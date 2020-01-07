White, Watson lead Providence over Marquette 81-80 in OT
MILWAUKEE (AP) Maliek White had 19 points to lead five Providence players in double figures as the Friars edged past Marquette 81-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.
A.J. Reeves made Providence's first 3-pointer of the second half with four seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67, and he added another 3-pointer to make it 78-75, Brendan Bailey tied it at the other end with a 3-pointer and he was fouled behind the arc with four seconds left but made 2 of 3.
Nate Watson added 13 points, David Duke and Alpha Diallo scored 12 points apiece and Reeves had 10 for Providence (10-6, 3-0 Big East Conference). Diallo also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Markus Howard had 39 points for the Golden Eagles (11-4, 1-2). Bailey added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jayce Johnson had nine rebounds and three assists. Howard, the nation's leading scorer, was 14 of 33 from the field, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and he made all five of his free throws.
Providence matches up against Butler at home on Friday. Marquette takes on Seton Hall on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|40.9
|Field Goal %
|31.2
|24.0
|Three Point %
|30.4
|56.5
|Free Throw %
|88.5
|Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|1.0
|Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Maliek White missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Sacar Anim
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Maliek White
|4.0
|Brendan Bailey missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Brendan Bailey made 2nd of 3 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Brendan Bailey made 1st of 3 free throws
|4.0
|Shooting foul on Kalif Young
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|12.0
|Luwane Pipkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|80
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|27-73 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|22-36 (61.1%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|46
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|21
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Providence 10-6
|73.0 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Marquette 11-4
|78.1 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|45.8
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|12
|11
|1
|4/10
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|44
|1
|3
|4
|2
|9
|D. Duke
|12
|2
|5
|5/11
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Young
|9
|3
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|26
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|E. Holt
|5
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|L. Pipkins
|1
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|12
|11
|1
|4/10
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|44
|1
|3
|4
|2
|9
|D. Duke
|12
|2
|5
|5/11
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Young
|9
|3
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|26
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|E. Holt
|5
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|L. Pipkins
|1
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. White
|19
|5
|4
|4/11
|2/5
|9/13
|1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|N. Watson
|13
|5
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|19
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|A. Reeves
|10
|3
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|30
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|G. Gantt
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|35
|14
|27/59
|5/15
|22/36
|21
|225
|8
|5
|10
|10
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Morrow
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|2
|9
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/6
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|J. Cain
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Elliott
|2
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Torrence
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Eke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akanno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|40
|13
|27/73
|11/29
|15/23
|25
|225
|7
|3
|9
|12
|28
-
RIDER
QUINN61
80
Final
-
HOU
TEMPLE78
74
Final
-
FLA
SC81
68
Final
-
TENN
MIZZOU69
59
Final
-
18UVA
BC53
60
Final
-
PURCH
CORN68
100
Final
-
PROV
MARQET81
80
Final/OT
-
WMICH
AKRON69
84
Final
-
20PSU
RUT61
72
Final
-
MIAMI
13LVILLE58
74
Final
-
MIAOH
BGREEN76
78
Final
-
BUFF
BALLST68
88
Final
-
EMICH
OHIO68
74
Final
-
JOHNWA
BROWN53
79
Final
-
NILL
CMICH67
68
Final
-
11OHIOST
12MD55
67
Final
-
TOLEDO
KENTST77
84
Final
-
SFLA
ECU59
62
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA60
68
Final
-
VALPO
SILL50
63
Final
-
MOST
ILLST67
63
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE59
57
Final
-
4BAYLOR
22TXTECH57
52
Final
-
VATECH
CUSE67
63
Final
-
16NOVA
CREIGH64
59
Final
-
14UK
UGA78
69
Final
-
MISS
TEXAM47
57
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE62
65
Final
-
IOWA
NEB70
76
Final
-
UTAHST
AF60
79
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX64
78
Final