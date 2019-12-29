TULSA
KSTATE

No Text

Diarra helps Kansas State hold off Tulsa 69-67

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Cartier Diarra hit a crucial 3-pointer in the late seconds of the game that capped off a career-high 25 points along with a team-high seven assists with five rebounds and Kansas State defeated Tulsa 69-67 on Sunday.

Diarra made 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, as the Wildcats (7-5) collectively shot 38% from the floor and 34% from distance.

Lawson Korita topped the Golden Hurricane (8-5), who ended a three-game road trip and nonconference play, with 12 points.

The Golden Hurricane (8-5) bench led by 10 points from Darien Jackson scored 24 points to help keep Tulsa in the game. Overall, Tulsa managed to post a higher shooting percentage than Kansas State shooting 43% from the floor.

The Wildcats struggled in the early moments of the game but managed to bounce back with several 3s.

Tulsa dominated the paint outscoring the Wildcats 32-20, but the Wildcats outrebounded the Golden Hurricane 40-36.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane jumped out to an early lead but simply failed to pull away the entire game. Tulsa got plenty of help from the bench but fell just short.

Kansas State: The Wildcats hit 3s in crucial moments of the game despite a slow start.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane will open conference play at home against Temple on Friday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats will begin conference play on the road against Oklahoma on Saturday.

---

Key Players
B. Rachal
C. Diarra
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
51.1 Field Goal % 40.6
25.9 Three Point % 31.0
78.3 Free Throw % 63.3
  Defensive rebound by Kansas State 0.0
  Elijah Joiner missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal 9.0
  Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Rachal 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed 13.0
  Martins Igbanu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed 13.0
+ 3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
Team Stats
Points 67 69
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 40
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 25 25
Team 5 6
Assists 12 15
Steals 7 10
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
L. Korita G
12 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
2
C. Diarra G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Tulsa 8-5 343367
home team logo Kansas State 7-5 402969
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Bramlage Coliseum Manhattan, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Tulsa 8-5 74.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Kansas State 7-5 66.5 PPG 36.4 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
5
L. Korita G 6.5 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.4 APG 39.3 FG%
2
C. Diarra G 11.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 5.7 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
L. Korita G 12 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
2
C. Diarra G 25 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
42.9 FG% 38.3
35.0 3PT FG% 34.4
60.0 FT% 60.0
Tulsa
Starters
L. Korita
J. Horne
B. Rachal
M. Igbanu
E. Joiner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Korita 12 6 0 4/8 3/5 1/2 1 31 0 0 0 0 6
J. Horne 10 5 0 3/9 1/4 3/3 1 31 1 1 2 1 4
B. Rachal 9 5 3 3/9 1/5 2/2 3 34 4 0 1 0 5
M. Igbanu 6 3 1 2/4 0/0 2/5 2 17 0 0 2 1 2
E. Joiner 6 6 6 2/9 0/3 2/3 2 30 0 0 2 1 5
Bench
D. Jackson
R. Jones
I. Hill
J. Earley
E. Ugboh
C. Haywood II
K. Embery-Simpson
G. Christopoulos
R. Gendron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jackson 10 2 0 4/4 0/0 2/4 2 18 0 0 3 0 2
R. Jones 5 0 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 0
I. Hill 5 1 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 10 1 0 1 0 1
J. Earley 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 1 0
E. Ugboh 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 13 0 0 1 2 0
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Embery-Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gendron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 31 12 24/56 7/20 12/20 18 200 7 1 12 6 25
Kansas State
Starters
C. Diarra
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
M. McGuirl
M. Murphy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Diarra 25 5 7 8/16 6/11 3/4 4 33 0 0 4 2 3
X. Sneed 18 6 2 6/15 2/8 4/8 2 34 4 2 2 1 5
M. Mawien 9 7 1 3/4 0/1 3/4 4 26 2 3 2 0 7
M. McGuirl 8 7 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 2 35 2 1 0 2 5
M. Murphy 2 3 1 0/3 0/2 2/4 0 15 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
D. Sloan
L. Stockard III
D. Gordon
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
A. Gordon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sloan 3 0 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 0
L. Stockard III 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 1 0
D. Gordon 2 5 1 1/9 0/4 0/0 2 26 2 1 1 2 3
P. McAtee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 34 15 23/60 11/32 12/20 17 200 10 7 11 9 25
NCAA BB Scores