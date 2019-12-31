GWASH
Lamb lifts Vermont past George Washington 76-51

  • AP
  • Dec 31, 2019

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Anthony Lamb had 23 points as Vermont easily defeated George Washington 76-51 on Tuesday.

Stef Smith had 19 points for Vermont (9-5). Robin Duncan added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Everett Duncan had seven rebounds. Lamb hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Vermont went on a 21-4 run in the first half to help build a 43-26 lead at the break.

Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials (6-7), which was held to 34% shooting. Amir Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds. Armel Potter, the Colonials' leading scorer coming into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored six points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Vermont matches up against Dartmouth on the road on Thursday. George Washington plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Sunday.

Key Players
A. Potter
A. Lamb
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
44.5 Field Goal % 38.1
21.1 Three Point % 24.1
82.1 Free Throw % 76.2
  Shot clock violation turnover on Vermont 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Beckett 36.0
  Adam Mitola missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Bailey Patella made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Bailey Patella made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Amir Harris 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb 1:13
  Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
+ 2 Stef Smith made layup, assist by Everett Duncan 1:28
+ 2 Armel Potter made hook shot 2:01
+ 1 Stef Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:16
Team Stats
Points 51 76
Field Goals 22-64 (34.4%) 30-60 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 20 29
Team 4 5
Assists 9 15
Steals 5 5
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 12 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
M. Jack G
12 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
3
A. Lamb F
23 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo George Wash. 6-7 262551
home team logo Vermont 9-5 433376
Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 6-7 68.6 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Vermont 9-5 67.2 PPG 40.2 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
14
M. Jack G 11.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.7 APG 38.1 FG%
3
A. Lamb F 17.1 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.4 APG 36.6 FG%
Top Scorers
14
M. Jack G 12 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
3
A. Lamb F 23 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
34.4 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 47.4
40.0 FT% 63.6
George Wash.
Starters
M. Jack
A. Toro
A. Potter
J. Battle
J. Nelson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jack 12 4 0 4/8 4/6 0/0 3 37 0 1 0 0 4
A. Toro 8 6 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 23 1 1 0 1 5
A. Potter 6 3 1 3/14 0/3 0/0 1 28 2 1 2 0 3
J. Battle 4 4 0 1/5 1/2 1/2 1 33 0 1 1 2 2
J. Nelson Jr. 4 1 2 2/10 0/5 0/1 1 30 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
A. Harris
C. Paar
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
J. Williams
A. Stallings
S. Walker Jr.
J. Langarica
M. Offurum
S. Seymour
M. Gally
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Harris 10 7 5 5/13 0/3 0/1 3 29 1 2 1 3 4
C. Paar 7 3 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 11 0 0 2 2 1
L. Sasser 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mitola 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Stallings 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
S. Walker Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Langarica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 29 9 22/64 5/20 2/5 12 200 5 6 9 9 20
Vermont
Starters
A. Lamb
S. Smith
R. Duncan
D. Giddens
E. Duncan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lamb 23 8 2 9/15 4/6 1/2 0 39 3 3 4 1 7
S. Smith 19 3 3 7/16 2/7 3/3 2 34 1 0 2 0 3
R. Duncan 10 9 4 5/7 0/0 0/2 3 32 0 2 1 3 6
D. Giddens 9 5 1 4/8 0/0 1/2 2 20 0 1 2 3 2
E. Duncan 6 7 5 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 31 0 1 0 0 7
Bench
B. Patella
R. Davis
A. Deloney
K. Garrison
D. Adiang
E. Beckett
B. Shungu
J. Speidel
S. Nash
D. Demuth
N. Fiorillo
I. Powell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Patella 4 2 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 18 0 0 0 0 2
R. Davis 3 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 1
A. Deloney 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 0
K. Garrison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Adiang 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Beckett 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
B. Shungu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Demuth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fiorillo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 37 15 30/60 9/19 7/11 11 200 5 7 9 8 29
