Deovaunta Williams made layup 1.0
+ 1 Troy Baxter made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Troy Baxter missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Deovaunta Williams 6.0
+ 2 Deovaunta Williams made dunk 7.0
Team Stats
Points 74 71
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 21-47 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 31
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 17 22
Team 2 3
Assists 11 11
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
T. Baxter F
27 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
20
E. Johansson G
17 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Morgan St. 6-8 403474
home team logo LMU 6-8 323971
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Morgan St. 6-8 70.7 PPG 41.9 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo LMU 6-8 68.8 PPG 32 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
13
T. Baxter F 11.2 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.1 APG 41.9 FG%
20
E. Johansson G 7.2 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.6 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
T. Baxter F 27 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
20
E. Johansson G 17 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
48.1 FG% 44.7
42.1 3PT FG% 34.6
77.8 FT% 80.0
Morgan St.
Starters
T. Baxter
S. Davis
I. Burke
S. Devonish
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Baxter 27 5 0 8/15 5/9 6/8 2 33 1 2 0 1 4
S. Davis 12 6 3 5/9 0/1 2/2 1 34 0 0 5 0 6
I. Burke 7 1 3 2/5 1/3 2/2 3 25 0 0 0 0 1
S. Devonish 6 1 2 3/9 0/2 0/1 3 31 1 0 0 0 1
J. Brown 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 8 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
M. Miller
L. Grantsaan
K. Rawls
D. Syfax Jr.
V. Okafor
T. Oliver Jr.
L. McCray-Pace
V. Curry
E. Jenkins
P. Sorber
C. Shaw
T. Vance
T. Holston
M. Camara
S. Fisher
E. Bowens
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Miller 9 2 0 3/3 0/0 3/4 3 22 0 0 1 1 1
L. Grantsaan 8 1 0 3/8 1/3 1/1 0 14 1 0 0 0 1
K. Rawls 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
D. Syfax Jr. 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 1 2
V. Okafor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Oliver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McCray-Pace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Sorber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Vance - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Holston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Camara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Fisher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bowens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 21 11 26/54 8/19 14/18 19 200 4 2 8 4 17
LMU
Starters
E. Johansson
I. Alipiev
E. Scott
J. Bell
S. Sisoho Jawara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Johansson 17 2 0 4/8 4/8 5/5 1 23 0 0 1 0 2
I. Alipiev 15 1 0 6/11 3/7 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 1
E. Scott 10 5 0 2/3 0/0 6/8 1 28 0 0 2 3 2
J. Bell 4 10 6 1/5 0/3 2/3 4 27 1 1 1 2 8
S. Sisoho Jawara 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
J. Dos Anjos
D. Williams
K. Leaupepe
P. Dortch
L. Zivanovic
L. Nekic
R. Seebold
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dos Anjos 11 3 0 4/6 1/2 2/3 4 18 1 0 0 0 3
D. Williams 7 1 5 2/4 0/0 3/4 4 27 0 0 2 0 1
K. Leaupepe 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
P. Dortch 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 1 3
L. Zivanovic 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
L. Nekic 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
R. Seebold 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 28 11 21/47 9/26 20/25 21 200 3 1 11 6 22
