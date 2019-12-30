Rakocevic takes charge as USC tops Florida Gulf Coast
LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Southern California finished its nonconference schedule with a 71-58 victory Sunday night over Florida Gulf Coast.
The game matched seventh-year Trojans head coach Andy Enfield against the Eagles program he led for two seasons. Enfield was 41-28 in two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast and is now 216-120 at USC.
Daniel Utomi had 13 and Jonah Mathews had 10 points for the Trojans (11-2), who won their fifth consecutive game.
The Trojans won without leading scorer and rebounder Onyeka Okongwu, who was dealing with a mild ankle sprain. Okongwu is expected to be available for the start of Pac-12 Conference play on Thursday.
Sam Gagliardi scored 10 points for the Eagles (3-12), who lost for the seventh time in their last eight games. Florida Gulf Coast also was closing out its nonconference schedule.
The Eagles got off to a hot start in their only scheduled trip to the West Coast, grabbing a 7-1 lead. USC didn't make its first field goal until a Mathews 3-pointer nearly three minutes into the game.
USC immediately went on an 11-0 run to take a 12-7 lead and never trailed again, taking a 35-31 lead into halftime while shooting 43% from the field in the first half, but just 27% from 3-point range.
The Trojans shot 46% from the field in the game, while holding the Eagles to 41%.
USC held a 37-32 rebounding advantage and had 14 fast-break points to just two for the Eagles. FGCU committed 17 fouls to just six for the Trojans. The Eagles attempted just six free throws, making one.
BIG PICTURE
Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles are now 0-7 in road games this season. . FGCU will play host to USC next season with Sunday's game the first ever between the programs.
USC: The Trojans now have two winning streaks of five games this season, the third time they have accomplished that feat over the last decade, while also doing it in 2016 and 2017. . Enfield made one NCAA Tournament appearance as head coach at FGCU in 2013 and has made two appearances at USC in 2016 and 2017.
UP NEXT
Florida Gulf Coast: The Eagles open Atlantic Sun Conference play Thursday at home against Liberty.
USC: The Trojans open Pac-12 Conference play Jan. 2 at Washington State.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.3
|Min. Per Game
|28.3
|17.7
|Pts. Per Game
|17.7
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|62.4
|35.7
|Three Point %
|0.0
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|+ 2
|Tracy Hector Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb Catto
|6.0
|Lost ball turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Caleb Catto
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tracy Hector Jr., stolen by Ethan Anderson
|15.0
|+ 2
|Nick Rakocevic made dunk, assist by Elijah Weaver
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson
|56.0
|Caleb Catto missed 3-pt. jump shot
|58.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Jalen Warren
|1:04
|+ 2
|Dakota Rivers made dunk
|1:10
|+ 1
|Elijah Weaver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:20
|+ 1
|Elijah Weaver made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:20
|Shooting foul on Caleb Catto
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|71
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|24-52 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|1-6 (16.7%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|37
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|19
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|14
|11
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|17
|Fouls
|17
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|S. Gagliardi G
|6.7 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|31.3 FG%
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|12.0 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Gagliardi G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|N. Rakocevic F
|19 PTS
|13 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|16.7
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gagliardi
|10
|2
|0
|3/9
|3/9
|1/3
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Catto
|9
|1
|7
|4/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Largie
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Rainwater
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Hector Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gagliardi
|10
|2
|0
|3/9
|3/9
|1/3
|0
|24
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Catto
|9
|1
|7
|4/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Largie
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Rainwater
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Hector Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rivers
|8
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Scott
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Warren
|6
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/2
|0/3
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Q. Samuels
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Thomas
|2
|8
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|C. Carlyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hoffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rocuant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ricca
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|29
|16
|24/59
|9/28
|1/6
|17
|200
|14
|0
|16
|10
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|19
|13
|3
|7/10
|2/2
|3/5
|2
|34
|3
|1
|2
|1
|12
|J. Mathews
|10
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/7
|1/1
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Mobley
|8
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/9
|2
|28
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|E. Weaver
|7
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|E. Anderson
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|19
|13
|3
|7/10
|2/2
|3/5
|2
|34
|3
|1
|2
|1
|12
|J. Mathews
|10
|1
|2
|4/10
|1/7
|1/1
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Mobley
|8
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|4/9
|2
|28
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|E. Weaver
|7
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|E. Anderson
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Utomi
|13
|3
|0
|4/10
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Agbonkpolo
|8
|4
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|K. Sturdivant
|4
|3
|5
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Q. Adlesh
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okongwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|36
|17
|24/52
|7/23
|16/23
|6
|200
|11
|3
|17
|9
|27
-
ALAM
ND56
82
Final
-
BRYANT
13MD70
84
Final
-
NORFLK
STNYBRK65
81
Final
-
CORN
20PSU59
90
Final
-
22WVU
2OHIOST67
59
Final
-
CONNCO
CCTST55
89
Final
-
NJTECH
UCONN47
69
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT42
72
Final
-
LIB
LSU57
74
Final
-
KYCH
PRESBY56
81
Final
-
NCAT
ILL64
95
Final
-
IONA
COLO54
99
Final
-
HART
BING45
98
Final
-
MARS
ETNST48
117
Final
-
TXAMCC
NEB52
73
Final
-
MASLOW
11MICH60
86
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA62
74
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO63
55
Final
-
LAFAY
SACHRT67
66
Final
-
VMI
USCUP82
91
Final
-
SELOU
OKLAST31
82
Final
-
MTSTJ
TNMART72
92
Final
-
LINDENWB
SIUE48
96
Final
-
5KANSAS
STNFRD72
56
Final
-
ABIL
WICHST66
84
Final
-
DUQ
MRSHL61
83
Final
-
SAMHOU
RICE75
61
Final
-
CSBAK
23TXTECH58
73
Final
-
ALST
6OREG59
98
Final
-
KENSAW
25IOWA51
93
Final
-
CPENN
RADFRD45
90
Final
-
UCDAV
NMEX69
74
Final
-
LPSCMB
8AUBURN59
86
Final
-
HARTFD
NWEST67
66
Final
-
LEHIGH
PRINCE62
71
Final
-
APPST
NCST60
72
Final
-
TNTECH
MISS63
80
Final
-
NAVY
16UVA56
65
Final
-
RI
MTSU89
62
Final
-
ALCORN
SNCLRA57
92
Final
-
MOUBP
SEMO59
74
Final
-
WHIT
USD67
93
Final
-
FAU
SFLA58
60
Final
-
CHMPBTST
NWST61
101
Final
-
LOYMD
VCU51
85
Final
-
SDAKST
NEBOM78
81
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER66
55
Final
-
SDAK
WILL75
82
Final
-
UMES
VATECH37
92
Final
-
NDAK
OREGST66
83
Final
-
HARV
CAL71
63
Final
-
BU
MERMAK69
67
Final
-
ARK
IND71
64
Final
-
TULSA
KSTATE67
69
Final
-
UCSB
LALAF85
77
Final
-
NRTHRNMX
NMEXST30
104
Final
-
RICH
BAMA78
90
Final
-
BCU
STLOU67
77
Final
-
ARKPB
WASHST50
65
Final
-
WMICH
14MICHST62
95
Final
-
MAINE
HAWAII51
91
Final
-
FGC
USC58
71
Final