Cobb scores 21 to lift Fordham over Coppin State 62-56
NEW YORK (AP) Jalen Cobb matched his career high with 21 points as Fordham got past Coppin State 62-56 on Monday night.
Cobb made 11 of 13 from the free throw line.
Ty Perry had 18 points for Fordham (6-6), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chuba Ohams added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Onyi Eyisi had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the home team.
Fordham scored 39 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Andrew Robinson had 15 points for the Eagles (4-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Koby Thomas added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dejuan Clayton had 13 points.
Kamar McKnight, who led the Eagles in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, had 4 points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Fordham plays VCU on the road on Thursday. Coppin State plays South Carolina State at home on Saturday.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|10.6
|Pts. Per Game
|10.6
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|25.6
|Three Point %
|35.4
|71.7
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|+ 1
|Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Cobb made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Kamar McKnight
|2.0
|+ 1
|Dejuan Clayton made 3rd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|Dejuan Clayton missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Dejuan Clayton made 1st of 3 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Josh Colon
|3.0
|+ 1
|Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Onyi Eyisi made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Robinson
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|62
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|19-57 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-27 (18.5%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|38
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|29
|27
|Team
|7
|0
|Assists
|6
|12
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Coppin State 4-11
|68.1 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|9.3 APG
|Fordham 6-6
|62.1 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|An. Robinson G
|11.7 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|34.2 FG%
|
2
|J. Cobb G
|10.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.1 APG
|36.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|An. Robinson G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Cobb G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|18.5
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|An. Robinson
|15
|4
|0
|5/12
|3/9
|2/3
|0
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Thomas
|14
|11
|1
|6/12
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|30
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|D. Clayton
|13
|5
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|2/5
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|I. Williams
|5
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Medley-Bacon
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ohams
|10
|10
|0
|5/10
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|1
|5
|2
|8
|I. Raut
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Austin
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Rose
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Portley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Soriano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|38
|12
|19/57
|9/27
|15/21
|15
|200
|10
|5
|14
|11
|27
