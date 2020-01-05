La Salle hangs on to defeat Fordham 66-60
NEW YORK (AP) Isiah Deas and Scott Spencer scored 13 points apiece and La Salle defeated Fordham 66-60 on Sunday after blowing most of a 19-point second-half lead.
Jared Kimbrough's jumper in the lane had the Explorers up 48-29 with 13 1/2 minutes to play. The Rams got the deficit down to 10 twice before Kyle Rose made a layup at the 3:25 mark to pull Fordham within nine.
Ty Perry scored a fastbreak layup after a La Salle turnover, making it 56-49 and his layup at 2:27 cut it to 57-51. However, David Beatty answered with a clutch 3-pointer at 2:04 for the Explorers.
Perry made a pair of free throws and after a missed free throw Ivan Raut nailed a 3-pointer and Fordham was only down 60-54 with 37 seconds to play. The Explorers went 6 of 6 from the foul line, four from Beatty, to pull out the win.
Beatty scored 11 points for La Salle (10-4, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).
Raut led the Rams (6-8, 0-2) with 18 points and Perry added 13.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|10.6
|Pts. Per Game
|10.6
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|34.9
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|40.0
|Three Point %
|35.4
|73.1
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|+ 2
|Joel Soriano made layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|3.0
|Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 1
|Scott Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Scott Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Josh Colon
|14.0
|+ 1
|Ivan Raut made 3rd of 3 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Ivan Raut made 2nd of 3 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Ivan Raut made 2nd of 3 free throws
|16.0
|Ivan Raut missed 1st of 3 free throws
|17.0
|Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|60
|Field Goals
|22-46 (47.8%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|26
|17
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|13
|9
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|11
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.8
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Spencer
|13
|4
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|I. Deas
|13
|3
|3
|5/12
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Beatty
|11
|4
|3
|2/7
|2/6
|5/5
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. Phiri
|6
|2
|3
|2/6
|2/5
|0/1
|3
|32
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|E. Croswell
|3
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ray
|9
|6
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|2/3
|3
|21
|2
|1
|2
|2
|4
|A. Hikim
|5
|1
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Kimbrough
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|B. Stone
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Diagne
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kenney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|33
|13
|22/46
|10/24
|12/15
|18
|200
|9
|6
|19
|7
|26
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Raut
|18
|2
|0
|5/9
|4/6
|4/7
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Soriano
|4
|8
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|4
|3
|0
|3
|5
|K. Rose
|4
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Portley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ohams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|25
|9
|21/53
|6/21
|12/19
|16
|200
|11
|3
|11
|8
|17
