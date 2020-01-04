Hammonds, Edwards lead Georgia past No. 9 Memphis 65-62
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Tom Crean and Georgia finally grabbed a win over an AP Top 25 team despite the Bulldogs' two leading scorers struggling with their shooting.
Rayshaun Hammonds had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards added 13 points as Georgia ended No. 9 Memphis' 10-game winning streak, beating the Tigers 65-62 on Saturday.
It was the first time the Bulldogs had defeated a top-10 team since 2011 and their first road win over a top-10 team since 2004. Two of Georgia's three losses this season were to ranked opponents, Michigan State and Dayton.
''We're very proud of this win,'' Crean said. ''And we did it against a heck of a team. That was a big, big win for us.''
Hammonds went 7 of 18 from the field for Georgia and Edwards was 4 of 17. But the Bulldogs got help from Donnell Gresham Jr. (12 points) and Sahvir Wheeler (10 points, seven assists).
''It was a team victory and so many guys did different things to impact the game,'' Crean said.
Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Alex Lomax finished with 11 points. Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 to Oregon. Forward DJ Jeffries, who averages 12 points, was held out with an illness.
The game was close throughout with 10 ties and 20 lead changes. Neither team could build a lead of more than eight points. But it also was sloppy with turnovers - Memphis committing 22, Georgia 17 - and neither team shot better than 40%.
''Neither team played a great game, a pretty game,'' Crean said, ''but (it was) a hard-played game. We were fortunate to get the win.''
The key was Georgia (10-3) closing the game on a 6-1 run as both teams missed opportunities down the stretch. Memphis did not score a basket after Achiuwa's 3-pointer with 4:35 remaining.
''We had a couple of chances to knock them out,'' Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. ''We went up seven one time, and eight the next time, and just couldn't do it. When you let a team hang around, this is what can happen.''
Achiuwa and sophomore guard Alex Lomax (11 points, four assists) noted the scoring drought in the closing minutes was as much about inexperience for a young team than anything else.
''I feel like that was a game we could have won. It just came down to the last four minutes,'' Achiuwa said. ''We have to follow (the game plan) every time down the stretch. The last four minutes, that's kind of what happened. We lost focus, and this is a good learning experience moving on.''
BIG PICTURE
Georgia: Despite its leading scorers - Edwards and Hammonds - struggling, Gresham, who averages 6.8 points, helped make up the difference. Wheeler had a key basket with 1:03 left to give Georgia a 64-61 lead. Memphis would only counter with a single free throw the rest of the way.
Memphis: The game was evenly played on the stat sheet, but the Tigers faltered at the foul line, converting 11 of 20 free throws. In the final 44 seconds, still within one possession, Memphis missed two of its three free throws. ''You want to make more than 11 out of 22 free throws at home,'' Hardaway said. ''We lost by three points.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia did not receive any votes in last week's AP poll. A win over the No. 9 Tigers should at least draw some attention from voters. Meanwhile, Memphis will probably drop in the rankings.
DIFFERENCE DOWN THE STRETCH
Memphis had opportunities during that four-plus minutes without a field goal down the stretch. The Tigers missed four shots in that span and had a couple turnovers. The Bulldogs' lead never reached more than three in the final minutes.
UP NEXT
Georgia: Hosts Kentucky on Tuesday in its SEC opener.
Memphis: At Wichita State on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|30-second timeout called
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|2.0
|Anthony Edwards missed free throw
|2.0
|Personal foul on Lance Thomas
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards
|4.0
|Boogie Ellis missed free throw
|4.0
|Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|8.0
|Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|8.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|62
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|22-61 (36.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|44
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|28
|29
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|18
|10
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|16
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
20
|R. Hammonds F
|14.0 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|48.9 FG%
|
55
|P. Achiuwa F
|14.2 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Hammonds F
|15 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|P. Achiuwa F
|20 PTS
|15 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|36.1
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|55.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|15
|12
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|3
|1
|2
|2
|10
|A. Edwards
|13
|5
|4
|4/17
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Gresham Jr.
|12
|8
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|T. Camara
|8
|5
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|T. Crump
|2
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|15
|12
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|3
|1
|2
|2
|10
|A. Edwards
|13
|5
|4
|4/17
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|D. Gresham Jr.
|12
|8
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|T. Camara
|8
|5
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|T. Crump
|2
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wheeler
|10
|3
|7
|4/8
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|23
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Fagan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Walton
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Peake
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Ngumezi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Turnier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Etter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|35
|18
|24/61
|10/22
|7/11
|16
|200
|8
|3
|16
|7
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|20
|15
|1
|8/16
|2/3
|2/5
|2
|38
|3
|3
|3
|5
|10
|B. Ellis
|10
|8
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|4/5
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|L. Quinones
|8
|5
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|D. Baugh
|8
|6
|2
|3/10
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|I. Maurice
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|20
|15
|1
|8/16
|2/3
|2/5
|2
|38
|3
|3
|3
|5
|10
|B. Ellis
|10
|8
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|4/5
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8
|L. Quinones
|8
|5
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|D. Baugh
|8
|6
|2
|3/10
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|I. Maurice
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lomax
|11
|4
|4
|4/9
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|27
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|L. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Hardaway
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dandridge
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jeffries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|42
|10
|22/61
|7/22
|11/20
|10
|200
|10
|5
|15
|13
|29
-
SELOU
TXAMCC81
78
2nd 9.0
-
OHIO
WMICH63
75
2nd 28.0
-
TNMART
PEAY54
69
2nd 4:52
-
RICE
WKY58
64
2nd 33.70 ESP3
-
USM
LATECH46
73
2nd 1:33 ESP+
-
USD
SNCLRA61
78
2nd 1:05
-
4OREG
UTAH67
62
2nd 2:55 PACN
-
PORTST
EWASH61
69
2nd 2:43
-
WILL
SDAKST47
73
2nd 6:45
-
EILL
BELMONT48
65
2nd 8:31
-
ARKPB
MVSU52
61
1st 12:21
-
STKATH
CSN40
51
1st 33.0
-
IOWAST
TCU34
34
1st 1:55 ESPU
-
GATECH
UNC36
16
1st 3:57
-
BOISE
NEVADA35
35
1st 2:07 CBSSN
-
WEBER
NAU30
36
1st 25.0
-
BAMA
FLA39
22
1st 3:35
-
INDST
DRAKE36
47
1st 1:37
-
SIUE
TNST39
46
2nd 16:40
-
CHARSO
HAMP6
7
1st 17:22
-
ALST
JACKST6
12
1st 14:45
-
NICHST
SAMHOU3
3
1st 17:57
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0
1st 19:28
-
ALCORN
PVAM5
17
1st 15:55
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
Final
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL67
64
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST81
68
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
74
Final
-
NILL
BUFF73
72
Final
-
23IOWA
21PSU86
89
Final
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA60
75
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL66
65
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
MIZZOU
17UK59
71
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT73
82
Final/2OT
-
10NOVA
MARQET60
71
Final
-
18FSU
7LVILLE78
65
Final
-
UCIRV
HARV73
77
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP87
72
Final
-
TEXST
ARKST70
67
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD73
56
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST74
82
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB68
62
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON49
69
Final
-
TXARL
ARKLR89
92
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR74
62
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD72
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST93
69
Final
-
CINCY
TULANE71
76
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO62
68
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST66
64
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH65
38
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA75
102
Final
-
UTEP
FAU56
59
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS69
85
Final
-
JAXST
EKY80
71
Final
-
ALBANY
BING74
62
Final
-
16WVU
3KANSAS53
60
Final
-
ND
CUSE88
87
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN56
65
Final
-
ROBERT
MERMAK69
58
Final
-
GASOU
APPST72
74
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH53
59
Final
-
ILLST
SILL55
67
Final
-
MISS
24WICHST54
74
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK69
79
Final
-
HOW
UMES66
78
Final
-
FAMU
NCCU45
61
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER70
61
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW57
54
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
65
Final
-
8AUBURN
MISSST80
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD62
73
Final
-
SCST
COPPST79
75
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
SJST
FRESNO0
0137.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
SFA
NORL0
0150 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
UCLA
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+2
7:00pm PACN
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LPSCMB
FGC0
0133.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
EVAN0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
TEXAM
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TXSA
FIU0
0159.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
ODU0
0116.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
NCWILM0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0150.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
PENN0
0146 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH0
0
7:30pm
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0157.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SDCC
UCRIV0
0
8:00pm
-
TROY
LALAF0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
LOYCHI0
0124 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
BRAD
NIOWA0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UTVALL
UMKC0
0139.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
2DUKE
MIAMI0
0148.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESPN
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0136 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0148 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
MNTNA
NCOLO0
0132 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+1
9:00pm SECN
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0135.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm PACN
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST0
0137 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0144.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0126 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
AF
UNLV0
0141 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
13SDGST
UTAHST0
0129.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
IDST
SACST0
0121 O/U
-8
10:05pm