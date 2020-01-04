CINCY
TULANE

No Text

Thompson, Hightower rally Tulane past Cincinnati 76-71

  • Jan 04, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Christion Thompson scored five of his 20 points in the last two minutes, Teshaun Hightower added 22 more and Tulane rallied past Cincinnati 76-71 on Saturday.

Hightower tied the contest at 69-69 with a second-chance basket and Thompson put the Green Wave ahead for keeps on a driving layup with 2:08 remaining. Thompson, Hightower and K.J. Lawson combined to make 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch as Tulane defeated the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champs.

Thompson finished 11 of 12 from the line for Tulane (9-5, 1-1) which fought through 11 ties and seven lead changes in the final 12:50 for the win. The Green Wave is 5-0 at Devlin Fieldhouse.

Kevin Zhang added 15 points for Tulane, making 5-of-5 from behind the arc.

Chris Vogt tied a career high with 21 points for the Bearcats (8-6, 1-1). Keith Williams added 18 points and six rebounds. Jarron Cumberland had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Tulane faces UConn on the road on Wednesday. Cincinnati takes on Tulsa at home on Wednesday.

Key Players
T. Scott
K. Lawson
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
48.0 Field Goal % 42.4
22.2 Three Point % 35.0
70.8 Free Throw % 75.0
  Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson 8.0
  Christion Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods 8.0
+ 2 Mika Adams-Woods made layup 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland 17.0
  K.J. Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 K.J. Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Keith Williams 17.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson 16.0
  Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
Team Stats
Points 71 76
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 22-53 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 24-27 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 29
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 22 18
Team 1 1
Assists 18 8
Steals 6 6
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
33
C. Vogt C
21 PTS, 4 REB
5
T. Hightower G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 8-6 73.4 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Tulane 9-5 73.0 PPG 35.7 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
33
C. Vogt C 13.1 PPG 6.7 RPG 0.8 APG 68.6 FG%
5
T. Hightower G 17.0 PPG 5.2 RPG 2.5 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
33
C. Vogt C 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
5
T. Hightower G 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
44.8 FG% 41.5
25.9 3PT FG% 53.3
92.3 FT% 88.9
Cincinnati
Starters
C. Vogt
K. Williams
Ja. Cumberland
T. Scott
M. Adams-Woods
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vogt 21 4 0 9/11 0/0 3/4 4 30 1 2 1 1 3
K. Williams 18 6 0 6/13 2/4 4/4 5 34 1 1 3 3 3
Ja. Cumberland 10 6 6 4/8 1/3 1/1 3 33 1 0 4 3 3
T. Scott 3 6 8 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 29 1 1 2 0 6
M. Adams-Woods 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 5 14 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
Ja. Cumberland
M. Diarra
J. Davenport
C. McNeal
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
P. Toyambi
Z. Harvey
R. Banks
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 8 2 1 3/14 2/12 0/0 1 27 2 0 2 1 1
M. Diarra 6 4 1 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 12 0 0 1 4 0
J. Davenport 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. McNeal 0 5 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 0 5
J. Sorolla 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 34 18 26/58 7/27 12/13 22 200 6 4 16 12 22
Tulane
Starters
T. Hightower
C. Thompson
K. Zhang
K. Lawson
J. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hightower 22 5 2 8/20 1/6 5/6 1 38 1 0 1 4 1
C. Thompson 20 9 2 4/9 1/3 11/12 2 38 2 1 2 3 6
K. Zhang 15 1 0 5/7 5/5 0/0 4 32 2 1 2 0 1
K. Lawson 5 8 3 0/7 0/0 5/6 0 39 0 0 0 2 6
J. Walker 3 4 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 20 1 0 3 1 3
Bench
N. Thomas
N. Days
G. Quinn
B. Koka
C. Galic
I. Ali
A. Zaccardo
T. Pope
R. McGee
C. Russell Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Thomas 7 1 1 2/6 0/0 3/3 1 24 0 0 0 0 1
N. Days 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 1 1 0 0
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zaccardo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Russell Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 28 8 22/53 8/15 24/27 14 200 6 3 9 10 18
NCAA BB Scores