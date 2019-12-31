Lamb lifts Vermont past George Washington 76-51
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington 76-51 on Tuesday.
Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont (9-5). Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds. Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks.
Vermont went on a 21-4 run in the first half to help build a 43-26 lead at the break.
Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials (6-7), which was held to 34% shooting. Amir Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds. Armel Potter, the Colonials' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Vermont matches up against Dartmouth on the road on Thursday. George Washington plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|44.5
|Field Goal %
|38.1
|21.1
|Three Point %
|24.1
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|Shot clock violation turnover on Vermont
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Beckett
|36.0
|Adam Mitola missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 1
|Bailey Patella made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Bailey Patella made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Amir Harris
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb
|1:13
|Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:15
|+ 2
|Stef Smith made layup, assist by Everett Duncan
|1:28
|+ 2
|Armel Potter made hook shot
|2:01
|+ 1
|Stef Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|76
|Field Goals
|22-64 (34.4%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|2-5 (40.0%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|42
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|20
|29
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|6
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|12
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Wash. 6-7
|68.6 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Vermont 9-5
|67.2 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|12.6 APG
|
|34.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jack
|12
|4
|0
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|A. Toro
|8
|6
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|A. Potter
|6
|3
|1
|3/14
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Battle
|4
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|33
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|J. Nelson Jr.
|4
|1
|2
|2/10
|0/5
|0/1
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jack
|12
|4
|0
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|A. Toro
|8
|6
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|A. Potter
|6
|3
|1
|3/14
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Battle
|4
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|33
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|J. Nelson Jr.
|4
|1
|2
|2/10
|0/5
|0/1
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Harris
|10
|7
|5
|5/13
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|C. Paar
|7
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|L. Sasser
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mitola
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Stallings
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|S. Walker Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Langarica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Offurum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Seymour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|29
|9
|22/64
|5/20
|2/5
|12
|200
|5
|6
|9
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lamb
|23
|8
|2
|9/15
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|39
|3
|3
|4
|1
|7
|S. Smith
|19
|3
|3
|7/16
|2/7
|3/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Duncan
|10
|9
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|32
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|D. Giddens
|9
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|E. Duncan
|6
|7
|5
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lamb
|23
|8
|2
|9/15
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|39
|3
|3
|4
|1
|7
|S. Smith
|19
|3
|3
|7/16
|2/7
|3/3
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Duncan
|10
|9
|4
|5/7
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|32
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|D. Giddens
|9
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|E. Duncan
|6
|7
|5
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Patella
|4
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Davis
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Deloney
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Garrison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Adiang
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Beckett
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Shungu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Speidel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Demuth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fiorillo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|37
|15
|30/60
|9/19
|7/11
|11
|200
|5
|7
|9
|8
|29
-
EVAN
MOST44
57
2nd 4:18
-
BC
2DUKE12
25
1st 6:09
-
GTOWN
PROV23
54
1st 0.0 FS1
-
HARTFD
BGREEN68
81
Final
-
GATECH
18FSU58
70
Final
-
GWASH
UVM51
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCF62
58
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST70
76
Final
-
MORGAN
CSN82
93
Final
-
UCRIV
AF56
105
Final
-
MIAMI
CLEM73
68
Final/OT
-
FAMU
IOWAST0
0145.5 O/U
-25
7:00pm
-
RIDER
WISC0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm BTN
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
11BUTLER
STJOHN0
0135 O/U
+4
7:30pm FS1