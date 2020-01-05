LSALLE
FORD

No Text

La Salle hangs on to defeat Fordham 66-60

  • AP
  • Jan 05, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Isiah Deas and Scott Spencer scored 13 points apiece and La Salle defeated Fordham 66-60 on Sunday after blowing most of a 19-point second-half lead.

Jared Kimbrough's jumper in the lane had the Explorers up 48-29 with 13 1/2 minutes to play. The Rams got the deficit down to 10 twice before Kyle Rose made a layup at the 3:25 mark to pull Fordham within nine.

Ty Perry scored a fastbreak layup after a La Salle turnover, making it 56-49 and his layup at 2:27 cut it to 57-51. However, David Beatty answered with a clutch 3-pointer at 2:04 for the Explorers.

Perry made a pair of free throws and after a missed free throw Ivan Raut nailed a 3-pointer and Fordham was only down 60-54 with 37 seconds to play. The Explorers went 6 of 6 from the foul line, four from Beatty, to pull out the win.

Beatty scored 11 points for La Salle (10-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Raut led the Rams (6-8, 0-2) with 18 points and Perry added 13.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Phiri
A. Portley
13 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
34.9 Field Goal % 40.4
40.0 Three Point % 35.4
73.1 Free Throw % 70.6
+ 2 Joel Soriano made layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano 3.0
  Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Scott Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Scott Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Josh Colon 14.0
+ 1 Ivan Raut made 3rd of 3 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Ivan Raut made 2nd of 3 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Ivan Raut made 2nd of 3 free throws 16.0
  Ivan Raut missed 1st of 3 free throws 17.0
  Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough 17.0
Team Stats
Points 66 60
Field Goals 22-46 (47.8%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 27
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 26 17
Team 2 2
Assists 13 9
Steals 9 11
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 19 11
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
S. Spencer G
13 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
20
I. Raut F
18 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo La Salle 10-4 343266
home team logo Fordham 6-8 204060
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo La Salle 10-4 70.7 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Fordham 6-8 60.8 PPG 38.1 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
10
I. Deas G 11.7 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.1 APG 41.7 FG%
20
I. Raut F 3.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.8 APG 23.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
I. Deas G 13 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
20
I. Raut F 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
47.8 FG% 39.6
41.7 3PT FG% 28.6
80.0 FT% 63.2
La Salle
Starters
S. Spencer
I. Deas
D. Beatty
S. Phiri
E. Croswell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Spencer 13 4 0 4/7 3/5 2/2 1 22 1 0 2 1 3
I. Deas 13 3 3 5/12 1/5 2/2 1 33 1 0 1 0 3
D. Beatty 11 4 3 2/7 2/6 5/5 2 26 1 0 1 0 4
S. Phiri 6 2 3 2/6 2/5 0/1 3 32 1 1 2 1 1
E. Croswell 3 6 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 24 1 1 3 2 4
Starters
S. Spencer
I. Deas
D. Beatty
S. Phiri
E. Croswell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Spencer 13 4 0 4/7 3/5 2/2 1 22 1 0 2 1 3
I. Deas 13 3 3 5/12 1/5 2/2 1 33 1 0 1 0 3
D. Beatty 11 4 3 2/7 2/6 5/5 2 26 1 0 1 0 4
S. Phiri 6 2 3 2/6 2/5 0/1 3 32 1 1 2 1 1
E. Croswell 3 6 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 24 1 1 3 2 4
Bench
C. Ray
A. Hikim
J. Kimbrough
B. Stone
M. Diagne
C. Moore
J. Clark
A. Lafond
S. Kenney
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ray 9 6 1 3/5 1/2 2/3 3 21 2 1 2 2 4
A. Hikim 5 1 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 4 18 1 0 2 0 1
J. Kimbrough 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 2 2 1 3
B. Stone 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 1 3 0 3
M. Diagne 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 33 13 22/46 10/24 12/15 18 200 9 6 19 7 26
Fordham
Starters
T. Perry
J. Colon
J. Cobb
O. Eyisi
C. Austin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 13 3 1 4/9 0/3 5/7 5 28 0 0 3 1 2
J. Colon 10 7 4 4/10 2/6 0/0 3 40 0 0 2 1 6
J. Cobb 9 2 2 3/9 0/2 3/5 2 30 4 0 4 1 1
O. Eyisi 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 2 1
C. Austin 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 0
Starters
T. Perry
J. Colon
J. Cobb
O. Eyisi
C. Austin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 13 3 1 4/9 0/3 5/7 5 28 0 0 3 1 2
J. Colon 10 7 4 4/10 2/6 0/0 3 40 0 0 2 1 6
J. Cobb 9 2 2 3/9 0/2 3/5 2 30 4 0 4 1 1
O. Eyisi 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 2 1
C. Austin 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
I. Raut
J. Soriano
K. Rose
E. Gazi
A. Portley
C. Ohams
P. Burquest
M. Williams
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
C. Cohn
A. Rodriguez
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Raut 18 2 0 5/9 4/6 4/7 0 34 0 0 0 0 2
J. Soriano 4 8 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 26 4 3 0 3 5
K. Rose 4 0 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 20 2 0 0 0 0
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Portley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ohams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 25 9 21/53 6/21 12/19 16 200 11 3 11 8 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores