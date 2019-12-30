FGC
Rakocevic takes charge as USC tops Florida Gulf Coast

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Southern California finished its nonconference schedule with a 71-58 victory Sunday night over Florida Gulf Coast.

The game matched seventh-year Trojans head coach Andy Enfield against the Eagles program he led for two seasons. Enfield was 41-28 in two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast and is now 216-120 at USC.

Daniel Utomi had 13 and Jonah Mathews had 10 points for the Trojans (11-2), who won their fifth consecutive game.

The Trojans won without leading scorer and rebounder Onyeka Okongwu, who was dealing with a mild ankle sprain. Okongwu is expected to be available for the start of Pac-12 Conference play on Thursday.

Sam Gagliardi scored 10 points for the Eagles (3-12), who lost for the seventh time in their last eight games. Florida Gulf Coast also was closing out its nonconference schedule.

The Eagles got off to a hot start in their only scheduled trip to the West Coast, grabbing a 7-1 lead. USC didn't make its first field goal until a Mathews 3-pointer nearly three minutes into the game.

USC immediately went on an 11-0 run to take a 12-7 lead and never trailed again, taking a 35-31 lead into halftime while shooting 43% from the field in the first half, but just 27% from 3-point range.

The Trojans shot 46% from the field in the game, while holding the Eagles to 41%.

USC held a 37-32 rebounding advantage and had 14 fast-break points to just two for the Eagles. FGCU committed 17 fouls to just six for the Trojans. The Eagles attempted just six free throws, making one.

BIG PICTURE

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles are now 0-7 in road games this season. . FGCU will play host to USC next season with Sunday's game the first ever between the programs.

USC: The Trojans now have two winning streaks of five games this season, the third time they have accomplished that feat over the last decade, while also doing it in 2016 and 2017. . Enfield made one NCAA Tournament appearance as head coach at FGCU in 2013 and has made two appearances at USC in 2016 and 2017.

UP NEXT

Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles open Atlantic Sun Conference play Thursday at home against Liberty.

USC: The Trojans open Pac-12 Conference play Jan. 2 at Washington State.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Catto
O. Okongwu
21 F
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
39.1 Field Goal % 62.4
35.7 Three Point % 0.0
Free Throw % 70.8
+ 2 Tracy Hector Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb Catto 6.0
  Lost ball turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Caleb Catto 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tracy Hector Jr., stolen by Ethan Anderson 15.0
+ 2 Nick Rakocevic made dunk, assist by Elijah Weaver 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson 56.0
  Caleb Catto missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Jalen Warren 1:04
+ 2 Dakota Rivers made dunk 1:10
+ 1 Elijah Weaver made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
+ 1 Elijah Weaver made 1st of 2 free throws 1:20
  Shooting foul on Caleb Catto 1:20
Team Stats
Points 58 71
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 1-6 (16.7%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 19 27
Team 3 1
Assists 16 17
Steals 14 11
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 17 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
S. Gagliardi G
10 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
19 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo FGCU 3-12 312758
home team logo USC 11-2 353671
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo FGCU 3-12 61.1 PPG 38.9 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo USC 11-2 76.0 PPG 42 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
15
S. Gagliardi G 6.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.2 APG 31.3 FG%
31
N. Rakocevic F 12.0 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.8 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
S. Gagliardi G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
31
N. Rakocevic F 19 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
40.7 FG% 46.2
32.1 3PT FG% 30.4
16.7 FT% 69.6
FGCU
Starters
S. Gagliardi
C. Catto
C. Largie
J. Rainwater
T. Hector Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Gagliardi 10 2 0 3/9 3/9 1/3 0 24 1 0 2 1 1
C. Catto 9 1 7 4/11 1/6 0/0 2 31 5 0 2 0 1
C. Largie 6 4 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 19 3 0 3 1 3
J. Rainwater 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 10 2 0 0 0 2
T. Hector Jr. 2 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 3 2 1
Bench
D. Rivers
Z. Scott
J. Warren
Q. Samuels
B. Thomas
C. Carlyle
K. Hoffman
R. Rocuant
M. Hardy
J. Harper
L. Ricca
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Rivers 8 1 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 1 0 1
Z. Scott 6 3 0 2/6 2/4 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 3
J. Warren 6 1 3 3/8 0/2 0/3 3 28 1 0 2 1 0
Q. Samuels 5 4 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 1 3
B. Thomas 2 8 3 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 1 4 4
C. Carlyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rocuant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ricca - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 29 16 24/59 9/28 1/6 17 200 14 0 16 10 19
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
I. Mobley
E. Weaver
E. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 19 13 3 7/10 2/2 3/5 2 34 3 1 2 1 12
J. Mathews 10 1 2 4/10 1/7 1/1 1 31 1 0 3 0 1
I. Mobley 8 7 0 2/4 0/0 4/9 2 28 1 1 3 4 3
E. Weaver 7 3 2 1/4 1/2 4/4 0 22 1 0 4 0 3
E. Anderson 2 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 22 2 1 4 0 2
Bench
D. Utomi
M. Agbonkpolo
K. Sturdivant
Q. Adlesh
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
C. O'Bannon Jr.
T. Lewis
D. London
O. Okongwu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Utomi 13 3 0 4/10 3/7 2/2 0 23 1 0 1 1 2
M. Agbonkpolo 8 4 2 3/4 0/1 2/2 0 11 0 0 0 3 1
K. Sturdivant 4 3 5 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 3
Q. Adlesh 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 11 2 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okongwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 36 17 24/52 7/23 16/23 6 200 11 3 17 9 27
