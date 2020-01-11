Dosunmu, Cockburn lift Illinois over Rutgers 54-51
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 and grabbed 17 rebounds and Illinois held off Rutgers 54-51 at home on Saturday.
Dosunmu stepped up big in the final two minutes for Illinois (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten Conference). He scored four points (all at the free-throw line) to seal a defensive battle that saw Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) grab the lead early in the game.
Jacob Young led Rutgers with 16 points. Ron Harper Jr. added nine for the Scarlet Knights.
Illinois went on two 6-0 runs in the second half to close the gap against a fierce Rutgers defense. Both teams played exceedingly well defensively.
Rutgers was 20 of 59 (34%) from the field to Illinois' 18 of 63 (29%).
Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman, hit his seventh double-double of the season for the Illini,
Both teams shot poorly in the first half. Rutgers was 9 of 27 from the field (33%) while Illinois shot a paltry 6 of 31 (19%). Rutgers led 21-18 at the break. Cockburn had five points and 10 rebounds in the first half.
BIG PICTURE
Rutgers played the brand of defense it's known for this season, but couldn't contain Dosunmu down the stretch,
Illinois, on the heels on a huge road win against Wisconsin on Wednesday, stepped up again against a tough conference foe. The Illini slipped into second place in the Big Ten, trailing only No 8 Michigan State, which sits at 13-3 and 5-0 in conference play. The Spartans play Purdue on the road Sunday.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Travels to Indiana on Wednesday, not an easy assignment since the Hoosiers are 10-1 at home this season.
Illinois: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|40.6
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|25.4
|Three Point %
|60.0
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|90.0
|+ 2
|Akwasi Yeboah made layup
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|2.0
|Jacob Young missed jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Jacob Young
|10.0
|Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Personal foul on Trent Frazier
|15.0
|+ 1
|Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Montez Mathis
|20.0
|+ 3
|Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Jacob Young
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|54
|Field Goals
|20-59 (33.9%)
|18-63 (28.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|2-14 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-8 (37.5%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|48
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|30
|31
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|8
|7
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
42
|J. Young G
|8.5 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|39.8 FG%
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|15.3 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|3.0 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Young G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|A. Dosunmu G
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|28.6
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|37.5
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harper Jr.
|9
|5
|0
|3/9
|1/4
|2/4
|4
|30
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|A. Yeboah
|8
|6
|0
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|M. Mathis
|5
|6
|3
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|M. Johnson
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. McConnell
|4
|7
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|16
|3
|1
|6/14
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Carter
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|17
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|P. Mulcahy
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. Doucoure
|0
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|P. Kiss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lobach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|40
|8
|20/59
|8/23
|3/8
|17
|200
|5
|3
|11
|10
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|18
|7
|2
|5/11
|1/2
|7/8
|1
|37
|1
|2
|4
|0
|7
|K. Cockburn
|11
|17
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|30
|0
|2
|1
|4
|13
|G. Bezhanishvili
|8
|5
|1
|3/13
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|T. Frazier
|4
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/5
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Feliz
|8
|0
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Griffin
|3
|8
|0
|1/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|K. Nichols
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|T. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Oladimeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grandison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hutcherson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|44
|7
|18/63
|2/14
|16/19
|12
|200
|2
|4
|7
|13
|31
-
SC
TENN52
56
2nd 1:20 SECN
-
CAMP
RADFRD36
41
2nd 14:46
-
SAMFORD
CHATT35
56
2nd 16:26
-
FORD
STBON28
42
2nd 15:16 ESP+
-
GMASON
LSALLE30
23
2nd 19:31 ESP+
-
ILLST
INDST26
33
2nd 17:24
-
NCCU
DELST44
29
2nd 19:27
-
HOLY
BUCK31
39
2nd 18:08
-
DEL
TOWSON26
44
2nd 18:41
-
CHARLS
WMMARY27
39
2nd 19:40
-
NCST
VATECH35
40
2nd 19:31
-
13LVILLE
ND37
32
2nd 17:28 ESPN
-
DTROIT
YOUNG28
30
2nd 19:10
-
LAMON
GAST32
37
2nd 19:43 ESP+
-
STJOES
DAVID31
34
1st 4:30 NBCS
-
DENVER
WILL0
3
1st 19:44
-
CSTCAR
TXARL8
0
1st 16:54
-
FIU
RICE5
7
1st 16:00 ESP+
-
MAINE
ALBANY0
3
1st 19:09
-
OAK
CLEVST0
0
1st 18:40
-
OKLAST
TCU17
24
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
RI
VCU35
28
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
SMU
ECU38
27
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
CREIGH
XAVIER32
27
1st 0.0 FOX
-
WISC
20PSU31
22
1st 0.0 BTN
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
EILL
MOREHD0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
3:28pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
VANDY0
