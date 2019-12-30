COPPST
Cobb scores 21 to lift Fordham over Coppin State 62-56

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Jalen Cobb matched his career high with 21 points as Fordham got past Coppin State 62-56 on Monday night.

Cobb made 11 of 13 from the free throw line.

Ty Perry had 18 points for Fordham (6-6), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chuba Ohams added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Onyi Eyisi had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the home team.

Fordham scored 39 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Andrew Robinson had 15 points for the Eagles (4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Koby Thomas added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dejuan Clayton had 13 points.

Kamar McKnight, who led the Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had 4 points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Fordham plays VCU on the road on Thursday. Coppin State plays South Carolina State at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
D. Clayton
A. Portley
13 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
43.1 Field Goal % 40.4
25.6 Three Point % 35.4
71.7 Free Throw % 70.6
+ 1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Kamar McKnight 2.0
+ 1 Dejuan Clayton made 3rd of 3 free throws 3.0
  Dejuan Clayton missed 2nd of 3 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Dejuan Clayton made 1st of 3 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Josh Colon 3.0
+ 1 Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Onyi Eyisi made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Robinson 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi 10.0
Team Stats
Points 56 62
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 19-57 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 5-27 (18.5%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 43 38
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 29 27
Team 7 0
Assists 6 12
Steals 7 10
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
An. Robinson G
15 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
2
J. Cobb G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Coppin State 4-11 253156
home team logo Fordham 6-6 392362
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Coppin State 4-11 68.1 PPG 41.1 RPG 9.3 APG
home team logo Fordham 6-6 62.1 PPG 38.5 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
14
An. Robinson G 11.7 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.5 APG 34.2 FG%
2
J. Cobb G 10.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.1 APG 36.1 FG%
Top Scorers
14
An. Robinson G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
2
J. Cobb G 21 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
38.6 FG% 33.3
18.5 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 71.4
Coppin State
Starters
An. Robinson
K. Thomas
D. Clayton
I. Williams
B. Medley-Bacon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
An. Robinson 15 4 0 5/12 3/9 2/3 0 34 0 0 2 0 4
K. Thomas 14 11 1 6/12 0/3 2/3 1 30 1 2 1 3 8
D. Clayton 13 5 0 5/12 1/4 2/5 4 31 2 0 2 1 4
I. Williams 5 3 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 0 3
B. Medley-Bacon 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/3 3 26 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
K. McKnight
R. James
Aa. Robinson
G. Ring
J. Hardwick
N. Marshall
K. Sarvan
I. Gross
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McKnight 4 2 3 2/8 0/4 0/0 5 26 2 0 6 1 1
R. James 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 1 2
Aa. Robinson 0 4 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 23 1 0 1 1 3
G. Ring 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hardwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sarvan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 36 6 22/57 5/27 7/14 18 200 7 2 17 7 29
Fordham
Starters
J. Cobb
T. Perry
E. Gazi
J. Colon
O. Eyisi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cobb 21 3 3 4/14 2/6 11/13 3 33 3 1 2 0 3
T. Perry 18 4 1 6/11 6/10 0/1 3 28 1 0 0 1 3
E. Gazi 5 3 1 2/11 1/5 0/0 2 30 4 0 3 1 2
J. Colon 5 3 4 2/4 0/2 1/3 5 31 0 0 0 2 1
O. Eyisi 3 11 0 0/2 0/0 3/4 1 32 0 3 3 4 7
Bench
C. Ohams
I. Raut
C. Austin
K. Rose
A. Portley
P. Burquest
M. Williams
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
J. Soriano
C. Cohn
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ohams 10 10 0 5/10 0/1 0/0 0 24 1 1 5 2 8
I. Raut 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
C. Austin 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 2
K. Rose 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 1 0
A. Portley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Soriano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 38 12 19/57 9/27 15/21 15 200 10 5 14 11 27
