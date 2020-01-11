RUT
Dosunmu, Cockburn lift Illinois over Rutgers 54-51

  • Jan 11, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 and grabbed 17 rebounds and Illinois held off Rutgers 54-51 at home on Saturday.

Dosunmu stepped up big in the final two minutes for Illinois (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten Conference). He scored four points (all at the free-throw line) to seal a defensive battle that saw Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) grab the lead early in the game.

Jacob Young led Rutgers with 16 points. Ron Harper Jr. added nine for the Scarlet Knights.

Illinois went on two 6-0 runs in the second half to close the gap against a fierce Rutgers defense. Both teams played exceedingly well defensively.

Rutgers was 20 of 59 (34%) from the field to Illinois' 18 of 63 (29%).

Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman, hit his seventh double-double of the season for the Illini,

Both teams shot poorly in the first half. Rutgers was 9 of 27 from the field (33%) while Illinois shot a paltry 6 of 31 (19%). Rutgers led 21-18 at the break. Cockburn had five points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers played the brand of defense it's known for this season, but couldn't contain Dosunmu down the stretch,

Illinois, on the heels on a huge road win against Wisconsin on Wednesday, stepped up again against a tough conference foe. The Illini slipped into second place in the Big Ten, trailing only No 8 Michigan State, which sits at 13-3 and 5-0 in conference play. The Spartans play Purdue on the road Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Travels to Indiana on Wednesday, not an easy assignment since the Hoosiers are 10-1 at home this season.

Illinois: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday.

Key Players
G. Baker
0 G
A. Dosunmu
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
40.6 Field Goal % 46.2
25.4 Three Point % 60.0
84.0 Free Throw % 90.0
+ 2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah 2.0
  Jacob Young missed jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Jacob Young 10.0
  Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Personal foul on Trent Frazier 15.0
+ 1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Montez Mathis 20.0
+ 3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Offensive rebound by Jacob Young 24.0
Team Stats
Points 51 54
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 18-63 (28.6%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 2-14 (14.3%)
Free Throws 3-8 (37.5%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 42 48
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 30 31
Team 2 4
Assists 8 7
Steals 5 2
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 0 0
42
J. Young G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
11
A. Dosunmu G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Rutgers 12-4 213051
home team logo Illinois 12-5 183654
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
away team logo Rutgers 12-4 73.6 PPG 45.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Illinois 12-5 77.3 PPG 45.2 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
42
J. Young G 8.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.1 APG 39.8 FG%
11
A. Dosunmu G 15.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.0 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
42
J. Young G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
11
A. Dosunmu G 18 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
33.9 FG% 28.6
34.8 3PT FG% 14.3
37.5 FT% 84.2
Rutgers
Starters
R. Harper Jr.
A. Yeboah
M. Mathis
M. Johnson
C. McConnell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Harper Jr. 9 5 0 3/9 1/4 2/4 4 30 0 0 5 0 5
A. Yeboah 8 6 0 3/10 2/7 0/0 0 24 1 0 1 1 5
M. Mathis 5 6 3 2/9 1/3 0/0 3 30 1 0 1 1 5
M. Johnson 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 2 1 1
C. McConnell 4 7 3 2/8 0/2 0/0 1 31 2 0 1 1 6
Bench
J. Young
S. Carter
P. Mulcahy
M. Doucoure
P. Kiss
J. Downes
G. Baker
L. Nathan
N. Brooks
D. Lobach
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young 16 3 1 6/14 4/7 0/0 0 27 1 0 0 2 1
S. Carter 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 17 0 2 0 1 3
P. Mulcahy 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 1 1 0 1
M. Doucoure 0 6 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 3 3
P. Kiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Downes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nathan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lobach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 40 8 20/59 8/23 3/8 17 200 5 3 11 10 30
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
K. Cockburn
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 18 7 2 5/11 1/2 7/8 1 37 1 2 4 0 7
K. Cockburn 11 17 0 3/8 0/0 5/6 0 30 0 2 1 4 13
G. Bezhanishvili 8 5 1 3/13 0/1 2/3 0 29 0 0 1 2 3
T. Frazier 4 1 2 1/8 0/5 2/2 3 31 0 0 0 0 1
D. Williams 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
A. Feliz
A. Griffin
K. Nichols
T. Jones
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 8 0 1 4/9 0/1 0/0 3 24 1 0 0 0 0
A. Griffin 3 8 0 1/9 1/4 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 4 4
K. Nichols 2 5 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 1 2 3
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 44 7 18/63 2/14 16/19 12 200 2 4 7 13 31
NCAA BB Scores