0128 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm SECN
-
MERMAK
CCTST0
0132.5 O/U
+6.5
3:30pm
-
CMICH
KENTST0
0157.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm
-
SAMHOU
CARK0
0155 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
DRAKE
VALPO0
0141 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
HOU
TULSA0
0136 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
NIOWA
MOST0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
USM
TXSA0
0147.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY0
0142.5 O/U
+18.5
4:00pm ATSN
-
DUQ
GWASH0
0135.5 O/U
+8
4:00pm
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0138.5 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
FAU
NTEXAS0
0128 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CUSE
18UVA0
0114 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESPN
-
MARQET
SETON0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY0
0133.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
VMI
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
-19
4:00pm
-
MORGAN
FAMU0
0139.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
EVAN
LOYCHI0
0130 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
NCWILM
ELON0
0135 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SIUE
EKY0
0149 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
COPPST
BCU0
0154 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
DREXEL
JMAD0
0152 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
LALAF
GASOU0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
MOUNT
BRYANT0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
UMES0
0131 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
FGC
STETSON0
0122.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
CHARLO0
0116 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
NAVY0
0126.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
NEB
NWEST0
0145 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm BTN
-
NEBOM
SDAK0
0148 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
CLEM
UNC0
0135 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
EMICH
NILL0
0122 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
FDU
LIU0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
NWST
MCNSE0
0155 O/U
-7
4:30pm
-
TXAMCC
ABIL0
0130.5 O/U
-8
4:30pm
-
TROY
ARKST0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
UNF0
0147 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NICHST
SELOU0
0139.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
COLOST
SJST0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm
-
NALAB
LPSCMB0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
APPST
TEXST0
0131 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0153.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
JVILLE
LIB0
0117.5 O/U
-16
5:00pm
-
BELMONT
TNMART0
0157.5 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
TNST
SEMO0
0142.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
NORL
UIW0
0142 O/U
+5
5:15pm
-
NCASHV
CHARSO0
0149 O/U
PK
5:30pm
-
BING
MASLOW0
0151 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm
-
SALAB
ARKLR0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
GATECH
BC0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
STLOU
RICH0
0134 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
LONGWD
HAMP0
0147.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
WASHST
STNFRD0
0134 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm PACN
-
22TXTECH
17WVU0
0129.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
ARK
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU0
0146 O/U
+5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
AF
NMEX0
0153 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
UMKC
NMEXST0
0128 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
IDST
NAU0
0136 O/U
-7
6:00pm
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0137 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
MILW
WISGB0
0155 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
SDAKST
IPFW0
0143 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
ALAM0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
WYO0
0123.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm ATSN
-
CIT
WOFF0
0153.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
GWEBB
WINTHR0
0145 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
FURMAN0
0133 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
AMER
LEHIGH0
0141 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0136.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
PORTST
MONST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
WASH
CAL0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
OKLA
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
CALBPTST
GC0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
WAKE
2DUKE0
0146 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA0
0142 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESPU
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0125.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MRSHL
UAB0
0137 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
CHIST
TEXPA0
0145 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
HOUBP0
0160.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
SILL
BRAD0
0124.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MISSST
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NDAK
ORAL0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
KSTATE
TEXAS0
0122.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0151.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FLA
MIZZOU0
0129 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0134.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
MVSU
ALST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
BYU0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0144.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
USC
UCLA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0145 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
BOISE
7SDGST0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0140 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
USD0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
WEBER
SACST0
0119.5 O/U
-5
10:05pm
-
ARIZST
9OREG0
0142 O/U
-10
10:30pm PACN