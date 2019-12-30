Perry lifts Mississippi State over Kent State 96-68
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Mississippi State sophomore Reggie Perry played his most complete game of the season on Monday and had a career night.
Perry set career highs with 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead Mississippi State past Kent State 96-68.
Perry was 8 of 16 from the floor and 10 of 14 at the free throw line for the Bulldogs (9-3). He joins Robert Woodard as the only other SEC player this year to collect 20 or more points and 15 or more rebounds in a single game. Woodard scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds against New Orleans earlier this month.
''I felt like I was in the flow of the game early,'' said Perry. ''I've had a hard time playing two good halves this year and I got it done tonight. We started it all on the defensive end and coach (Ben) Howland reminded us it starts on the defensive end.''
Iverson Molinar added 16 points for the Bulldogs while D.J. Stewart finished with 12. Robert Woodard and Nick Weatherspoon also finished in double digits for Mississippi State with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Mississippi State shot 55.4% for the game and held a commanding 40-28 advantage on the backboards. Kent State shot 41% in the second half and ended the game with 14 turnovers. The Bulldogs also held a major advantage at the free throw line and made 29 of 38 foul shots. Kent State made 12 of 16 at the charity stripe.
''I was really happy with our performance tonight,'' said Howland. ''I thought we did a good job after facing an early deficit and that's a good team we played. That's why we played them and their older group will win a lot of games. I thought Nick (Weatherspooon) was more settled down tonight and obviously, Reggie Perry was dominant on the glass and dominant around the basket.''
Anthony Roberts led Kent State (10-3) with 16 points. Danny Pippen added 11 and Antonio Williams had 10 points for the Golden Flashes.
''It was a disappointing loss,'' said Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff. ''Those guys came out with a purpose. We got up early and then they really came out at a high level. It was our worst loss of the year and they were getting layups and getting to the basket whenever they wanted''.
Kent State closed a six-point halftime deficit to just two points early in the second half. But Mississippi State responded with a 17-6 run to grab control midway through the second half. Within that stretch, Troy Simon collected a technical foul for Kent State and also fouled out in the process. That span led to a five-point possession for the Bulldogs to spark the run.
Troy Simons' 4-point play gave the Golden Flashes an early 9-1 advantage and they led by as many as nine in the first half.
But the Bulldogs started to find a groove late in the first half, and reeled off a 14-2 run to take their first lead at 38-37 following a Woodard bucket. Mississippi State closed out the half on a 17-4 run and led 45-39 at halftime.
Mississippi State shot a sizzling 60% in the first half while Kent State shot 50% from the field. Kent State also had seven first-half turnovers while the Bulldogs had five.
BIG PICTURE
Kent State: The Golden Flashes finished off their nonconference slate at 10-3. That included losses at Mississippi State and Ohio State along with Cal-Irvine.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs now enter SEC play with some momentum after posting a season-high in points on Monday against Kent State.
UP NEXT
Kent State: The Golden Flashes open up conference play on Friday and travel to Bowling Green in the MAC opener.
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs begin SEC action on Saturday and host undefeated Auburn.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|54.5
|Field Goal %
|38.1
|100.0
|Three Point %
|32.1
|20.0
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|+ 2
|Devin Butts made layup
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Giovanni Santiago, stolen by Devin Butts
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Peterson
|12.0
|Iverson Molinar missed free throw
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Mitch Peterson
|12.0
|+ 2
|Iverson Molinar made layup
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Iverson Molinar
|16.0
|Tervell Beck missed layup, blocked by Quinten Post
|18.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quinten Post, stolen by Mitch Peterson
|25.0
|+ 2
|Mitch Peterson made layup
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Mitch Peterson
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|96
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|31-56 (55.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|29-38 (76.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|40
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|16
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|26
|18
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Kent St. 10-3
|81.3 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Miss. State 9-3
|71.6 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Roberts G
|12.6 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
1
|R. Perry F
|14.5 PPG
|9.2 RPG
|2.6 APG
|51.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Roberts G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|R. Perry F
|26 PTS
|17 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.0
|FG%
|55.4
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|76.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Roberts
|16
|3
|3
|5/15
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Pippen
|11
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|4/6
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|A. Williams
|10
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|22
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Simons
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|1/1
|5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Whittington
|6
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|33
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Roberts
|16
|3
|3
|5/15
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Pippen
|11
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|4/6
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|A. Williams
|10
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|22
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|T. Simons
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|1/1
|5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Whittington
|6
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|33
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Williamson
|9
|4
|2
|4/8
|0/3
|1/1
|5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Beck
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|G. Santiago
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Peterson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Bainbridge
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Castillo
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Nuga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nalls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|25
|10
|25/61
|6/23
|12/16
|26
|200
|7
|1
|14
|9
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Perry
|26
|17
|3
|8/16
|0/2
|10/14
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|5
|12
|R. Woodard II
|11
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|10
|3
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|24
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|T. Carter
|8
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Ado
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Perry
|26
|17
|3
|8/16
|0/2
|10/14
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|5
|12
|R. Woodard II
|11
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Weatherspoon
|10
|3
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|6/6
|2
|24
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|T. Carter
|8
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Ado
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Molinar
|16
|3
|4
|5/5
|2/2
|4/5
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Stewart Jr.
|12
|1
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Oduro
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Q. Post
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D. Butts
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Feazell
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|E. King
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Datcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Storm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Junkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stansbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rumph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|96
|37
|19
|31/56
|5/13
|29/38
|18
|200
|7
|5
|12
|10
|27
-
CAN
PITT79
87
Final
-
PSUYRK
UMBC57
89
Final
-
DART
NH56
70
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON75
67
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH52
119
Final
-
CONMI
EMICH53
88
Final
-
JACKST
6BAYLOR57
83
Final
-
STETSON
SC63
56
Final
-
HUSTON
PVAM77
92
Final
-
XAVIER
10NOVA62
68
Final
-
CLMBUN
DELST78
76
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI82
80
Final
-
CALDCO
RUT49
94
Final
-
YALE
UNC67
70
Final
-
WISGB
NKY73
59
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI70
64
Final
-
MACUM
NCCU63
108
Final
-
MGSC
GAST53
83
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLA72
91
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE58
52
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD88
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT70
82
Final
-
ALBANY
CLMB67
66
Final
-
STBON
BUFF79
84
Final
-
UMASS
AKRON79
85
Final
-
PENN
HOW81
62
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL75
63
Final
-
UNF
20DAYTON59
77
Final
-
PEAY
UGA48
78
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON74
73
Final
-
COPPST
FORD56
62
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL66
71
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM55
58
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO66
63
Final
-
DAVID
VANDY71
76
Final
-
HIGHPT
TEXAS58
89
Final
-
LATECH
USM80
49
Final
-
SILL
INDST56
68
Final
-
KENTST
MISSST68
96
Final
-
CHIST
MIZZOU33
91
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA50
52
Final
-
EWASH
IDST69
75
Final
-
GMASON
TCU53
87
Final
-
TULANE
9MEMP73
84
Final
-
DTROIT
1GONZAG72
93
Final
-
NAU
MONST61
63
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER68
69
Final
-
HARV
SANFRAN84
81
Final/OT
-
SUTAH
PORTST83
81
Final