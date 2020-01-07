PROV
MARQET

White, Watson lead Providence over Marquette 81-80 in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 07, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Maliek White had 19 points to lead five Providence players in double figures as the Friars edged past Marquette 81-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.

A.J. Reeves made Providence's first 3-pointer of the second half with four seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67, and he added another 3-pointer to make it 78-75, Brendan Bailey tied it at the other end with a 3-pointer and he was fouled behind the arc with four seconds left but made 2 of 3.

Nate Watson added 13 points, David Duke and Alpha Diallo scored 12 points apiece and Reeves had 10 for Providence (10-6, 3-0 Big East Conference). Diallo also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Markus Howard had 39 points for the Golden Eagles (11-4, 1-2). Bailey added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jayce Johnson had nine rebounds and three assists. Howard, the nation's leading scorer, was 14 of 33 from the field, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and he made all five of his free throws.

Providence matches up against Butler at home on Friday. Marquette takes on Seton Hall on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Diallo
11 G
K. McEwen
25 G
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
40.9 Field Goal % 31.2
24.0 Three Point % 30.4
56.5 Free Throw % 88.5
  Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey 1.0
  Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Maliek White missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Sacar Anim 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Maliek White 4.0
  Brendan Bailey missed 3rd of 3 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Brendan Bailey made 2nd of 3 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Brendan Bailey made 1st of 3 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on Kalif Young 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey 12.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
Team Stats
Points 81 80
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 27-73 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 22-36 (61.1%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 46
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 25 28
Team 4 6
Assists 14 13
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 21 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
M. White G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
39 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Providence 10-6 32351481
home team logo Marquette 11-4 27401380
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 10-6 73.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo Marquette 11-4 78.1 PPG 43.5 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
4
M. White G 8.5 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.0 APG 38.1 FG%
0
M. Howard G 26.8 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.0 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
M. White G 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
0
M. Howard G 39 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
45.8 FG% 37.0
33.3 3PT FG% 37.9
61.1 FT% 65.2
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
D. Duke
K. Young
E. Holt
L. Pipkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 12 11 1 4/10 0/1 4/7 1 44 1 3 4 2 9
D. Duke 12 2 5 5/11 0/1 2/4 5 32 0 0 1 1 1
K. Young 9 3 1 3/3 0/0 3/4 3 26 1 1 0 2 1
E. Holt 5 4 2 2/4 1/1 0/2 1 22 0 0 2 2 2
L. Pipkins 1 1 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 4 12 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
A. Diallo
D. Duke
K. Young
E. Holt
L. Pipkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 12 11 1 4/10 0/1 4/7 1 44 1 3 4 2 9
D. Duke 12 2 5 5/11 0/1 2/4 5 32 0 0 1 1 1
K. Young 9 3 1 3/3 0/0 3/4 3 26 1 1 0 2 1
E. Holt 5 4 2 2/4 1/1 0/2 1 22 0 0 2 2 2
L. Pipkins 1 1 0 0/3 0/2 1/2 4 12 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
M. White
N. Watson
A. Reeves
G. Gantt
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. White 19 5 4 4/11 2/5 9/13 1 35 1 0 0 0 5
N. Watson 13 5 1 5/10 0/0 3/4 5 19 2 0 1 3 2
A. Reeves 10 3 0 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 30 3 1 1 0 3
G. Gantt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 35 14 27/59 5/15 22/36 21 225 8 5 10 10 25
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
B. Bailey
S. Anim
K. McEwen
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 39 5 2 14/33 6/14 5/5 3 43 0 0 4 1 4
B. Bailey 19 8 0 5/8 4/6 5/6 4 36 0 1 2 2 6
S. Anim 9 6 2 3/11 1/3 2/2 3 44 0 0 1 1 5
K. McEwen 5 5 2 2/10 0/3 1/2 4 25 1 0 1 1 4
T. John 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 14 1 1 1 2 2
Bench
M. Howard
B. Bailey
S. Anim
K. McEwen
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 39 5 2 14/33 6/14 5/5 3 43 0 0 4 1 4
B. Bailey 19 8 0 5/8 4/6 5/6 4 36 0 1 2 2 6
S. Anim 9 6 2 3/11 1/3 2/2 3 44 0 0 1 1 5
K. McEwen 5 5 2 2/10 0/3 1/2 4 25 1 0 1 1 4
T. John 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 14 1 1 1 2 2
Bench
E. Morrow
J. Johnson
J. Cain
G. Elliott
S. Torrence
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Morrow 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 2 1 0 0 1
J. Johnson 2 9 3 0/0 0/0 2/6 1 22 1 0 0 5 4
J. Cain 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
G. Elliott 2 1 3 1/5 0/3 0/2 1 21 1 0 0 0 1
S. Torrence 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 40 13 27/73 11/29 15/23 25 225 7 3 9 12 28
